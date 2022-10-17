Read full article on original website
Small Business Owner Sentenced For Seven-Year Tax Evasion SchemeTaxBuzzBoston, MA
Gorton’s makes $250,000 Gift To Gloucester's Sawyer Free 2025 pushGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Boston lab creates new version of COVIDAdrian HolmanBoston, MA
New Beers & Spooky Scares at This Local Marshfield Brewery!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Boston University’s Ronald Corley addresses the rumor’s around BU research.The Modern TimesBoston, MA
NECN
Police Clear Tents Near Boston's Mass. and Cass Area
There's been another cleanup effort at Boston's troubled Mass. and Cass encampment - 10 months after the first one and the city's declaration of a public health crisis. The Boston Police Department was out Wednesday morning, moving the people living in tents at the encampment. Officers were on Southampton Street...
Charlie Baker: MBTA officials ‘owe the public an answer’ on Orange Line speeds
Last week, the Orange Line saw total delays of more than 12 minutes due to slow zones. On the eve of the Orange Line’s reopening following a 30-day shutdown, MBTA General Manager Steve Poftak said the T had eliminated six slow zones on the line, promising a “faster, safer, more reliable ride.”
State to address declining conditions in highway tunnels beneath Boston
BOSTON — The constellation of highway tunnels beneath Boston, some of which are more than half a century old, are in line for more than $15 million in repairs to plug leaks and patch up worn-down surfaces. State transportation officials on Wednesday approved a $15.3 million contract with SPS...
rtands.com
MBTA GLX, Mattapan projects spotlighted at Railway Age/RT&S LRT Conference
Written by William Vantuono, editor-in-chief, Railway Age. MBTA’s Green Line (GLX) and Mattapan Line Transformation Projects will be presented in detail at the Railway Age/RT&S Light Rail 2022 Conference, Nov. 16-17, Boston, which returns to a live, in-person format since going virtual in 2020. Rachel J. Burckardt, P.E., Assistant...
nbcboston.com
Heavy Traffic on Mass Ave in Cambridge After Crash
There is heavy traffic on Mass Ave in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on Monday after a crash took down a traffic light pole. Two cars were involved, according to police. It is not clear if there are any injuries. The crash happened near Harvey Street. Drivers should expect delays in the area.
WCVB
Push for more to be done in Boston's 'Mass and Cass' neighborhood
BOSTON — More than 10 months sincethe city of Boston began work to clear the area near the intersection of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard, area businesses claim the homelessness and substance abuse that have plagued the area is as bad as its been. On Tuesday, NewsCenter 5...
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Bluebikes Expands to Downtown Medford and Malden
The cities of Medford and Malden have officially joined the municipally-owned Bluebikes network, with three new stations open this week in the cities’ downtown areas, and three more to come in the near future. A total of six new bikesharing docks are scheduled to open as part of the...
whdh.com
Tractor-trailer hits Dedham bridge, reroutes traffic
DEDHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Dedham Police are rerouting traffic after a tractor-trailer hit the East Street Bridge near the Endicott Rotary, they tweeted. The truck was stuck under the bridge, with part of the roof of the trailer pulled back from the impact. Police said that East Street will be...
whdh.com
Methuen mayor: ‘Multiple families’ placed by state at hotel without notice
METHUEN, MASS. (WHDH) - “Multiple families” arrived at the Days Inn in Methuen Friday, sent by the state, without any advance notice, according to the city’s mayor, Neil Perry. “We have requested a meeting with (the Department of Housing and Community Development) to understand how this happened...
Tractor-Trailer Reportedly Carrying Tomato Sauce Crashes On I-290 In Worcester
A tractor-trailer rollover crash in central Massachusetts made for quite the messy morning commute as the truck reportedly carrying tomato sauce blocked a major highway. The crash happened on I-290 west at I-90 on the morning of Tuesday, Oct. 18, according to a Tweet from WBZ Traffic. The overturned truck was reportedly blocking the center and two right lanes.
universalhub.com
Somerville officials try to get the hole story
R.S.Y. Buchanan peers at Somerville officials peering down a new sinkhole on Park Street, near the commuter rail tracks, today. Yesterday, Luke Maher took a gander at Somerville's newest fountain, shooting water up on Avon Street after a Fed Ex driver managed to knock a knob off a temporary water hose:
WBUR
How a nonprofit moved 150 people from 'Mass. and Cass' into permanent housing, and is helping them stay there
When someone is homeless and sleeping on the street, it's not easy to help them find a permanent home and adjust to a new way of life. Now imagine helping 150 people do that. That's what workers from the nonprofit Eliot Community Human Services did in Boston over the past 12 months.
Here’s the latest Mass. town suffering through weeks of uncollected, rotting trash
“I expect you’ll be paying for our rat … problem since your company can’t be bothered to pick up our trash.”. Reading is threatening to cancel the town’s contract with its trash hauler after weeks of “incomplete, sporadic, and unpredictable” collection left garbage piling up curbside.
3 religious leaders chain themselves to Faneuil Hall demanding name change
BOSTON – With metal chains and a bike lock in hand, three Boston ministers chained themselves to the doors of Faneuil Hall, demanding the city change the name of the historical landmark with ties to slavery. "We as clergy have agreed to risk arrest if necessary," Rev. Kevin Peterson of the New Democracy Coalition said. The group has held a sit-in, even a hunger strike and say they're resorting to dramatic tactics to get Mayor Michelle Wu's attention. "This iconic building bears a slave trader's name, an anti-Black symbol that burdens us," Rev. John Gibbons of Arlington Street Church in...
Massachusetts is home to one of the most beautiful streets in the world
BOSTON — A street in Massachusetts has landed on a list of the most spectacular roads in the world that have been deemed worth traveling to see, according to a new report. Architectural Digest recently ranked the 53 most stunning streets around the globe, and Massachusetts happens to be home to one of them.
Video shows person riding bike through Boston tunnel as cars speed by
BOSTON — A motorist captured video of a person riding a bike through a tunnel in Boston during the afternoon commute on Monday. Video shared with Boston 25 News showed the person pedaling what appeared to be a Bluebike in the Callahan Tunnel around 2 p.m. It’s not clear...
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects Arrested with Loaded Firearms in Roxbury
At about 7:30 PM, on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, along with the Massachusetts State Police, made an onsite firearm arrest in the area of Dearborn Street and Eustis Street in Roxbury, of Mekhi Young, 18, and Terrance Porter, 20, both from Boston.
whdh.com
Suspect in custody after armed robbery investigation in Mattapan park
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Somerville man, 21-year-old Phalonyous Sebastian, has been placed into custody after turning himself in in connection with an ongoing armed robbery investigation. According to Boston Police, Sebastian did so in connection with an ongoing investigation into an armed robbery that occurred at around 9:30 p.m. on...
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
Worcester firefighters find 20 pounds of fentanyl during Clement St. fire
Joseph Boucher was placed under arrest Monday after Worcester firefighters responding to a fire in a another section of his apartment building discovered 20 pounds of fentanyl in his apartment. While firefighters were at 4 Clement St extinguishing a cooking fire that had extended to the kitchen cabinets, they forced...
