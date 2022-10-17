ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

lineups.com

Kansas vs. Baylor Odds, Picks, Predictions (10/22/22)

Kansas was one of college football’s biggest sensations early in the season, but consecutive losses and an injury to QB Jalon Daniels have dampened the energy surrounding this team. Still, the Jayhawks have a prime opportunity to become bowl-eligible against a scuffling Baylor team on Saturday. Can the Bears...
WACO, TX
937theeagle.com

Red Raiders finish off Iowa State; Draw Kansas State

The No. 1 ranked Texas Tech men's golf program finished off a dominant 5.5-0.5 victory over Iowa State and earned a crucial point in a 3-3 draw with Kansas State at Day Two of the 2022 Big 12 Match Play event hosted by Houston Oaks. As he has all week,...
LUBBOCK, TX
937theeagle.com

No. 14 Baylor up next for Tech

The Texas Tech volleyball team is back in action on Wednesday, Oct. 18 against the No. 14-ranked Baylor Bears at 7 p.m.in Ferrell Center. The Red Raiders are coming off a tough, five-set loss to the Kansas Jayhawks in Lawrence where both Kenna Sauer and Reagan Cooper tallied double-digit kills. In addition, Brooke Kanas led with seven blocks of her own.
LUBBOCK, TX
937theeagle.com

Texas Tech earns Big 12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week

After leading Texas Tech to a 2-0 weekend inside conference action, Ashleigh Williams and Elise Anderson earned Big 12 Offensive and Defensive Player of the Week, the league office announced Tuesday. Powered by outstanding performances from Williams and Anderson, the Red Raiders (8-3-5, 4-1-2 Big 12) earned a pair of...
LUBBOCK, TX
937theeagle.com

Accolades pile in for Wilson's strong start to 2022

Texas Tech senior outside linebacker Tyree Wilson collected a pair of honors this week as he was tabbed to the watch list for the Rotary Lombardi Award and was named a first team midseason All-American by The Athletic. Wilson, one of the nation's leaders in sacks and tackles for loss...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Here’s How Long It Takes To Get From Lubbock To Albuquerque

This is important information to know. The Isleta Amphitheater in New Mexico hosts some truly amazing road shows. Truth be told, they have stolen a lot of Lubbock business. I guess that's the breaks, but it's essential that you know how to get there because, at some point, you're probably going to want to see there. Oh, they also have Tingley Colesium which has its fair share of shows as well (I saw Pearl Jam there....excellent!).
LUBBOCK, TX
texashsfootball.com

Week 8 Texas HS Football 2A Team of the Week

Axtell headed into its district showdown against Italy knowing a win would allow the Longhorns to jump the Gladiators in the district standings. However, any victory wouldn’t come easy as Italy entered the game as 15-point favorites. The Longhorns looked to be in a promising position up 14-0 after...
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

The Chicks Rule Austin, And Rightfully Ignore Lubbock

I wish I could just drop this one, but having any star associated with your town can be a very, very good thing. a review of The Chicks show at ACL and it's a reminder of how dumb Lubbock is. Almost all artists are covered by just a couple of talent agencies, so yeah, this matters to you rock fans too.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Toot’n Totum Announces How Many Lubbock Locations They Will Open

Back in January, I broke the news that Toot'n Totum is coming to Lubbock. Now we know a lot more. The Amarillo gas station chain has been serving the Texas Panhandle since 1950 with more than 90 locations providing guests with good fuel, great food, fresh fountain drinks, a Mr. Payroll, car washes, Car Care Centers & more.
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022

Has it seemed like a lot of places this year in Lubbock have closed? Well here are 15 places that have closed over 2022. Plus at the end of that list we talk about new places coming soon as well. 14 Places Around Lubbock That Closed in 2022. 15 New...
LUBBOCK, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock Local Challenge: Lubbock Appliance

I gave myself a challenge, and I hope you decide to take it on as well. I love Lubbock and I love small, local business. So I am choosing to shop at Lubbock small businesses every opportunity I get. Last week, instead of getting coffee at Starbucks, I went to Tumbleweed + Sage. This past weekend, I went to Lubbock Appliance (4015 34th Street) instead of a big box store, and I'm so grateful that I did.
LUBBOCK, TX
WacoTrib.com

Waco man arrested in threat to La Vega schools

A Waco man was arrested after he posted threats on social media against La Vega schools Wednesday afternoon, according to Bellmead police. Benjamin Walton, 20, of Waco, was arrested at a residence near Fourth Street in Waco on a terroristic threat charge, Bellmead police Chief Shawn Myatt said. Bellmead police...
WACO, TX

