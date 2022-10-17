Read full article on original website
Related
iheart.com
USDA cuts corn and soybean production forecasts in October WASDE report
Iowa corn production is forecast at 2.49 billion bushels, down 2 percent from the previous year, according to the latest USDA, National Agricultural Statistics Service – Crop Production report. Based on conditions as of October 1, yields are expected to average 200.0 bushels per acre, unchanged from the September 1 forecast but down 4.0 bushels per acre from last year. Corn planted acreage is estimated at 12.9 million acres. An estimated 12.5 million of the acres planted will be harvested for grain.
Agriculture Online
Harvest yields trial data for next season
KELLY GARRETT - ARION, IOWA. A fifth-generation farmer, Kelly Garrett farms corn, soybeans, and winter wheat in western Iowa. This is the time of the year when I get pretty excited. We are finally starting to see the data and results from the product trials we conducted this season. This is how we determine what will become part of our standard program going forward.
agupdate.com
Drought, feed costs negatively impact cattle market
The combination of drought and high feed costs continue to impact the cattle market. “These conditions are simply compounding the seasonal price tendency of freshly weaned calves, which is declining prices,” Andrew Griffith, Extension ag economist with the University of Tennessee, writes in his weekly market outlook. “Market participants have watched feeder cattle futures prices decline for two months since they reached their apex in August. However, most market participants will remember that the August peak prices were similar to the previous contract highs that occurred in February just prior to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Agriculture Online
Soybeans sneak up at the close | Wednesday, October 19, 2022
Today soybean futures went from down, to flat, to quietly higher by less than a penny at the close. CBOT wheat is down 8¢. KC wheat is down 3¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 4¢. Crude oil is up $2.87. AP reports President Joe Biden will announce a...
gcaptain.com
Shipping Woes to Squeeze China’s Soybean Stocks
SINGAPORE/BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) – China’s soybean stocks are set to tighten further as delays in shipments from the United States deepen shortages of key animal feed ingredient soymeal, keeping prices at record highs. Ships carrying up to three million tonnes of U.S. soybeans which were scheduled to...
Home prices will fall in half of the US next year, and places like California will be hit hardest, a top economist warns
Home prices will fall in half the US in 2023, said the National Association of Realtors' chief economist. Lawrence Yun, who spoke at a real-estate conference, predicted 0% home-price growth next year. He forecast prices will rise in about half of American markets and decline in the other half. Home...
money.com
Prices for These 20 Items Are Rising Faster Than Overall Inflation
As inflation increased yet again in September, costs in certain spending categories, ranging from pet food to car insurance, shot up at a much faster rate than overall price growth. The latest numbers from the federal government show consumer prices for goods and services are up 0.4% from August to...
US inflation could halve within 6 months thanks to falling prices for oil and used cars, Moody's economist says
Inflation will fall to 4% within six months, according to Moody's economist Mark Zandi. Zandi said that stagnant oil prices and progress in supply chains will pull the rate lower. That will let the Federal Reserve halt hikes when interest rates hit between 4.5% and 4.75%, he said. US inflation...
kitco.com
Gold price in danger as U.S. 10-year Treasury yield breaches 4%
(Kitco News) The gold market is ending the week down nearly $90 from its October highs as investors renew their expectations of a very aggressive Federal Reserve into the year-end. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yields crossed above 4% on Friday, while the U.S. dollar index neared 20-year highs after this...
U.S. wholesale prices show inflation is entrenched
Oct. 12 (UPI) -- Wednesday's reading of inflation at the wholesale level for the U.S. economy suggested the pressures building toward recession remain persistent. The producer price index (PPI) is a gauge of the prices paid to U.S. producers for their goods and services and is used as a measure of wholesale inflation. The federal government reported the PPI increased 0.4% from August to September, about twice as high as expected.
wallstreetwindow.com
Wholesale Prices in September Rise 8.5 Percent, Pointing to Continued Price Hikes – Ryan McMaken
The US Bureau of Labor Statistics released new Producer Price Index (PPI) data today, and it’s more bad news for both business owners and consumers. The PPI is a measure of prices at the production phase of goods and services, and is often an indicator of where consumer prices are headed. Prior to 1978, the index was known as the Wholesale Price Index.
US Stocks Mostly Lower As Dow Drops 30 Points
U.S. stocks traded mostly lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping around 30 points on Wednesday. Following the market opening Wednesday, the Dow traded down 0.10% to 30,492.51 while the NASDAQ fell 0.79% to 10,686.99. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 0.58% to 3,698.32. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Energy...
profarmer.com
Soybean export inspections exceed expectations by over 600,000 MT
Export inspections are down 8,943 MT from last week’s tally. Inspections are running 21% behind a year-ago, compared to 9.4% behind last week. USDA projects exports in 2022-23 at 2.150 billion bu., 13% below the previous marketing year. Export inspections are 384,026 MT lower than the previous week’s figure....
New car inventories rising and prices falling, but not much yet
New car inventories are rising as supply begins to catch up with demand, which has been hampered by increasing interest rates affecting consumer buying power.
NASDAQ
Natural Gas Stalls for 8th Week, Still Up Significantly YTD
The U.S. Energy Department's weekly inventory release showed a larger-than-expected increase in natural gas supplies. The negative inventory numbers, coupled with other factors, meant that futures fell for the eighth week in a row to settle at its lowest level in almost three months. Despite this, the market has been...
U.S. stocks fall Friday, ending mixed after volatile week of trading
Oct. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. stocks ended down Friday, putting a quick end to Thursday's rally as concerns about the economy continue to roil markets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 403.89 points, or 1.34%, to close at 29,634.83. The S&P 500 dropped 86.84 points, of 2.37% to 3,583.07 and the Nasdaq Composite slid 327.76 points, or 3.08%, to 10,321.39.
freightwaves.com
Benchmark diesel number up more than 50 cents in just 2 weeks
Between the all-time high Department of Energy/Energy Information Administration price of $5.81 a gallon on June 20 and the recent low of $4.836 a gallon two weeks ago, the benchmark price of diesel used for most fuel surcharges fell more than 97 cents a gallon. It has now clawed back...
seafoodsource.com
North American grocery chains lower prices to beat inflation
As consumers become increasingly concerned about grocery inflation, select Canadian and United States grocery chains are lowering prices on hundreds of products. In the most notable example, Brampton, Ontario, Canada-based Loblaw Companies announced a price freeze on more than 1,500 No Name brand items “in an effort provide grocery-bill predictability to Canadians facing the highest food inflation in decades,” the retailer said in a press release. The price freeze will last until the end of January 2023.
kitco.com
Gold price sinks on strong greenback, rising U.S. Treasury yields
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are down in midday U.S. trading Wednesday. The precious metals are being punished by a strong U.S. dollar index and rising U.S. Treasury yields. These two bearish elements continue to supersede any other potentially bullish factors for the metals. December gold hit a three-week low today and was last down $19.40 at $1,636.60 and December silver was down $0.235 at $18.365.
agupdate.com
Corn market continues to deal with Ukraine war
The war in Ukraine continues to create issues for the corn market. “The ongoing war in Ukraine continues to be a driving force for the corn market today,” said Ed Usset, professor emeritus and grain marketing economist with the University of Minnesota’s Center for Farm Financial Management. “Russia...
Comments / 0