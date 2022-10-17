Ezra Miller takes steps towards semi-accountability, shows up for legal proceeding concerning Vermont accusation

Read full article on original website
Related
Mark Wahlberg is the latest wealthy person to ditch California for ‘a better life’ in a taxless state
Mark Wahlberg is looking to leave California for Nevada. He's one of many. California dreamin’ might as well be Nevada dreamin’. That is, if you happen to be Mark Wahlberg. Earlier this week, the actor and businessman explained on the CBS talk show The Talk that he decided...
Husband of Cinematographer Killed During ‘Terrible Accident’ on Alec Baldwin Film Set Settles Lawsuit, Will Resume Production as Executive Producer
The family of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who was shot and killed on the set of the Western film “Rust,” has settled a lawsuit against Alec Baldwin and several other individuals and companies attached to the production. The deal will result in husband Matthew Hutchins acting as the film’s new executive producer.
Manhattan Judge Schedules Jury Selection In Kesha-Dr. Luke Trial For June-July 2023
Singer Kesha and her former producer Lukasz "Dr. Luke" Gottwald have been suing each other since 2014 over what she says was his abuse and he claims is defamation. After almost a decade, the legal fight between pop singer Kesha and producer Dr. Luke is headed to trial in New York next summer, a judge said Friday.
Comments / 0