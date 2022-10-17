Read full article on original website
Razorbacks Picked 2nd by SEC Media; Smith Preseason 1st Team
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Arkansas men’s basketball team was picked to finish second for the 2022-23 season and freshman guard Nick Smith Jr., was selected first team preseason All-SEC by a select panel of both SEC and national media members. The #2 SEC preseason rank is the highest...
Razorback Trio Adds Midseason All-America Honors
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s Beaux Limmer, Dwight McGlothern and Drew Sanders were recognized on midseason All-America teams Tuesday. Sanders, who claimed a spot on Sporting News’ All-America team earlier Tuesday, earned three more midseason nods from the Associated Press, CBS Sports and The Athletic (Second Team). Along with Sanders, McGlothern was named a Midseason Second Team All-American by The Athletic. Limmer received Midseason Second Team All-American status from Pro Football Focus.
Drew Sanders, Ricky Stromberg on Sporting News Midseason All-America Team
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas linebacker Drew Sanders and center Ricky Stromberg each earned a spot on Sporting News’ 2022 Midseason All-America college football team, the organization announced Tuesday. The Razorbacks are one of five teams to place multiple players on the list. Sanders paces the SEC and ranks...
Ben Shearer earns SEC Freshman Runner of the Week honor again
BIRMINGHAM – For the second time this season Arkansas freshman Ben Shearer claimed the SEC Freshman Runner of the Week accolade as announced by the conference office on Tuesday. Shearer, from The Woodlands, Texas, produced the second fastest time by a freshman in the SEC this season with a...
Arkansas Offensive Line Named to Joe Moore Award Honor Roll
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas is one of 22 teams on the midseason honor roll for the 2022 Joe Moore Award, which recognizes the most outstanding offensive line unit in the country. The Foundation for Teamwork announced the midseason honor roll Tuesday morning. Under the reins of offensive line coach...
Arkansas Hosts A&M For Midweek Match-Up
The Hogs conclude a five-match home streak with a bang in a nationally-televised match against the Texas A&M Aggies on Wednesday at 7 p.m. The SEC contest will be broadcast live on SEC Network from Barnhill Arena, Arkansas’ first match on the network this season. Texas A&M has not...
Gymnastics Season Ticket Renewals Now Open
The Gymbacks kick off action in less than three months and season tickets are now available for the 2023 slate. “Thank you to all of our season ticket holders that have supported us the last few seasons! We can’t wait to see you back in Barnhill and Bud Walton Arena for our 2023 season,” head coach Jordyn Wieber said. “Your support fuels this program and the team can’t wait to shine in front of our home crowd in January!”
Game Time Announcement: Auburn
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s game at Auburn on Saturday, Oct. 29, will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on SEC Network. Auburn leads the all-time series against Arkansas, 19-11-1. The Razorbacks are looking for their first win in the series since an illustrious 54-46 (4OT) victory in Fayetteville on Oct. 24, 2015.
Gomez-Alonso Claims ITA Central Regional Title
STILLWATER, Okla. – Freshman Carolina Gomez-Alonso won two matches on the final day of the ITA Central Regional Championships to claim the singles title and become the first Razorback to be named the ITA Central Regional Champion since Anouk Tigu won the championship in 2010. On the road to...
BWA Live Announced For Nov. 3
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Razorback Men’s and Women’s Basketball, in conjunction with the Associated Student Government, have announced BWA Live – a student only preseason tip-off event – will be coming to Bud Walton Arena during Homecoming Week on Thursday, Nov. 3. The event will be highlighted by a performance from the hip hop artist Duke Deuce.
Isabel Van Camp: Running Full Circle
Running long distances at consistent top speeds is one of the most impressive athletic feats. So when you’re an All-American in cross country, indoor and outdoor track like Isabel Van Camp, you’re doing something right. Add in a collegiate record in the women’s 4 x 1500m relay and a national title in the distance medley relay, and Van Camp is living her best life.
