Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
lineups.com
Kansas vs. Baylor Odds, Picks, Predictions (10/22/22)
Kansas was one of college football’s biggest sensations early in the season, but consecutive losses and an injury to QB Jalon Daniels have dampened the energy surrounding this team. Still, the Jayhawks have a prime opportunity to become bowl-eligible against a scuffling Baylor team on Saturday. Can the Bears...
937theeagle.com
Red Raiders finish off Iowa State; Draw Kansas State
The No. 1 ranked Texas Tech men's golf program finished off a dominant 5.5-0.5 victory over Iowa State and earned a crucial point in a 3-3 draw with Kansas State at Day Two of the 2022 Big 12 Match Play event hosted by Houston Oaks. As he has all week,...
937theeagle.com
No. 14 Baylor up next for Tech
The Texas Tech volleyball team is back in action on Wednesday, Oct. 18 against the No. 14-ranked Baylor Bears at 7 p.m.in Ferrell Center. The Red Raiders are coming off a tough, five-set loss to the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence where both Kenna Sauer and Reagan Cooper tallied double-digit kills. In addition, Brooke Kanas led with seven blocks of her own.
937theeagle.com
Texas Tech earns Big 12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week
After leading Texas Tech to a 2-0 weekend inside conference action, Ashleigh Williams and Elise Anderson earned Big 12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. Powered by outstanding performances from Williams and Anderson, the Red Raiders (8-3-5, 4-1-2 Big 12) earned a pair of...
Red Raiders Locked in Big 12 Power Rankings
Texas Tech is coming off its bye week and preparing to host West Virginia on Saturday.
937theeagle.com
Accolades pile in for Wilson's strong start to 2022
Texas Tech senior outside linebacker Tyree Wilson collected a pair of honors this week as he was tabbed to the watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award and was named a first team midseason All-American by The Athletic. Wilson, one of the nation's leaders in sacks and tackles for loss...
What Baylor Has in QB Kyron Drones
Should Blake Shapen be ruled out of Saturday's game vs. Kansas, Dave Aranda is confident in his backup.
Texas Tech men’s basketball ranked in AP Top 25
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech men’s basketball will enter the 2022-23 season ranked by the Associated Press. The Red Raiders check in at No. 25 in the AP Top 25 Poll released Monday. Texas Tech enters its second year under head coach Mark Adams, who led the team to a Sweet 16 appearance last season. […]
bigcountryhomepage.com
Cooper running game and passing attack showed up in game against Palo Duro
Head coach Aaron Roan Cougars were dominant from start to finish against the Palo Duro Dons. The offense rolled up over 400 total yards and got it started early in the game. Cooper found the end zone just 1:34 into the game, and they never let up. Chris Warren threw...
Only one Lubbock-area school ranked as top 25 in Texas
What is the best school in Lubbock? This Lubbock-area school ranked as top 25 in Texas
Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque
This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
Temple, Harker Heights face off in likely district title bout in Week 9's Game of the Week
KILLEEN, Texas — With just three weeks to play in the 2022 Texas high school football regular season, district titles will be decided in the coming weeks. That is why 6 News is heading to Leo Buckley Stadium in Killeen for its Week 9 Game of the Week between the Temple Wildcats and Harker Heights Knights.
texashsfootball.com
Week 8 Texas HS Football 2A Team of the Week
Axtell headed into its district showdown against Italy knowing a win would allow the Longhorns to jump the Gladiators in the district standings. However, any victory wouldn’t come easy as Italy entered the game as 15-point favorites. The Longhorns looked to be in a promising position up 14-0 after...
The Chicks Rule Austin, And Rightfully Ignore Lubbock
I wish I could just drop this one, but having any star associated with your town can be a very, very good thing. a review of The Chicks show at ACL and it's a reminder of how dumb Lubbock is. Almost all artists are covered by just a couple of talent agencies, so yeah, this matters to you rock fans too.
Toot’n Totum Announces How Many Lubbock Locations They Will Open
Back in January, I broke the news that Toot'n Totum is coming to Lubbock. Now we know a lot more. The Amarillo gas station chain has been serving the Texas Panhandle since 1950 with more than 90 locations providing guests with good fuel, great food, fresh fountain drinks, a Mr. Payroll, car washes, Car Care Centers & more.
14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022
Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
Lubbock Local Challenge: Lubbock Appliance
I gave myself a challenge, and I hope you decide to take it on as well. I love Lubbock and I love small, local business. So I am choosing to shop at Lubbock small businesses every opportunity I get. Last week, instead of getting coffee at Starbucks, I went to Tumbleweed + Sage. This past weekend, I went to Lubbock Appliance (4015 34th Street) instead of a big box store, and I'm so grateful that I did.
WacoTrib.com
Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools
A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
Expansion of South Lubbock, new shopping complex coming to 114th and Slide
LUBBOCK, Texas – As Lubbock continues to expand south, the intersection of 114th street and Slide Road has proven to be the new hotspot. The intersection has recently become home to a new UMC hospital, shopping center, and restaurants. The recent road construction to widen Slide has been the key in this expansion, according to […]
KWTX
Texas game warden investigates illegal deer poaching, vandalism at Lake Waco marina
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Lake Waco marina staff and the McLennan County Game Warden are asking for the public’s help finding the suspects who illegally shot and killed two white-tail deer last week at the entrance of the Lake Waco marina. In the early morning hours of Oct. 12,...
Comments / 0