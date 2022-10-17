Read full article on original website
Related
Exxon's Russian oil output collapsed after rejecting local tanker insurance - sources
HOUSTON/NEW DELHI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - Oil output at the giant Exxon-led (XOM.N) Sakhalin-1 Russian Pacific project collapsed following the U.S. major's refusal to accept local insurance for tankers after Western insurers pulled out due to sanctions, several industry sources told Reuters.
BP to buy US renewable gas firm for $4.1 bn
BP has agreed to buy US renewable gas producer Archaea for $4.1 billion to help the British oil giant reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050, the pair said Monday. Houston-based Archaea produces renewable natural gas equivalent in amount to about 6,000 barrels of oil per day.
marinelink.com
Guyana Launches Tender for Its First Oil Refinery
Guyana has called for proposals to design, finance and build a 30,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) oil refinery, the first for the South American country as it becomes a force in crude oil production. Construction work on the facility, to be located on public land near the Berbice river, is expected to begin...
Fact Check: Did Trump Admin Sell Largest U.S. Oil Refinery to Saudi Arabia?
As the U.S. relationship with Saudi Arabia comes under scrutiny, some have accused Donald Trump of handing strategic assets to the Middle Eastern energy giant.
Biden FINALLY takes action to boost domestic oil production by releasing 10 million oil barrels Strategic Petroleum Reserve, tells companies to help bring down prices at the pump and threatens export curbs after OPEC slash
President Joe Biden will order more oil released from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve as gas prices are on the rise and OPEC announced it was making its biggest cuts in production in more than two years. Biden will release another 10 million barrels this month and he will 'continue to...
Biden admin weighs complete block on offshore oil drilling as gas prices keep rising
The Biden administration moved closer Thursday to a final decision on offshore oil and gas drilling which could lead to a scenario without any lease sales on federal waters through 2028.
US oil industry mocks Biden after OPEC+ announces production cuts
The U.S. Oil & Gas Association on Wednesday suggested that President Biden is now forced to turn to the U.S. oil industry after tapping out strategic reserves and OPEC+ cut production.
China has stopped sales of LNG to Europe to make sure its own households have enough gas for the winter, report says
China has been a key supplier of natural gas to Europe, which faces an energy crunch after Russia squeezed flows of its exports to the region.
Biden implores US oil companies to pass on record profits to consumers
President announces release of 15m barrels of oil from strategic reserve as he fights to keep gas prices in check before midterms
BlackRock tells UK 'no' to halting investment in coal, oil and gas
LONDON, Oct 18 (Reuters) - BlackRock (BLK.N), the world's biggest asset manager, told a British parliamentary committee that it will not stop investing in coal, oil and gas, and that its role was not to "engineer a specific decarbonization outcome in the real economy."
rigzone.com
Oil Gets Boost from Bullish EIA Data
Call options volume on West Texas Crude hit highest mark since 2019, signalling a growing sentiment towards higher prices to come. — Oil rallied for the first time this week after a US crude report flagged potential bullish drivers, momentarily shrugging off hotter-than-expected inflation data. West Texas Intermediate futures...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 2-Russia plans grain export quota at 25.5 mln T for Feb 15-June 30
MOSCOW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Russia's agriculture ministry has proposed setting the country's grain export quota at 25.5 million tonnes for the period from mid-February until the end of June, the minister, Dmitry Patrushev said on Wednesday. Russia is the world's largest wheat exporter, which chiefly supplies its wheat to...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-India to examine Russia oil price cap; its refiners line up Dec crude buys
NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - India said on Wednesday it will examine a proposal by Western nations to impose a price cap on Russian oil purchases, even as some local refiners have lined up Russian cargoes for delivery post Dec. 5, when the cap is set to take effect.
U.S. could sell more oil from emergency reserve this week -sources
WASHINGTON, Oct 17 (Reuters) - The Biden administration plans to sell more oil from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a bid to dampen fuel prices before next month's congressional elections, according to three sources familiar with the matter.
Biden to release 15M barrels from oil reserve, more possible
President Joe Biden will announce the release of 15 million barrels of oil from the U.S. strategic reserve as part of a response to recent production cuts announced by OPEC+ nations
Agriculture Online
Tereos raises beet prices by 40% amid soaring EU sugar markets
PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - France's largest sugar and ethanol group Tereos raised the price at which it will buy sugar beets from its cooperative members by 40% from last year, as it aims to pass on improved results amid soaring European sugar markets. In a letter sent to its...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-India has sufficient stocks of grains, could sell wheat in open market
NEW DELHI, Oct 17 (Reuters) - India has sufficient stocks of rice and wheat and the government will sell wheat in the open market if needed to control prices, the most senior civil servant at the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, said on Monday. "We've enough stocks...
Agriculture Online
India cotton output seen rising 12% on bigger crop area, says trade body
MUMBAI, Oct 18 (Reuters) - India is likely to produce 34.4 million bales of cotton in the 2022/23 season that started on Oct. 1, up 12% from a year ago after farmers expanded the crop area, a trade body said on Tuesday. The rise in output in the world's biggest...
kitco.com
BHP targeting initial potash production from Jansen in 2026
Number one diversified miner BHP Billiton said production and unit cost guidance remains unchanged for the 2023 financial year. The company released its operational review for the quarter ended in September. Overall copper production was 410.1 kt, 11% lower than the previous quarter due to operational and grade issues. Iron...
Agriculture Online
CBOT soybeans firm but end below session peaks
CHICAGO, Oct 17 (Reuters) - U.S. soybean futures ended firm on Monday, with signs of strong export demand underpinning the market. * But prices closed well below their session highs with harvest pressure and concerns that China will soon shift demand to South American suppliers beating back the rally attempt. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday morning that weekly export inspections of soybeans totaled 1.882 million tonnes, nearly double the prior week's total and above the high end of trade forecasts. * Analysts were expecting a government report on Monday afternoon to show U.S. farmers had completed 60% of their soybean harvest as of Oct. 16. * The monthly U.S. soybean crush dropped to a one-year low in September and fell short of most analyst estimates, while soyoil stocks thinned to a two-year low by the end of the month, according to National Oilseed Processors Association data. * Chicago Board of Trade soybeans for November delivery gained 1-1/2 cents to $13.85-1/4 a bushel. * CBOT December soymeal futures dipped 10 cents to $411.00 a ton and CBOT December soyoil rose 1.54 cents to 66.84 cents per lb. (Reporting by Mark Weinraub; Editing by David Gregorio)
Comments / 0