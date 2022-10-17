Read full article on original website
TikTok star Emmanuel the emu fighting for life amid avian flu outbreak, caretaker says
Fans of a TikTok famous emu are sharing their well-wishes for the bird after his caretaker revealed that he contracted avian flu and is fighting for his life.Emmanuel the emu became a recognisable figure on the social media app thanks to his cameos in his owner Taylor Blake’s TikTok videos. Blake, who runs Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida, frequently shares videos about the animals on the farm with her more than 2.4m followers.On Saturday, Blake revealed that many of the farm’s birds had contracted a deadly avian flu, and that all but two had died. “Hi friends. I’ve...
BBC
Bird flu: Avian influenza confirmed in Anglesey poultry
The presence of bird flu has been confirmed in poultry at a site in Anglesey. The Welsh government said UK health agencies had advised the risk to public health from the virus was very low. A 1.9 mile (3km) protection zone has been declared around infected premises to limit the...
TikTok’s Favorite Emu Is Sick With Bird Flu And Experts Were Alarmed At How The Owner Handled The Outbreak
Takeaway: Do not cuddle or kiss a bird with avian influenza. It’s not worth the health risks, the experts we talked to said.
BBC
Anti-Bird flu measures in place across Great Britain
Bird keepers in England, Scotland and Wales must implement strict biosecurity measures to stop bird flu spreading, the government has announced. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs introduced the measure amid the country's largest ever bird flu outbreak. It follows regional indoor housing measures introduced last week in...
Prevent this highly contagious stomach bug this fall
There's another virus that's typically spreads during this fall. Norovirus is a stomach bug that is highly contagious and painful. The virus can be serious and anyone can get it.
nypressnews.com
‘Winter vomiting disease’ is ‘highly contagious’
Furthermore, they also add: “Do not visit the hospital if you are living in the same household as someone who has symptoms of norovirus or flu. “Catch it, bin it, kill it – if you have flu-like symptoms, use tissues when you sneeze and to blow your nose, then discard tissues into waste bins immediately. Wash your hands thoroughly after.”
CDC, FDA investigating multistate E. coli outbreak linked to frozen falafel
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are conducting an investigation into a multistate outbreak of E. coli infections that may be linked to a brand of frozen falafel sold by grocery chain ALDI, the agencies said Friday. Twenty people have been...
US News and World Report
U.S. Nears Record Poultry Deaths From Bird Flu; Virus Type Complicates Fight
CHICAGO (Reuters) - A near-record number of U.S. chickens and turkeys have died in this year's outbreak of avian flu, as a different form of the virus than farmers battled before has infected more wild birds that then transmit the disease, officials said. More than 47 million birds have died...
Consumer Reports.org
USDA Proposes Declaring Salmonella an Adulterant in Chicken
The Department of Agriculture released a proposal on Friday to lower the number of people who become ill with salmonella from eating chicken, turkey, or other poultry. One major step the agency suggests is to label salmonella as an adulterant in poultry in certain cases, which are still to be determined. That would mean contaminated meat could not be legally sold and it would make it easier for the agency to order recalls of contaminated products.
Animals Farmed: fast-growing chickens, river pollution and VR for cows
Calls are growing for an EU ban on the live export of farm animals after a botched shipment of calves from France to Algeria. The young bulls were destined for slaughter but unloading was refused because of incorrect health certificates. The bureaucratic spat lasted three weeks, leaving the bulls stuck on the vessel before being “emergency killed” back in France.
IFLScience
What Is Avian Flu, The Disease Afflicting Viral TikTok Emu Emmanuel?
Viral TikTok star Emmanuel – an emu who gained a vast online following thanks to videos shared by his owner at Knuckle Bump Farms in Florida – has reportedly fallen sick with avian influenza. Farm owner Taylor Blake wrote on Twitter that wild geese brought avian influenza to...
BBC
Bird flu: Farmers fear shortage of Christmas turkeys
Farmers have warned of a possible shortage of turkeys this Christmas amid fears of a resurgence of avian flu among captive birds in Scotland. Bird keepers in England, Scotland and Wales were told to implement strict biosecurity measures earlier this week in a bid to stop the virus spreading. The...
Scientists rush to create vaccine for world’s biggest animal disease outbreak
Tackling African swine fever – which has led to death of more than 100m pigs since 2018 – has proved a tougher challenge than scientists first thought
BBC
Park attraction closes amid national bird flu outbreak
A visitor attraction in a city park has been closed amid the country's largest ever bird flu outbreak. Leicester City Council said Pets Corner had been temporarily shut after an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was brought in across Great Britain. Bird keepers in England, Scotland and Wales...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
California’s COVID-19 decline starts to slow, as new variants spread in US and Europe
After steady decline since mid-July, some metrics of COVID-19 spread are showing early signs of plateauing in California, as transmission has begun to trend upward once again in some parts of the world. The California Department of Public Health reported the latest daily case rate at 7.5 per 100,000 residents...
International Business Times
Salmonella: 2 Outbreaks Linked To Bearded Dragons Sickens 23 People
Authorities are investigating two salmonella outbreaks that have so far sickened 23 people. The illnesses have been linked to contact with pet bearded dragons. About half of the people who got sick were young children less than one year old, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted in its investigation notice. Eight out of the 23 people have had to be hospitalized, with illnesses being reported from 15 states so far, including California, New York, Iowa, Utah and Oklahoma.
beefmagazine.com
Mexican beef and cattle industry development continues
USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service recently released the latest Livestock and Poultry: World Markets and Trade report. The report provides estimates for production, consumption and trade for beef, pork and chicken for major countries. The article focuses on the Mexican beef and cattle industry. Mexico continues to develop as a...
IFLScience
Grasshopper Glacier Gets Its Name From Millions Of Preserved Extinct Locusts Inside It
Sitting at 3,350 meters (11,000 feet) above sea level is a glacier resembling “the skin of an elephant” – and it’s teeming with the preserved remains of an extinct species. A survey conducted in 1914 conducted by US Geological Survey mining geologist Dr J. P. Kimball led to the finding that gave Grasshopper Glacier its very literal name.
TikTok-famous emu Emmanuel has contracted the avian flu
Emmanuel, the emu who won viral fame on TikTok for his attention-grabbing behavior, is in dire condition after contracting the avian influenza, according to his owner.
foodsafetynews.com
Smoked salmon behind Norwegian Listeria outbreak
Smoked salmon has been linked to a Listeria outbreak in Norway that has sickened four people. Patient samples were taken between February and August this year and all ill people were hospitalized. Those affected are aged between 50 and 90 years old. The patients are two women and two men...
