The Independent

TikTok star Emmanuel the emu fighting for life amid avian flu outbreak, caretaker says

Fans of a TikTok famous emu are sharing their well-wishes for the bird after his caretaker revealed that he contracted avian flu and is fighting for his life.Emmanuel the emu became a recognisable figure on the social media app thanks to his cameos in his owner Taylor Blake’s TikTok videos. Blake, who runs Knuckle Bump Farms in South Florida, frequently shares videos about the animals on the farm with her more than 2.4m followers.On Saturday, Blake revealed that many of the farm’s birds had contracted a deadly avian flu, and that all but two had died. “Hi friends. I’ve...
BBC

Bird flu: Avian influenza confirmed in Anglesey poultry

The presence of bird flu has been confirmed in poultry at a site in Anglesey. The Welsh government said UK health agencies had advised the risk to public health from the virus was very low. A 1.9 mile (3km) protection zone has been declared around infected premises to limit the...
BBC

Anti-Bird flu measures in place across Great Britain

Bird keepers in England, Scotland and Wales must implement strict biosecurity measures to stop bird flu spreading, the government has announced. The Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs introduced the measure amid the country's largest ever bird flu outbreak. It follows regional indoor housing measures introduced last week in...
nypressnews.com

‘Winter vomiting disease’ is ‘highly contagious’

Furthermore, they also add: “Do not visit the hospital if you are living in the same household as someone who has symptoms of norovirus or flu. “Catch it, bin it, kill it – if you have flu-like symptoms, use tissues when you sneeze and to blow your nose, then discard tissues into waste bins immediately. Wash your hands thoroughly after.”
Consumer Reports.org

USDA Proposes Declaring Salmonella an Adulterant in Chicken

The Department of Agriculture released a proposal on Friday to lower the number of people who become ill with salmonella from eating chicken, turkey, or other poultry. One major step the agency suggests is to label salmonella as an adulterant in poultry in certain cases, which are still to be determined. That would mean contaminated meat could not be legally sold and it would make it easier for the agency to order recalls of contaminated products.
The Guardian

Animals Farmed: fast-growing chickens, river pollution and VR for cows

Calls are growing for an EU ban on the live export of farm animals after a botched shipment of calves from France to Algeria. The young bulls were destined for slaughter but unloading was refused because of incorrect health certificates. The bureaucratic spat lasted three weeks, leaving the bulls stuck on the vessel before being “emergency killed” back in France.
BBC

Bird flu: Farmers fear shortage of Christmas turkeys

Farmers have warned of a possible shortage of turkeys this Christmas amid fears of a resurgence of avian flu among captive birds in Scotland. Bird keepers in England, Scotland and Wales were told to implement strict biosecurity measures earlier this week in a bid to stop the virus spreading. The...
BBC

Park attraction closes amid national bird flu outbreak

A﻿ visitor attraction in a city park has been closed amid the country's largest ever bird flu outbreak. L﻿eicester City Council said Pets Corner had been temporarily shut after an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was brought in across Great Britain. Bird keepers in England, Scotland and Wales...
International Business Times

Salmonella: 2 Outbreaks Linked To Bearded Dragons Sickens 23 People

Authorities are investigating two salmonella outbreaks that have so far sickened 23 people. The illnesses have been linked to contact with pet bearded dragons. About half of the people who got sick were young children less than one year old, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) noted in its investigation notice. Eight out of the 23 people have had to be hospitalized, with illnesses being reported from 15 states so far, including California, New York, Iowa, Utah and Oklahoma.
beefmagazine.com

Mexican beef and cattle industry development continues

USDA’s Foreign Agricultural Service recently released the latest Livestock and Poultry: World Markets and Trade report. The report provides estimates for production, consumption and trade for beef, pork and chicken for major countries. The article focuses on the Mexican beef and cattle industry. Mexico continues to develop as a...
foodsafetynews.com

Smoked salmon behind Norwegian Listeria outbreak

Smoked salmon has been linked to a Listeria outbreak in Norway that has sickened four people. Patient samples were taken between February and August this year and all ill people were hospitalized. Those affected are aged between 50 and 90 years old. The patients are two women and two men...

