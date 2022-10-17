Read full article on original website
WISH-TV
Indiana state gas tax to jump 1.1 cents in November
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The state gasoline tax will increase 1.1 cents in November. On Nov. 1, the tax will be 23.1 cents per gallon. Indiana’s average price per gallon is $4.02, according to GassBuddy. The average gas price per gallon is down nearly 15 cents from last week.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Agronomist explains the cause of smaller corn ears
Some Wisconsin corn growers are reporting smaller corn ears this year. Agronomist Bob Berkevich from Pioneer tells Brownfield in southeastern Wisconsin, there were several reports of tip back starting after pollination in August. “Tip back was likely caused by some higher plant counts because of really good emergence, maybe some dry weather, and also, it seems like a lack of solar radiation after pollination are some of the reasons why we’ve got some smaller ears out there.”
buildingindiana.com
Large-Scale Sustainable Shrimp Farm On the Way
Atarraya Inc., creator of Shrimpbox, the first sustainable ‘plug-and-play’ shrimp farm technology, announced plans to establish its first U.S. sustainable shrimp production operation in central Indiana, creating up to 65 new jobs by the end of 2025. “We’re inspired by the cutting-edge technology Atarraya has created to advance...
voiceofmuscatine.com
Adjusting to a new normal with inputs
A Michigan farmer says he’s preparing for costs to remain elevated next year. Matt Frostic tells Brownfield he hoped to see input prices level off more by now, but that likelihood seems to be diminishing. “Maybe we’re getting into a new set of numbers that we have to adjust...
wbiw.com
Most major Indiana Utilities will report disconnection and customer arrearage data
INDIANA – Eight Indiana utilities – including 5 of the 6 largest energy utilities – will share monthly data on disconnections and customer arrearages with the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) through early 2024. The following utilities will report the data under new settlement agreements...
voiceofmuscatine.com
South Dakota awards specialty crop grants
South Dakota has awarded grants to five specialty crop research projects. More than 390 thousand dollars from USDA will fund studies to enhance South Dakota’s competitiveness in growing these crops. Wayward Springs LLC in Aurora will study the viability of year-round high tunnel crop production in South Dakota’s climate....
insideevs.com
Mullen Buys Bankrupt ELMS And Its Indiana Plant For $240 Million
After acquiring a 60 percent controlling interest in Bollinger Motors in September, Mullen Automotive has now bought bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions and its assets, including the plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. The EV startup has received approval from the US Bankruptcy Court on October 13 to acquire electric vehicle company...
DNR Adding Thousands of Walleye to Indiana Waterways
The Indiana Department of Natural Resources is making a big move in aiding the state’s walleye population. The officials are accomplishing this by stocking multiple Indiana lakes and waterways with thousands of walleye fingerlings. These additions are to be set in as many as 14 lakes throughout the Hoosier State. Ten of which are located in the northernmost areas of Indiana. These additions will provide better catches for fishing opportunities in the upcoming years.
inputfortwayne.com
‘I didn’t know Indiana could look like this’: 4 ACRES Land Trust nature reserves to hike and explore
Ravines, bluffs, waterfalls, wetlands, and wildlife. These are just a few of the natural wonders you’ll find at Northeast Indiana’s many nature reserves. ACRES Land Trust is a nonprofit, preserving and protecting some of the area’s most picturesque landscapes. These reserves are open to visitors from dawn to dusk free of charge from summer to winter.
Most Indiana water utilities refuse to say who uses the most water
Many parts of the Midwest are experiencing drought conditions, and the lack of rain is having an impact on everything from crops to trees as well as lake and reservoir levels.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Commodity group collaboration aims to maximize checkoff dollars
Illinois commodity groups are partnering on several projects to help maximize the value of their members’ checkoff dollars. Illinois Pork Producers Association Executive Director Jennifer Tirey tells Brownfield many pork and beef producers are also corn and soybean farmers, so combining checkoff funds makes sense. “Hogs are one of...
WANE-TV
DNR prepares for annual Indiana sandhill crane migration
MEDARYVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — Although it is quite common for many bird species to migrate south once the weather begins to become colder, one particular species has a migration pattern that draws the attention of nature lovers across Indiana: the sandhill crane. Each fall, thousands of sandhill cranes pass...
WISH-TV
Panel recommends new utility pricing options, alternative energy regulations
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Lawmakers on Wednesday said Indiana’s utility regulations need major changes to accommodate new energy sources. A joint legislative panel wrapped up two years of work when it approved a set of recommendations for lawmakers to consider next session. They include crafting safety regulations for battery storage, small modular reactors and hydrogen facilities; exploring multi-year utility rate plans; and authorizing energy pilot programs including integration of alternative fuels. Committee chair Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, said one example would be mixing hydrogen with natural gas prior to burning it in power plants, a technique that has been shown to reduce carbon emissions.
voiceofmuscatine.com
73% of Kansas corn, 45% of soybeans harvested
The USDA says 73 percent of the Kansas corn crop has been harvested, ahead of the 64 percent average. Soybeans are 45 percent harvested, with 90 percent dropping leaves. Winter wheat is 64 percent planted, near the average pace of 66 percent. Pasture and range conditions are rated six percent...
WOWO News
Indiana Election Board moves poll worker data after breach, arrest
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Network Indiana): No voter information was compromised, said the Allen County Election Board, after learning that the CEO of the company they contract to keep up with poll worker and polling location information has been arrested and charged with allowing some information to be stored on servers in China.
Would You Stay in a Grain Bin in Indiana for $100+ a Night?
What started as a cheaper alternative to hotel stays, Airbnb has grown tremendously over the years. While people point out that some stays have gotten unreasonable ($75 cleaning fee but I still have to clean up?), Airbnb is still a place where you can find some very unique stays. Like this one in Indiana.
Snowy scene across Indiana Tuesday morning
Hoosiers across the state are waking up to a snowy scene or even just some snowflakes flying around. Areas in northern Indiana picked up measurable snowfall. All of this snow is lake-effect snow. What is lake-effect snow? The National Weather Service’s definition of lake effect snow is “snow that occurs when cold air, often originating […]
voiceofmuscatine.com
Corn, rice harvest nearly complete in Arkansas
Dry weather has help harvest continue its steady pace in Arkansas. Corn and rice harvest are both nearing completion, with 99% and 95% completed. Soybean harvest is 62% complete with 81% of the crop mature and 91% dropping leaves. Cotton harvest is 50% complete and rated 74% good to excellent. Peanuts are 83% dug and 21% harvested.
voiceofmuscatine.com
Corn harvest winding down in Tennessee
Rains in central and western Tennessee were a welcomed sight for farmers and helped improve some pasture conditions. Harvest continues to progress across the state as corn harvest is 89% complete, running slightly ahead of the 5-year average. Soybean harvest is 46% complete with 93% dropping leaves and 49% rated...
Indiana has 145 districts with slow internet: Here are the 10 slowest
(Stacker) Access to high-speed internet in schools has come a long way in the last decade. In 2013, 70% of U.S. schools lacked an internet connection of 100 Kbps per student, the minimum speed the Federal Communication Commission set to meet basic classroom needs. By 2018, fewer than 2% of schools failed to meet that […]
