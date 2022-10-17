ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

BP to buy US renewable gas firm for $4.1 bn

BP has agreed to buy US renewable gas producer Archaea for $4.1 billion to help the British oil giant reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the pair said Monday. Houston-based Archaea produces renewable natural gas equivalent in amount to about 6,000 barrels of oil per day.
marinelink.com

Guyana Launches Tender for Its First Oil Refinery

Guyana has called for proposals to design, finance and build a 30,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) oil refinery, the first for the South American country as it becomes a force in crude oil production. Construction work on the facility, to be located on public land near the Berbice river, is expected to begin...
Daily Mail

Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash

President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
rigzone.com

Oil Gets Boost from Bullish EIA Data

Call options volume on West Texas Crude hit highest mark since 2019, signalling a growing sentiment towards higher prices to come. — Oil rallied for the first time this week after a US crude report flagged potential bullish drivers, momentarily shrugging off hotter-than-expected inflation data. West Texas Intermediate futures...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 2-Russia plans grain export quota at 25.5 mln T for Feb 15-June 30

MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed setting the country's grain export quota at 25.5 million tonnes for the period from mid-February until the end of June, the minister, Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, which chiefly supplies its wheat to...
Agriculture Online

Tereos raises beet prices by 40% amid soaring EU sugar markets

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - France's largest sugar and ethanol group Tereos raised the price at which it will buy sugar beets from its cooperative members by 40% from last year, as it aims to pass on improved results amid soaring European sugar markets. In a letter sent to its...
Agriculture Online

UPDATE 1-India has sufficient stocks of grains, could sell wheat in open market

NEW DELHI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - India has sufficient stocks of rice and wheat and the government will sell wheat in the open market if needed to control prices, the most senior civil servant at the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, said on Monday. "We've enough stocks...
Agriculture Online

India cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body

MUMBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - India is likely to produce 34.4 million bales of cotton in the 2022/23 season that started on Oct. 1, up 12% from a year ago after farmers expanded the crop area, a trade body said on Tuesday. The rise in output in the world's biggest...
kitco.com

BHP targeting initial potash production from Jansen in 2026

Number one diversified miner BHP Billiton said production and unit cost guidance remains unchanged for the 2023 financial year. The company released its operational review for the quarter ended in September. Overall copper production was 410.1 kt, 11% lower than the previous quarter due to operational and grade issues. Iron...
Agriculture Online

CBOT soybeans firm but end below session peaks

CHICAGO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures ended firm on Monday, with signs of strong export demand underpinning the market. * But prices closed well below their session highs with harvest pressure and concerns that China will soon shift demand to South American suppliers beating back the rally attempt. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that weekly export inspections of soybeans totaled 1.882 million tonnes, nearly double the prior week's total and above the high end of trade forecasts. * Analysts were expecting a government report on Monday afternoon to show U.S. farmers had completed 60% of their soybean harvest as of Oct. 16. * The monthly U.S. soybean crush dropped to a one-year low in September and fell short of most analyst estimates, while soyoil stocks thinned to a two-year low by the end of the month, according to National Oilseed Processors Association data. * Chicago Board of Trade soybeans for November delivery gained 1-1/2 cents to $13.85-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal futures dipped 10 cents to $411.00 a ton and CBOT December soyoil rose 1.54 cents to 66.84 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by David Gregorio)

Comments / 0

Community Policy