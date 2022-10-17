The combination of drought and high feed costs continue to impact the cattle market. “These conditions are simply compounding the seasonal price tendency of freshly weaned calves, which is declining prices,” Andrew Griffith, Extension ag economist with the University of Tennessee, writes in his weekly market outlook. “Market participants have watched feeder cattle futures prices decline for two months since they reached their apex in August. However, most market participants will remember that the August peak prices were similar to the previous contract highs that occurred in February just prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

1 DAY AGO