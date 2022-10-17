BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...

BOSTON, MA ・ 18 HOURS AGO