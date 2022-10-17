ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NECN

Police Clear Tents Near Boston's Mass. and Cass Area

There's been another cleanup effort at Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass encampment - 10 months after the first one and the city's declaration of a public health crisis. The Boston Police Department was out Wednesday morning, moving the people living in tents at the encampment. Officers were on Southampton Street...
BOSTON, MA
rtands.com

MBTA GLX, Mattapan projects spotlighted at Railway Age/RT&S LRT Conference

Written by William Vantuono, editor-in-chief, Railway Age. MBTA’s Green Line (GLX) and Mattapan Line Transformation Projects will be presented in detail at the Railway Age/RT&S Light Rail 2022 Conference, Nov. 16-17, Boston, which returns to a live, in-person format since going virtual in 2020. Rachel J. Burckardt, P.E., Assistant...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

Heavy Traffic on Mass Ave in Cambridge After Crash

There is heavy traffic on Mass Ave in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday after a crash took down a traffic light pole. Two cars were involved, according to police. It is not clear if there are any injuries. The crash happened near Harvey Street. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
WCVB

Push for more to be done in Boston's 'Mass and Cass' neighborhood

BOSTON — More than 10 months sincethe city of Boston began work to clear the area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, area businesses claim the homelessness and substance abuse that have plagued the area is as bad as its been. On Tuesday, NewsCenter 5...
BOSTON, MA
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Bluebikes Expands to Downtown Medford and Malden

The cities of Medford and Malden have officially joined the municipally-owned Bluebikes network, with three new stations open this week in the cities’ downtown areas, and three more to come in the near future. A total of six new bikesharing docks are scheduled to open as part of the...
MEDFORD, MA
whdh.com

Tractor-trailer hits Dedham bridge, reroutes traffic

DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham Police are rerouting traffic after a tractor-trailer hit the East Street Bridge near the Endicott Rotary, they tweeted. The truck was stuck under the bridge, with part of the roof of the trailer pulled back from the impact. Police said that East Street will be...
DEDHAM, MA
universalhub.com

Somerville officials try to get the hole story

R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
SOMERVILLE, MA
CBS Boston

3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change

BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
BOSTON, MA
bpdnews.com

Two Suspects Arrested with Loaded Firearms in Roxbury

At about 7:30 PM, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite firearm arrest in the area of Dearborn Street and Eustis Street in Roxbury, of Mekhi Young, 18, and Terrance Porter, 20, both from Boston.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Suspect in custody after armed robbery investigation in Mattapan park

BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville man, 21-year-old Phalonyous Sebastian, has been placed into custody after turning himself in in connection with an ongoing armed robbery investigation. According to Boston Police, Sebastian did so in connection with an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery that occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on...
BOSTON, MA

