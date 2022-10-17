ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Bend, IN

Notre Dame football: UNLV could be without their star QB in Week 8

The Notre Dame football team takes on UNLV in Week 8, and the Rebels could once again be without their star quarterback, Doug Brumfield. The Notre Dame football team has a get-right game ahead of them on Saturday, as they take on the UNLV Rebels inside Notre Dame Stadium. From a talent perspective, this game should be all-Irish, but as we have seen with this team this season, anything can happen when this Notre Dame football team hits the field.
Top 20 Indiana basketball players of all-time

We have now hit 20 days until the Indiana basketball season tips off against Morehead State on November 7th. As we hit the 20-day mark in our countdown, we will now reveal the Top 20 Hoosiers of all-time. Countdown Until Tip-off of the 2022-23 season. 0. Days. 0. Hours. 0.
Transpo cancels one route for week

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo route #17, The Sweep, will not run for one week starting Monday, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. The route will be back up and running on October 24. The route does not run when the University of Notre Dame, Saint...
Mullen Buys Bankrupt ELMS And Its Indiana Plant For $240 Million

After acquiring a 60 percent controlling interest in Bollinger Motors in September, Mullen Automotive has now bought bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions and its assets, including the plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. The EV startup has received approval from the US Bankruptcy Court on October 13 to acquire electric vehicle company...
These Are The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana

WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. WalletHub came up with this list of the top schools in Indiana. To view the entire report, click here.
Tricia Sloma celebrates 30 years at WNDU!

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are celebrating one of our own on Monday, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years now!. Tricia started her career at WNDU by working for AgDay and on the radio. She quickly moved to the desk and anchored the morning show. At that point, the newscast was just 30 minutes long – two hours less than what it is now!
ABC57 Sound Off: St. Joseph County Code Enforcement

ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on the latest news and issues. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, ABC57 rides along with the St Joseph County Code Enforcement team to get a better idea of how viewers can get their complaints addressed.
Tensions high at St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tensions ran high at the weekly St. Joseph County Board of Commissioner’s meeting, peaking at the end during the public comments section. “I knew men who were killed believing in democracy for this country,” remarked Mario Sims, a veteran and South Bend resident.
Man accused of beating ex-girlfriend with a bat

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man is accused of beating his ex-girlfriend with a bat when he went to pick up his belongings, according to court records. On July 12, the victim invited Lamont Bennett, her ex-boyfriend, to her apartment to pick up his belongings. She said it had been almost a year and thought it would be safe to do so, reports said.
Three arrested for allegedly firing bullets into home

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were arrested for criminal recklessness after they allegedly fired shots that unintentionally struck a nearby residence, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 7:43 p.m. on Friday, Marshall County dispatch got a call about a residence being hit multiple times by bullets in...
Two men arrested on gun charges after traffic stop

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Two men were arrested on gun charges after their vehicle was stopped by officers with the South Bend Police Department's Strategic Focus Unit, according to court records. On Thursday, officers from the Strategic Focus Unit were in the area of South Street conducting surveillance when...
