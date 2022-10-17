ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville, NC

mynews13.com

Econo Lodge under contract, tenants must leave

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A Charlotte motel that many call home is shutting down. Developer Urban Trends Real Estate is under contract to buy the Econo Lodge on S. Tryon St. Econo Lodge tenants have received two notices to vacate since mid-September. The hotel hasn’t had hot water since Sept....
CHARLOTTE, NC

