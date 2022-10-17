Some Wisconsin corn growers are reporting smaller corn ears this year. Agronomist Bob Berkevich from Pioneer tells Brownfield in southeastern Wisconsin, there were several reports of tip back starting after pollination in August. “Tip back was likely caused by some higher plant counts because of really good emergence, maybe some dry weather, and also, it seems like a lack of solar radiation after pollination are some of the reasons why we’ve got some smaller ears out there.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO