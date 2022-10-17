Gwendolyn “Joy” Sturgeon Cobb, age 87, of Texarkana, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 17, 2022. Joy was born in Texarkana, Arkansas on October 1, 1935, to John Clayton and Clara Fay Sturgeon. She was raised in Texarkana and graduated from Arkansas High School in 1953. She attended the National Aeronautics Training School in 1955, and upon graduation went to work for Trans Texas Airlines in Dallas, Texas. It was there where she met her beloved Ray. She says she had an extreme dislike for him in the beginning, but eventually he won her heart in a poker game! They were married on March 23, 1958, at County Avenue Baptist Church in Texarkana, Arkansas. After their wedding, Ray took her back to his home state of Tennessee. They lived in Memphis for a few years before moving to Southaven, Mississippi where they raised their three daughters, Stephanie, Renee, and Sharon. After 18 years in Mississippi, Ray was transferred back to the Dallas area in 1979. Their life there consisted of traveling, involvement in their church and devoting their life to their grandchildren.

