Daily Mail

Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'

Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
The Independent

Protests erupt after boy from downtrodden caste is ‘beaten to death’ by teacher in India

Violent protests broke out in India’s Uttar Pradesh after a 15-year-old boy from the Dalit community died after he was allegedly beaten by his teacher in a school.Nikhit Kumar, a student at a private school in the Auriya district of northern Uttar Pradesh, died 19 days after he was allegedly thrashed by his teacher for giving incorrect answers in class.According to a police complaint filed by Nikhit’s family, the boy was verbally abused with casteist slurs for being a Dalit – belonging to the lowest rung of the Indian Hindu caste system, formally known as “untouchables”.His family has alleged...
CBS News

U.S. national, mom and infant among those killed as Iran rains missiles down on Kurds in northern Iraq

An American citizen, a mother and her 1-day-old infant are among the 14 people who were killed this week by a barrage of Iranian missiles fired at Iranian Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq. Iran's Revolutionary Guards (ICRG) targeted Kurdish opposition groups in northern Iraq's semi-autonomous Kurdistan region with dozens of missiles and explosives-laden drone aircraft.
The Independent

Israeli child and father escape ‘cult’ after camp raided by Mossad and Mexican police

Police removed a group of children who were being held by a "dangerous cult" in the jungles of Mexico, allowing for a father and his three-year-old son to escape and return to their home in Israel. The group, Lev Tahor — meaning "Pure Heart" in Hebrew — has been accused by Israel of engaging in human trafficking, of serious sexual offenses including rape and has earned the nickname of the "Jewish Taliban" for its strict dress code. Members of the group deny those claims, and say they are targeted based on their beliefs.Law enforcement officers from Mexico and Israel —...
NME

BTS will undergo mandatory military service without special exemptions and reunite as a group around 2025

Big Hit Music have confirmed that all seven members of BTS will be serving their mandatory military terms without special exemptions. On October 17, Big Hit Music released a statement announcing that all members of BTS are planning to fulfil their mandatory military service terms as required of all able-bodied male South Korean citizens. The boyband recently performed for the first time in sixth months at their ‘Yet To Come’ concert in Busan on October 15, which was also live-streamed worldwide for free.
The Independent

‘Ashamed’: Outrage after Spanish students filmed shouting abuse at women’s residence

A group of male university students have been condemned in Spain after footage showed them yelling misogynistic threats at a neighbouring all-girls college residence.Spanish prosecutors have launched a criminal hate crime investigation over the viral video, which prime minister Pedro Sanchez denounced as demonstrating “inexplicable, unjustified and absolutely repugnant behaviour”.In the footage, a man can be seen shouting from a sole unshuttered window at Madrid’s Elias Ahuja residence, in the direction of the nearby Santa Monica female-only dorm: “Wh***s, come out of your holes like rabbits, you are f****ing nymphomaniacs.”The individual threatened to make the women submit at a...
The Associated Press

Mexican drug lord claims attack was aimed at him

MEXICO CITY (AP) — In a video posted on social media, a man claiming to be a Mexican drug cartel leader says an attack that killed 20 people including a mayor was in fact aimed at him. Authorities in Mexico said Friday they are still investigating the authenticity of a video attributed to José Alfredo Hurtado, a leader of the Familia Michoacana cartel. Better known by his nickname “The Strawberry” — a slang term used in Mexico to denote someone with expensive tastes — the man in the video wears a Gucci T-shirt and talks about narrowly escaping the attack Wednesday. “The attack was aimed at me,” Hurtado said describing the events Wednesday, in which gunmen entered the town of San Miguel Totolapan and opened fire on a meeting the mayor was holding with other officials.
CBS News

Iran Evin Prison fire: Satellite images show scale of damage as protests sparked by Mahsa Amini death continue

Satellite photos analyzed Monday by the Associated Press showed a fire that burned through part of Iran's notorious Evin Prison had damaged one of the largest buildings at the complex, as Iranian officials acknowledged that at least eight people were killed in the blaze. The satellite photos, taken on Sunday by Planet Labs PBC, showed the roof of a large building in the northern section of the prison burning away.
US News and World Report

Cardinal Asked Vatican Police to Keep Woman's Embezzlement Secret, Court Told

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - A cardinal at the centre of a Vatican corruption trial asked the city-state's police in 2020 not to disclose evidence that a woman who was working for him had embezzled money for personal use that was supposed to pay ransom for a kidnapped nun, a police officer told a court on Thursday.
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

French firm admits Islamic State group payments in US court

NEW YORK — (AP) — French cement company Lafarge pleaded guilty Tuesday to paying millions of dollars to the Islamic State group in exchange for permission to keep open a plant in Syria, a case the Justice Department described as the first of its kind. The company also agreed to penalties totaling roughly $778 million.
WASHINGTON STATE
KEYT

Mali accuses France of `duplicitous acts’ which it denies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mali’s foreign minister is accusing former colonial power France of “duplicitous acts” of aggression and espionage aimed at destabilizing the troubled West African country. The allegations were immediately dismissed by France’s U.N. ambassador as “mendacious” and “defamatory.” The acrimonious exchange at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Mali Tuesday highlighted the depth to which relations between the two countries have plunged since a coup in August 2020 and the August 2022 departure of the last of thousands of French forces that had been in the country at the government’s invitation since 2013 to fight Islamic extremists.

