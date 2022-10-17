Read full article on original website
Commodity group collaboration aims to maximize checkoff dollars
Illinois commodity groups are partnering on several projects to help maximize the value of their members’ checkoff dollars. Illinois Pork Producers Association Executive Director Jennifer Tirey tells Brownfield many pork and beef producers are also corn and soybean farmers, so combining checkoff funds makes sense. “Hogs are one of...
South Dakota awards specialty crop grants
South Dakota has awarded grants to five specialty crop research projects. More than 390 thousand dollars from USDA will fund studies to enhance South Dakota’s competitiveness in growing these crops. Wayward Springs LLC in Aurora will study the viability of year-round high tunnel crop production in South Dakota’s climate....
Agronomist explains the cause of smaller corn ears
Some Wisconsin corn growers are reporting smaller corn ears this year. Agronomist Bob Berkevich from Pioneer tells Brownfield in southeastern Wisconsin, there were several reports of tip back starting after pollination in August. “Tip back was likely caused by some higher plant counts because of really good emergence, maybe some dry weather, and also, it seems like a lack of solar radiation after pollination are some of the reasons why we’ve got some smaller ears out there.”
Corn, rice harvest nearly complete in Arkansas
Dry weather has help harvest continue its steady pace in Arkansas. Corn and rice harvest are both nearing completion, with 99% and 95% completed. Soybean harvest is 62% complete with 81% of the crop mature and 91% dropping leaves. Cotton harvest is 50% complete and rated 74% good to excellent. Peanuts are 83% dug and 21% harvested.
Corn harvest winding down in Tennessee
Rains in central and western Tennessee were a welcomed sight for farmers and helped improve some pasture conditions. Harvest continues to progress across the state as corn harvest is 89% complete, running slightly ahead of the 5-year average. Soybean harvest is 46% complete with 93% dropping leaves and 49% rated...
Iowa wants invasive weed sightings reported
Iowa officials are asking farmers to report sightings of an invasive weed. The Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship and Iowa State University want to know how widespread the Asian Copperleaf infestation has become. The department says the weed was discovered in Black Hawk County in 2016 and has now...
Adjusting to a new normal with inputs
A Michigan farmer says he’s preparing for costs to remain elevated next year. Matt Frostic tells Brownfield he hoped to see input prices level off more by now, but that likelihood seems to be diminishing. “Maybe we’re getting into a new set of numbers that we have to adjust...
Cattleman is assessing losses following Bovee wildfire
Nebraska Sandhills rancher Lemoyne Dailey says he’s spent the last two weeks assessing damages from the latest wildfire. “We’ve lost somewhere between 800 and 900 acres we’re estimating,” he says. “I haven’t figured out the miles of fence yet, but I’m going to say probably close to eight or nine miles of fence. And to my knowledge, there was no livestock lost in the fire.”
New HPAI case reported in Wisconsin
Highly pathogenic avian influenza took a warm, three-month-long break but has returned to Wisconsin. The Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection says the most recent case was confirmed Friday and is a backyard flock of seven birds in St. Croix County. Another 115 birds were depopulated from a non-commercial...
