Jordan Poyer Bills becomes legend as he drove to play vs. the Chiefs

Jordan Poyer was beloved by Buffalo Bills fans.

Now he’s ascended to legendary status.

Poyer, 31, was on the field for his team’s 24-20 win against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 6. In order to be there, he took extreme measures.

The rest of the Bills roster flew to Kansas City. Not Poyer.

As his story goes, Poyer was medically cleared to play football but not to fly.

Against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 4, Poyer had two interceptions. The second sealed the win, but Poyer was injured on the late grab.

At the time, he said he just had the “wind knocked out of him.” Turns out it was much more serious. Not only did Poyer miss the following game due to a ribs injury, in order to play in Kansas City he had to drive there. All 15 hours.

According to multiple reports including NFL Network, the team rented out a car service to get Poyer to Arrowhead Stadium. The medical reasoning for Poyer not being able to fly is because he had a collapsed lung. That injury allowed him to play, but not to fly.

The Buffalo News added that Poyer’s family drove with him and that he left for KC on Friday after the team’s final practice.

All things considered (and winning the game helps), Buffalo is loving what Poyer did for the team.

