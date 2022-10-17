Read full article on original website
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'
Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
Mexican drug cartel leader — known as "The Strawberry" — claims attack that killed 20 people was aimed at him
In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities said Friday they were investigating the authenticity of the video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel.
Shock, questions after gruesome killing of gay Palestinian
The gruesome killing of a 25-year-old Palestinian man, whose decapitated torso was found in the West Bank city of Hebron, has shocked Palestinian society
Protests erupt after boy from downtrodden caste is ‘beaten to death’ by teacher in India
Violent protests broke out in India’s Uttar Pradesh after a 15-year-old boy from the Dalit community died after he was allegedly beaten by his teacher in a school.Nikhit Kumar, a student at a private school in the Auriya district of northern Uttar Pradesh, died 19 days after he was allegedly thrashed by his teacher for giving incorrect answers in class.According to a police complaint filed by Nikhit’s family, the boy was verbally abused with casteist slurs for being a Dalit – belonging to the lowest rung of the Indian Hindu caste system, formally known as “untouchables”.His family has alleged...
buzzfeednews.com
Iranian Women Are Burning Their Hijabs And Cutting Their Hair, And Their President Just Ditched An Interview After The Reporter Refused To Wear A Headscarf
Mahsa Amini, 22, was detained by the morality police in Tehran for her "improper hijab" and died days later. Protests over her death have morphed into widespread dissent against the regime. Anger over the death of an Iranian woman who was detained by the morality police has morphed into widespread...
U.S. national, mom and infant among those killed as Iran rains missiles down on Kurds in northern Iraq
An American citizen, a mother and her 1-day-old infant are among the 14 people who were killed this week by a barrage of Iranian missiles fired at Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq. Iran's Revolutionary Guards (ICRG) targeted Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region with dozens of missiles and explosives-laden drone aircraft.
Israeli child and father escape ‘cult’ after camp raided by Mossad and Mexican police
Police removed a group of children who were being held by a "dangerous cult" in the jungles of Mexico, allowing for a father and his three-year-old son to escape and return to their home in Israel. The group, Lev Tahor — meaning "Pure Heart" in Hebrew — has been accused by Israel of engaging in human trafficking, of serious sexual offenses including rape and has earned the nickname of the "Jewish Taliban" for its strict dress code. Members of the group deny those claims, and say they are targeted based on their beliefs.Law enforcement officers from Mexico and Israel —...
Video of apparent groping of woman by police intensifies Iran protests
Protests over the treatment of women in Iran escalated further on Saturday, after video surfaced of a police officer apparently groping a woman in a crowd.
NME
BTS will undergo mandatory military service without special exemptions and reunite as a group around 2025
Big Hit Music have confirmed that all seven members of BTS will be serving their mandatory military terms without special exemptions. On October 17, Big Hit Music released a statement announcing that all members of BTS are planning to fulfil their mandatory military service terms as required of all able-bodied male South Korean citizens. The boyband recently performed for the first time in sixth months at their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan on October 15, which was also live-streamed worldwide for free.
Spanish fascist’s family to exhume remains from Valley of the Fallen
The family of José Antonio Primo de Rivera, the founder of Spain’s fascist Falange party, will exhume his remains from the Valley of the Fallen outside Madrid before they are removed under new legislation designed to honour the victims of the civil war and the Franco dictatorship. Primo...
BBC
Asra Panahi: Iran schoolgirl died after being beaten by security forces, teachers say
A 15-year-old girl died in north-west Iran last week after she was beaten by security forces during a raid on her school, a teachers' union has alleged. Asra Panahi was one of several students injured in the incident in Ardabil, a statement posted by the Co-ordinating Council of Teachers Syndicates said.
‘Ashamed’: Outrage after Spanish students filmed shouting abuse at women’s residence
A group of male university students have been condemned in Spain after footage showed them yelling misogynistic threats at a neighbouring all-girls college residence.Spanish prosecutors have launched a criminal hate crime investigation over the viral video, which prime minister Pedro Sanchez denounced as demonstrating “inexplicable, unjustified and absolutely repugnant behaviour”.In the footage, a man can be seen shouting from a sole unshuttered window at Madrid’s Elias Ahuja residence, in the direction of the nearby Santa Monica female-only dorm: “Wh***s, come out of your holes like rabbits, you are f****ing nymphomaniacs.”The individual threatened to make the women submit at a...
Mexican drug lord claims attack was aimed at him
MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities in Mexico said Friday they are still investigating the authenticity of a video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel. Better known by his nickname “The Strawberry” — a slang term used in Mexico to denote someone with expensive tastes — the man in the video wears a Gucci T-shirt and talks about narrowly escaping the attack Wednesday. “The attack was aimed at me,” Hurtado said describing the events Wednesday, in which gunmen entered the town of San Miguel Totolapan and opened fire on a meeting the mayor was holding with other officials.
Iran Evin Prison fire: Satellite images show scale of damage as protests sparked by Mahsa Amini death continue
Satellite photos analyzed Monday by the Associated Press showed a fire that burned through part of Iran's notorious Evin Prison had damaged one of the largest buildings at the complex, as Iranian officials acknowledged that at least eight people were killed in the blaze. The satellite photos, taken on Sunday by Planet Labs PBC, showed the roof of a large building in the northern section of the prison burning away.
US News and World Report
Cardinal Asked Vatican Police to Keep Woman's Embezzlement Secret, Court Told
VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - A cardinal at the centre of a Vatican corruption trial asked the city-state's police in 2020 not to disclose evidence that a woman who was working for him had embezzled money for personal use that was supposed to pay ransom for a kidnapped nun, a police officer told a court on Thursday.
Iranian Kurdish women flee brutal crackdown, take up weapons
Iranian Kurdish women who fled Iran's brutal crackdown on protests have taken up arms and are patrolling the heavily militarized Iraq-Iran border. CNN's Nima Elbagir reports.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
French firm admits Islamic State group payments in US court
NEW YORK — (AP) — French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group in exchange for permission to keep open a plant in Syria, a case the Justice Department described as the first of its kind. The company also agreed to penalties totaling roughly $778 million.
KEYT
Mali accuses France of `duplicitous acts’ which it denies
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mali’s foreign minister is accusing former colonial power France of “duplicitous acts” of aggression and espionage aimed at destabilizing the troubled West African country. The allegations were immediately dismissed by France’s U.N. ambassador as “mendacious” and “defamatory.” The acrimonious exchange at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Mali Tuesday highlighted the depth to which relations between the two countries have plunged since a coup in August 2020 and the August 2022 departure of the last of thousands of French forces that had been in the country at the government’s invitation since 2013 to fight Islamic extremists.
