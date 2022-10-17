ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

College Basketball Preseason AP Poll Top 25 Released

The first Associated Press top 25 poll has been released in advance of the 2022-23 college basketball season. North Carolina comes in at the top spot, followed by Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky, and Baylor. Kansas, who won the 2022 National Championship, comes in at the sixth spot followed by Duke, UCLA, Creighton, and Arkansas.
ALABAMA STATE
On3.com

Texas basketball ranked No. 12 in the initial AP Top 25

The Texas Longhorns check in at No. 12 in the initial AP Top 25 for the 2022-23 season. The Longhorns enter season two under Chris Beard with lofty expectations with the return of the top two leading scorers, the addition of Big 12 Freshman of the year Tyrese Hunter and a 2022 recruiting class that was ranked No. 3 by On3.
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy