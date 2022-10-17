The Texas Longhorns check in at No. 12 in the initial AP Top 25 for the 2022-23 season. The Longhorns enter season two under Chris Beard with lofty expectations with the return of the top two leading scorers, the addition of Big 12 Freshman of the year Tyrese Hunter and a 2022 recruiting class that was ranked No. 3 by On3.

