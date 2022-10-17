Read full article on original website
Nodaway County Route 46 Nodaway River Bridge to close
(Quitman) -- A bridge replacement project in western Nodaway County is set to begin next month. The Missouri Department of Transportation says contractors from Emery Sapp and Sons, Inc. will close and replace the 89-year-old Nodaway River Bridge on County Route 46 south of Quitman beginning on November 2. During the closure, contractors will replace the bridge, update guardrails, and replace a box culvert near the bridge. Work is expected to be complete in early June 2023. Also during the closure, a signed detour will be in place for motorists on Route 113, U.S. Route 136, and U.S. Route 59.
Glenwood schools await state's response to GRC plan
(Glenwood) -- More discussion is expected next week on an option for the Glenwood School District's facilities. Recently, the Glenwood School Board tabled discussion on a plan to utilize buildings at the Glenwood Resource Center. Glenwood School Superintendent Dr. Devin Embray tells KMA News the board awaits information from state officials as to whether the GRC's buildings could address the district's elementary needs once its closes in 2024. Previously, school officials explored renovating Northeast Elementary School, and constructing a new West Elementary facility to house the district's 3rd through 5th graders. In an interview on a recent edition of KMA's "Morning Line" program. Embray says renovating the GRC's buildings into an elementary building would save the district money, as well as give new life to the center's campus.
Page County board continues discussions on O Avenue concerns
(Clarinda) -- It will be at least one more week before the final word is given on how repairs will be conducted to portions of a recent re-pavement project in Page County. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed concerns over the repaving of O Avenue, which was contracted to Henningsen Construction out of Atlantic for over $3.2 million. During his weekly update, County Engineer J.D. King informed the board that Henningsen would be in later this week to look into a solution, which he says is likely to be a patch job over the new pavement at the Page-Montgomery County line. However, Wagoner says he sees a couple of issues after King sent him the proposal Monday, including a lack of pertinent information.
Mills County wreck injures 2
(Glenwood) -- Two people were hospitalized following a two-vehicle accident in Mills County Tuesday afternoon. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says the accident occurred near the intersection of 310th Street and Noyes Avenue at around 5:40 p.m. Authorities say a 2017 Toyota driven by 64-year-old Rosemary Gordon of Sidney was southbound on 310th Street approaching a T-intersection when a 2010 Ford driven by 58-year-old Gary Cowan of Malvern pulled from a stop sign on Noyes and entered the intersection. Gordon's vehicle was unable to stop in time, and struck Cowan's vehicle in the driver's door.
Water access at Standing Bear Lake set to close for improvements
The drafted plan includes improvements and additions like two new boat ramps, a kayak launch, an improved parking lot and more fishing access. The lake is set to close this winter for about a year.
Hay bale art a hobby, hidden talent for Iowa woman
UNDERWOOD, Iowa — Headed north on Railroad Highway near Underwood, giant decorative hay bales draw attention to the west side of the highway. The creations are the work of Lea Voss, Pottawattamie County treasurer, who updates the corner for every major holiday. Currently, a large school bus — complete with children’s faces in windows and a skeleton driver who waves hello — sits at the corner.
Council Bluffs man booked in Mills County burglary
(Glenwood) -- A Council Bluffs man is charged in connection with a Mills County burglary investigation. The Mills County Sheriff's Office says 56-year-old Christopher Allen Vanderloo was arrested Wednesday morning on a warrant for 2nd degree criminal mischief and 3rd degree burglary. The arrest took place at the Pottawattamie County Jail at around 9 a.m.
Leora Jones, 92, of Clarinda, Iowa
Service: Graveside services to be held at a later date. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Omaha City Council agrees to let Council Bluffs dump yard waste in metro area
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha City Council members agreed to let Council Bluffs dump its yard waste in the city. The agreement approved Tuesday said Council Bluffs does not have a solid waste contract in place and needs yard services. The city said it has space to accommodate the extra...
Gaylord Wilkinson, 74, of Corning, Iowa
Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Location:Pearson Family Funeral Service & Cremation Center, 701 7th Street, Corning, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, October 21, 2022. Visitation Start:3:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Open Visitation. Visitation End:5:00 - 7:00 P.M. - Family receiving friends. Memorials:EveryStep,...
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports five arrests. Anna Kristine Kite, 37, of Council Bluffs, was arrested October 13th on a warrant for Failure to Appear on the charge of OWI. Bond was set at $1,000. Ruben Rodriguez, 36, of Aurora, Colorado, was arrested October 14th for...
Bird meets with law enforcement, residents in Red Oak
(Red Oak) -- The Republican nominee for Iowa Attorney General visited KMAland Tuesday afternoon. Brenna Bird, who is challenging Democratic incumbent Tom Miller in the November General Elections, held a press conference at the Firehouse Restaurant in Red Oak to meet with local law enforcement. Bird currently serves as the Guthrie County Attorney and has also served as the Fremont County Attorney from 2016-to-2018. Bird says that experience has allowed her to form strong bonds with law enforcement in the state, something she says the current Attorney General has lacked.
Pottawattamie County Supervisors approve first consideration of zoning change for land south of Avoca
(Pottawattamie Co) The Pottawattamie County Board of Supervisors this morning approved the first consideration of an ordinance to amend the zoning map to reclassify approximately 12.92 acres of land south of Avoca from Agricultural Production to General Commercial. (Photo Below) A representative from Van Wall said the plans are to...
Dona Wilson, 92, previously of Glenwood, IA
Memorials are suggested to the Immanuel Village Community Resident Fund or Tabitha Home Healthcare.
Cass County Supervisors moving forward with the sale of county-owned farm
(Cass Co) The Cass County Board of Supervisors have agreed to move forward with the sale of the county-owned farm. The county-owned farm includes the old Willow Heights building, approximately 115 acres of row crop ground and approximately 35 acres of pasture ground. Board Chairman Steve Baier said the desire of the board is to sell all of the property. He said the sale of the farmland won’t be an issue, but the sale of the building might be.
Mary Jane DeLong, 82, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nishna Valley Funeral and Cremation Service - Shenandoah, IA. Notes:Mary Jane passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022, at University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha, Nebraska. Remembrances and condolences may be shared with the family at: swimemorial.com.
Howard Stoaks age 88 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Lenox Community Center ~ Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday ~ October 20, 2022. Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Howard's name. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:North Fairview Cemetery in Lenox, Iowa. Notes:. Howard passed away early Sunday morning. Condolences and memories...
Fire causes $75,000 in damage at a Lincoln motel
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – A fire started Tuesday morning in a room at the Deluxe Inn off Cornhusker Highway, causing nearly $75,000 in damage, Lincoln Fire & Rescue said. The call came in shortly after 10:30 a.m. after a passerby alerted the motel when they saw smoke coming from the building.
Nancy Collins, 73, Shelby
Visitation Location:Pauley Jones Funeral Home - Avoca, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Thursday, October 20, 2022.
Nina McCall, age 98 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday ~ October 18, 2022. Memorials:Instead of flowers the family requests memorials be given in Nina's name. Nina passed away late Saturday evening at CHI in Corning. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.ritchiefuneralhome.com.
