Newsweek

China Calls for Peace Talks After Vladimir Putin Mobilizes for Ukraine War

Beijing renewed its calls for peace talks in Ukraine on Wednesday, hours after President Vladimir Putin signed a decree to mobilize a portion of Russia's armed forces. In a televised address from Moscow, the Russian leader said he would support defense chief Sergei Shoigu's mobilization proposal in order to achieve operational goals in Ukraine.
The Atlantic

Russia Just Showed Why It’s Floundering in Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukraine showed why it is winning its war against Russia. On Monday, Russia showed why it is losing. Those two days revealed sharp contrasts between the two militaries. One is clever, well prepared, willing to undertake complex operations, and focused on maximally damaging its enemy’s ability to fight. The other is prone to bursts of rage and is open to committing any crime possible, but its actions are ultimately self-defeating.
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
Newsweek

Russia Abandons Kherson as Putin's Army Flees Back Across Dnieper

Pro-Russian officials are leaving the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson on Wednesday ahead of an advance on the city by Kyiv's forces. The region's Moscow-installed head, Vladimir Saldo, told Russian state television that the administration was moving to the east bank of the Dnieper river, Agence France-Presse reported. There were...
The Associated Press

Live updates | Russia-Ukraine War

KYIV, Ukraine — Ukraine’s Air Defense Forces say Russia attacked several regions of Ukraine with missiles on Wednesday afternoon, again targeting the country’s battered power grid as winter weather approaches. Authorities said Ukrainian soldiers shot down four Russian cruise missiles and 10 Iranian-made drones during the attack. Air raid sirens rang out for more than three hours in Kyiv, sending many people into the capital’s subway stations for shelter. Russian attacks have become part of daily life in the capital. Some people kept working on their computers underground, some took chairs and blankets with them.
France 24

‘Russian pressure is too strong’: Is Putin pulling Belarus into the war in Ukraine?

President Alexander Lukashenko announced on Monday that Belarus will more actively support its Russian ally in the war against Ukraine. Analysts say Lukashenko is reluctant to send troops – especially since a wave of protests in 2020 exposed his immense unpopularity at home – but is likely caving to pressure from Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Los Angeles Times

Putin illegally annexes Ukraine land; Kyiv seeks NATO entry

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian President Vladimir Putin signed treaties Friday to illegally annex more occupied Ukrainian territory in a sharp escalation ofhis war. Ukraine’s president countered with a surprise application to join the NATO security alliance. Putin’s land grab and President Volodymyr Zelensky’s signing of what he said...
coinchapter.com

Germany To Send More MARS II To Ukraine After Russia Attack Its Embassy

New Delhi(Coinchapter.com): German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht has pledged to provide more PzH 2000 and MARS II MLRS to Ukraine in the coming weeks. According to the Ministry, “We will continue to supply Ukraine with PzH 2000 and MARS II. More weapons will be handed over in the next few weeks.”
Agriculture Online

Ukraine Oct grain exports almost return to pre-war levels - ministry

KYIV, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Ukrainian grain exports in the first 17 days of October were just 2.4% lower than in the same period of 2021 despite the closure of several seaports and the Russian invasion, agriculture ministry data showed on Monday. The country's grain exports have slumped since February...
Agriculture Online

Hungary's new container terminal aims to boost Ukrainian grains shipments

FENYESLITKE, Hungary, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Europe's largest land-based container terminal started operating near Hungary's border with Ukraine on Tuesday, aiming to increase shipments of Ukrainian grains via Hungary to Adriatic ports. The East-West Gate terminal, built at a cost of about 40 billion forints ($95.65 million), allows containers to...

