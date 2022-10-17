The Notre Dame football team takes on UNLV in Week 8, and the Rebels could once again be without their star quarterback, Doug Brumfield. The Notre Dame football team has a get-right game ahead of them on Saturday, as they take on the UNLV Rebels inside Notre Dame Stadium. From a talent perspective, this game should be all-Irish, but as we have seen with this team this season, anything can happen when this Notre Dame football team hits the field.

SOUTH BEND, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO