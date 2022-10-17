ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SZA Gives An Update On Her Long-Awaited New Album

By Taylor Linzinmeir
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

SZA reportedly gave TMZ an update on her new album over the weekend.

TMZ Hip Hop caught up with the Grammy winner while at LAX and asked her about the long-awaited follow up to Ctrl . The album spawned five platinum singles and has gone platinum three times itself since its release back in 2017. And although SZA has released a slew of hit singles in the five years since , a full album has yet to drop.

According to the outlet, SZA said a new album could come "any day" now, and that she's optimistic listeners will receive the music well. In addition, she said she's sitting on an estimated 100 unreleased songs. “Maybe, like, I don’t even know actually. Five years of material," she told TMZ .

The update about a new album is paired with news that the official "Shirt" video is on the horizon. During her Austin City Limits set last week, SZA confirmed the rumors herself, noting that "one small thing" in the video stressed her out and needed to be changed. “So, I fixed that and it is turned in and is about to come out,” she told fans. “So, that’s the truth.” Check out a clip of the interaction below.

