Read full article on original website
Related
China Calls for Peace Talks After Vladimir Putin Mobilizes for Ukraine War
Beijing renewed its calls for peace talks in Ukraine on Wednesday, hours after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to mobilize a portion of Russia's armed forces. In a televised address from Moscow, the Russian leader said he would support defense chief Sergei Shoigu's mobilization proposal in order to achieve operational goals in Ukraine.
Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine
On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
Ukraine presidential advisor says Crimea bridge 'must be destroyed' following damage
KYIV, Oct 8 (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential advisor posted a message on Twitter after conflicting reports of an explosion or fire on Saturday that damaged the bridge connecting the Russian mainland to the occupied Ukrainian peninsula of Crimea, calling it "the beginning" but not directly claiming Ukrainian responsibility.
Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now
Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Russia-Ukraine war – live: Putin says there’s no need for more ‘massive strikes’
Russian president Vladimir Putin has said that there is no need for more massive strikes on Ukraine. He said that most of the designated targets had been hit and said that it was not his aim to destroy the country. Vladimir Putin also said on Friday that he expects his...
Russia-Ukraine war: Russians flee Lyman as Ukrainian troops retake city a day after Putin’s illegal annexation – as it happened
Russian defence ministry says troops have withdrawn amid ‘threat of encirclement’
Ukraine warns of harsh response to Russian recognition of 'worthless' votes
KYIV, Sept 29 (Reuters) - President Volodymyr Zelenskiy issued a new warning to Russia of a "very harsh" response by Ukraine if Moscow annexes four Ukrainian regions following what Kyiv and the West say were sham referendums held by Russia at gunpoint.
Putin boosts Russia's war footing as battle looms for Ukraine's Kherson
KYIV/MIKOLAIV, Ukraine (Reuters) -President Vladimir Putin ordered all of Russia to support the war effort in Ukraine on Wednesday, as the Russian-appointed administration of Kherson prepared to evacuate the only regional capital Moscow has captured during its invasion.
Washington Examiner
Russia shoots 'kamikaze drones' into Kyiv after Putin claims 'no need' for new strikes
Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed Friday that he was not looking to "destroy" Ukraine and saw no need to deploy massive strikes there in the near future — only to launch four "kamikaze drones" into Kyiv Monday morning. The Russian leader made the Friday comments at a rare press...
Russia Abandons Kherson as Putin's Army Flees Back Across Dnieper
Pro-Russian officials are leaving the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday ahead of an advance on the city by Kyiv's forces. The region's Moscow-installed head, Vladimir Saldo, told Russian state television that the administration was moving to the east bank of the Dnieper river, Agence France-Presse reported. There were...
Russia will run out of arms before Ukraine does because it has isolated itself so much, UK defence secretary says
The UK said on Thursday that Russia will run out of weapons before the West does in Ukraine. Defence Minister Ben Wallace said Russia is isolated and its supply chain broken. He said the overwhelming UN vote to condemn Russia's annexation of Ukrainian land illustrated the point. The UK's defense...
Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces say Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine with missiles on Wednesday afternoon, again targeting the country’s battered power grid as winter weather approaches. Authorities said Ukrainian soldiers shot down four Russian cruise missiles and 10 Iranian-made drones during the attack. Air raid sirens rang out for more than three hours in Kyiv, sending many people into the capital’s subway stations for shelter. Russian attacks have become part of daily life in the capital. Some people kept working on their computers underground, some took chairs and blankets with them.
Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of thousands without water or power; Russia warns of battle for Kherson in ‘very near future’
Russian president says four Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia will be put under martial law
France 24
‘Russian pressure is too strong’: Is Putin pulling Belarus into the war in Ukraine?
President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Monday that Belarus will more actively support its Russian ally in the war against Ukraine. Analysts say Lukashenko is reluctant to send troops – especially since a wave of protests in 2020 exposed his immense unpopularity at home – but is likely caving to pressure from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation ofhis war. Ukraine’s president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO security alliance. Putin’s land grab and President Volodymyr Zelensky’s signing of what he said...
'Reality can hurt', Ukrainian official tells Russia over Kherson
KYIV (Reuters) - A Ukrainian presidential adviser told Russia on Wednesday that “reality can hurt” after a Russian-appointed official said the Ukrainian army was poised to try to retake the occupied city of Kherson and urged residents to evacuate.
coinchapter.com
Germany To Send More MARS II To Ukraine After Russia Attack Its Embassy
New Delhi(Coinchapter.com): German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has pledged to provide more PzH 2000 and MARS II MLRS to Ukraine in the coming weeks. According to the Ministry, “We will continue to supply Ukraine with PzH 2000 and MARS II. More weapons will be handed over in the next few weeks.”
Agriculture Online
Ukraine Oct grain exports almost return to pre-war levels - ministry
KYIV, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports in the first 17 days of October were just 2.4% lower than in the same period of 2021 despite the closure of several seaports and the Russian invasion, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The country's grain exports have slumped since February...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Discussions to continue on Ukraine deal after UN officials' meetings in Moscow
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Discussions will continue on extending and expanding a U.N.-brokered deal allowing Ukrainian Black Sea grain exports, U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said on Monday, after U.N. officials held "positive and constructive" discussions in Moscow on the deal. The July deal has allowed more than 6 million...
Agriculture Online
Hungary's new container terminal aims to boost Ukrainian grains shipments
FENYESLITKE, Hungary, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Europe's largest land-based container terminal started operating near Hungary's border with Ukraine on Tuesday, aiming to increase shipments of Ukrainian grains via Hungary to Adriatic ports. The East-West Gate terminal, built at a cost of about 40 billion forints ($95.65 million), allows containers to...
Comments / 0