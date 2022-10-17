Read full article on original website
Notre Dame football: UNLV could be without their star QB in Week 8
The Notre Dame football team takes on UNLV in Week 8, and the Rebels could once again be without their star quarterback, Doug Brumfield. The Notre Dame football team has a get-right game ahead of them on Saturday, as they take on the UNLV Rebels inside Notre Dame Stadium. From a talent perspective, this game should be all-Irish, but as we have seen with this team this season, anything can happen when this Notre Dame football team hits the field.
Notre Dame Must Make Immediate Changes On Offense
If Notre Dame wants to salvage the 2022 season it must make immediate changes on offense
The Block: Uncomfortable Decisions Coming for Notre Dame's Marcus Freeman?
247Sports’ Blake Brockermeyer and Carl Reed of “The Block,” a popular show across the 247Sports network, talk about a lot of hot topics across the college football landscape. This week, 247Sports' Brandon Marcello jumped in to replace Brockermeyer, joined Reed for some discussion around Notre Dame. "Is...
Jaden Greathouse Should Provide Immediate Help For Notre Dame
Notre Dame wide receiver commit Jaden Greathouse is dominating as a senior, and should be ready to help out as a freshman in 2023
Top 20 Indiana basketball players of all-time
We have now hit 20 days until the Indiana basketball season tips off against Morehead State on November 7th. As we hit the 20-day mark in our countdown, we will now reveal the Top 20 Hoosiers of all-time. Countdown Until Tip-off of the 2022-23 season. 0. Days. 0. Hours. 0.
MLive.com
Associated Press high school football state rankings through Week 8 in Michigan
The Associated Press high school football rankings for the state of Michigan have been released for the week. Check out the top 10 rankings for each of the eight 11-man football divisions and two 8-man football divisions. The rankings are compiled by the Associated Press from votes of various press...
abc57.com
Transpo cancels one route for week
SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- South Bend Transpo route #17, The Sweep, will not run for one week starting Monday, according to the South Bend Public Transportation Corporation. The route will be back up and running on October 24. The route does not run when the University of Notre Dame, Saint...
insideevs.com
Mullen Buys Bankrupt ELMS And Its Indiana Plant For $240 Million
After acquiring a 60 percent controlling interest in Bollinger Motors in September, Mullen Automotive has now bought bankrupt Electric Last Mile Solutions and its assets, including the plant in Mishawaka, Indiana. The EV startup has received approval from the US Bankruptcy Court on October 13 to acquire electric vehicle company...
WIBC.com
These Are The Top 10 Colleges & Universities in Indiana
WalletHub compared over 900 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary. WalletHub came up with this list of the top schools in Indiana. To view the entire report, click here.
WNDU
Tricia Sloma celebrates 30 years at WNDU!
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - We are celebrating one of our own on Monday, as Tricia Sloma has helped you start your day with a smile for 30 years now!. Tricia started her career at WNDU by working for AgDay and on the radio. She quickly moved to the desk and anchored the morning show. At that point, the newscast was just 30 minutes long – two hours less than what it is now!
WNDU
Proposed site plans at former Berrien Hills Golf Club given green light
ST. JOSEPH, Mich. (WNDU) - A proposed residential and commercial complex at the former Berrien Hills Golf Club property has gotten the green light. According to our reporting partners at The Herald-Palladium, Southwest Michigan Coastal Ventures submitted a plan for the 102-acre site, half of which will remain open space.
abc57.com
ABC57 Sound Off: St. Joseph County Code Enforcement
ABC57 NightTeam anchor Tim Spears listens to viewers messages on the latest news and issues. If it's a problem we can help solve or a question we can help answer, we do. This week, ABC57 rides along with the St Joseph County Code Enforcement team to get a better idea of how viewers can get their complaints addressed.
abc57.com
Police identify juvenile as person who made false active shooter call at Success Academy
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Police have identified a juvenile in connection with an active shooter call at the Success Academy on Tuesday afternoon that was found to be false. At 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the school on Ardmore Trail for a report of an active shooter...
WNDU
Tensions high at St. Joseph County Commissioners meeting
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Tensions ran high at the weekly St. Joseph County Board of Commissioner’s meeting, peaking at the end during the public comments section. “I knew men who were killed believing in democracy for this country,” remarked Mario Sims, a veteran and South Bend resident.
abc57.com
Man accused of beating ex-girlfriend with a bat
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man is accused of beating his ex-girlfriend with a bat when he went to pick up his belongings, according to court records. On July 12, the victim invited Lamont Bennett, her ex-boyfriend, to her apartment to pick up his belongings. She said it had been almost a year and thought it would be safe to do so, reports said.
abc57.com
Three arrested for allegedly firing bullets into home
MARSHALL COUNTY, Ind. - Three people were arrested for criminal recklessness after they allegedly fired shots that unintentionally struck a nearby residence, according to the Marshall County Sheriff's Office. At 7:43 p.m. on Friday, Marshall County dispatch got a call about a residence being hit multiple times by bullets in...
abc57.com
Man arrested on domestic battery charges against woman with no contact order
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. - A man was arrested on a number of charges after he allegedly strangled and battered a woman who had a no contact order against him, according to the probable cause affidavit. Kendrick Lee Lockett, 24, was arrested on the following charges:. Strangulation. Two counts of...
abc57.com
Driver charged after allegedly fleeing traffic stop, injuring officer
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- A man was charged with battery on an officer and resisting arrest after allegedly fleeing a traffic stop because he feared for his safety, according to court documents. On October 7, a St. Joseph County Police officer saw a vehicle with an expired license plate...
abc57.com
Two men arrested on gun charges after traffic stop
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. -- Two men were arrested on gun charges after their vehicle was stopped by officers with the South Bend Police Department's Strategic Focus Unit, according to court records. On Thursday, officers from the Strategic Focus Unit were in the area of South Street conducting surveillance when...
