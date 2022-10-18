ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Liz Truss jeered as she turns up in Commons after mystery absence

By Adam Forrest
 4 days ago

Liz Truss was jeered by opposition MPs as she arrived in the Commons after her mysterious absence from parliament on Monday afternoon .

Commons leader Penny Mordaunt fuelled feverish online speculation after she said there was “a very good reason” the PM could not turn up to answer an urgent question from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer .

But Ms Mordaunt said she could not reveal the reason Ms Truss was “detained on urgent business” – before being forced to deny she was “hiding” after the mini-Budget disaster.

Sir Keir said: “It’s time for leaders to lead. But where is the prime minister? Hiding away, dodging questions, scared of her own shadow. The lady is not for turning – up.”

When Stella Creasy asked if Ms Truss had been “hiding under a desk”, Ms Mordaunt said: “The prime minister is not under a desk. With regret, she is not here for very good reason.”

When Ms Truss did finally arrive shortly before her new chancellor Jeremy Hunt ’s statement she smiled and chatted to colleagues, as she was jeered by MPs on the opposition benches.

Labour MP Chris Bryant asked if Ms Truss would explain where she had been. But Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle declined to ask the PM to make a statement. Ms Truss was seen leaving in a hurry 25 minutes after Mr Hunt started speaking.

Earlier in the session, despite her insistence there was a good reason for the absence, Ms Mordaunt appeared unclear whether Ms Truss would turn up at all.

At one point the Commons leader said “she’ll be here tomorrow”, before going on to say: “If she is able to join us this afternoon they [opposition] will give her a big cheer.”

Sir Keir said: “How can Britain get the stability it needs when all the government offers is grotesque chaos? How can Britain get the stability it needs, when instead of leadership we have this utter vacuum?”

Shouts of “where is she?” and “weak” could be heard in the Commons after Ms Mordaunt answered the Labour leader’s question at the despatch box in the PM’s place.

New chancellor Mr Hunt announced on Monday that the government could only guarantee its cap on the unit price of energy – designed to keep average bills at no more than £2,500 – for another six months.

He also reversed the 1p cut in the basic rate of income tax announced by predecessor Kwasi Kwarteng, saying this and other tax U-turns would raise £32bn a year for the Treasury.

It emerged Mr Hunt would create a new council of economic advisers in a further bid to reassure the markets the government was now following orthodoxy and listening to the experts.

In a further snub to Ms Truss’s economic ideas and rhetoric, Mr Hunt told the Commons that he was not opposed to a further windfall tax on energy profits.

“I am not against the principle of taxing profits that are genuine windfalls,” he told Lib Dem leader Ed Davey. “You have to be very careful that you don’t tax companies in a way that drives away investment … we have said that nothing is off the table.”

Mr Hunt was described by veteran Tory MP Sir Roger Gale as the “de facto” prime minister. “The power is in No 11, not No 10,” he told Sky News. “All the shots are being called from No 11. And I have to say I’ve very pleased they are.”

Other critics of Ms Truss said they had been reassured after a briefing from Mr Hunt this morning. Mel Stride, Rishi Sunak’s campaign manager, said the new chancellor “gets what needs to be done and is acting fast” after the U-turns on tax and the scaled-back energy plan.

Another Sunak backer, Robert Halfon, said he was “really comforted” and “the direction of travel is great” after speaking to the powerful chancellor.

One Tory critic of Liz Truss told the BBC that it was like going to see a “psychotherapist” and there was confidence he could “sort out the mess”.

But former Tory chief whip Andrew Mitchell claimed Liz Truss has just a fortnight left to save her premiership.

Pressed by Times Radio on whether Ms Truss would lead her party into the next election, Mr Mitchell said: “I think the next two weeks will be critical in determining the answer to that question.”

“If over the next two weeks it becomes clear to the parliamentary party that the prime minister needs to change, or be changed, then the technicalities or the mechanism are not important,” he said.

Angela Richardson became the fourth Tory MP to call publicly for Ms Truss to stand down on Monday, saying the problems with the public finances were “100 per cent down to the prime minister”.

And former minister Crispin Blunt again urged Liz Truss to quit as PM, saying because she is too unpopular to take the “difficult decisions” needed for the country.

It cames as the latest opinion poll showed a staggering 36-point lead for Labour over the Tories, as Sir Keir’s partry enjoyed a futher seven-point swing in its favour.

The Guardian

Britain is slowly waking up to the truth: Brexit has left us poorer, adrift and alone

Last week, having whiled away two joyous days at the Tories’ conference in Birmingham, I spent a long afternoon an hour’s drive away, in the cathedral city of Worcester. The plan was to sample the mood of the kind of place once considered to hold the key to British elections: remember “Worcester woman”, the swing-voting stereotype talked up in the New Labour years? But I was also there to gather more evidence of how much the UK’s current woes are affecting the kind of average-to-affluent places that might once have weathered any economic storm.
Deadline

Liz Truss’s Former Aide Claims Team “Pretended Family Members Had Died” To Dodge BBC‘s ’Question Time’

Liz Truss’ difficult week is going from bad to worse. A former aide has claimed the under fire British Prime Minister’s advisers would lie about deaths in her family so she could miss appearing on British current affairs program Question Time. Speaking on the Whitehall Sources podcast, Kirsty Buchanan said Truss did not like media appearances, so her team would find excuses to pass on them. Buchanan worked for the PM when she was Justice Secretary between mid-2016 and 2017. “She didn’t like the media, so we used to spend quite a lot of time making up excuses and killing off minor...
The Independent

Liz Truss is ‘charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless’, former Tory minister says

Liz Truss is "charmless, graceless, brainless, and useless", a former Conservative minister has said.Speaking on Tuesday Edwina Currie, an ex-health minister, said there was absolutely no way the prime minister would survive in office.Her comments comes after a poll showed majority of Tory members now want the prime minister to resign.55 per cent of card-carrying Conservatives want Ms Truss to step down – with just 38 per cent wanting her to stay in office, according to the survey by YouGov. Asked during an interview with the GB News channel whether Ms Truss could survive, Ms Currie said: “Oh, no,...
Daily Mail

Senior Tories tell Joe Biden to 'sort out his own problems at home' before wading into British politics after US President slammed Liz Truss' tax-cutting plans

Conservative MPs have told US President Joe Biden to mind his own business after he labelled the Prime Ministers mini-budget measures as a 'mistake'. Mr Biden made the comments while visiting an ice-cream parlour, when he was asked by journalists what his view on Liz Truss's recent u-turn over abolishing the plan to freeze corporation tax.
The Independent

Commons erupts in laughter as Liz Truss avoids questions due to ‘urgent business’

The House of Commons erupted in laughter on Monday afternoon as Penny Mordaunt explained Liz Truss would not be answering questions as she has been “detained on urgent business”.Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer puts his urgent question to the prime minister, asking if she will make a statement on the replacement of the chancellor of the exchequer during the current economic situation.However, it was Ms Mordaunt standing opposite him at the dispatch box.“With apologies to the leader of the opposition and the house, the PM is detained on urgent business,” she explained.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Liz Truss confirms Jeremy Hunt as chancellor: ‘He shares my ambitions for our country’Liz Truss 'clinging on' after economic turmoil, Keir Starmer saysFull exchange: Starmer accuses Truss of being ‘lost in denial’ over market turmoil
TheDailyBeast

King Charles’ Cold Greeting to Brit Prime Minister Caught on Hot Mic

After being roundly criticized for her disastrous first weeks in office, British Prime Minister Liz Truss was forced to confront another critic on Wednesday night: King Charles III. The new sovereign was recorded welcoming Truss to Buckingham Palace for their first weekly meeting. “Your majesty,” Truss could be heard saying as she curtseyed. “So you’ve come back again?” Charles answered. “It’s a great pleasure,” Truss said, as Charles could be heard muttering under his breath: “Dear, oh dear. Anyway…” The 15-second clip of their awkward encounter went viral Wednesday night, with some likening the “unintentional comedy” of the scene to something from The Office, while one lawmaker quipped: “King Charles speaks for us all.” The candid comment is just the latest caught-on-camera gaffe of Charles’ fledgling reign, having being caught getting oddly upset at a pen last month. NEW VIDEO: King Charles holds the first of his weekly audiences with Prime Minister Liz Truss. It happened today at Buckingham Palace pic.twitter.com/VibppWrT8C— Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) October 12, 2022 Read it at The Guardian
The Independent

Liz Truss resigns as Prime Minister

Liz Truss has announced her resignation after a chaotic 44 days in office during which she lost the confidence of Tory MPs and the public and oversaw economic turbulence.She is set to become the shortest serving Prime Minister in history after she battled an open revolt from Conservatives demanding her departure.Speaking from a lectern in Downing Street, Ms Truss said she had told the King she was resigning as the leader of the Conservative Party as she recognised she “cannot deliver the mandate” which Tory members gave her little over six weeks ago.She held talks with the chairman of...
The Independent

Voices: Jeremy Hunt is now the de facto prime minister

Britain, at the time of writing, still has a prime minister, Liz Truss. Therese Coffey is still deputy prime minister. But the country also has a new de facto prime minister, Jeremy Hunt, who also happens to be the new chancellor of the exchequer.The thing to understand about Hunt is that he’s tougher, smarter – and richer – than you might think. Apart from the freakishly wealthy-by-marriage Rishi Sunak, Hunt is the richest to fill the post in many a decade. He made about £14m out of a remote learning business he set up himself, so he knows about...
Deadline

Channel 4 Takes News Anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy Off Air For One Week After Swearing About MP

Channel 4 has sidelined news anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy for one week after he was caught on tape describing Tory MP Steve Baker as a “c***” following an interview.  Louisa Compton, Head of News and Current Affairs and Specialist Factual at Channel 4, said in a tweet: “Channel 4 has a strict code of conduct for all its employees, including its programming teams and on-air presenters, and takes any breaches seriously. Following an off-air incident Channel 4 News anchor Krishnan Guru-Murthy has been taken off air for a week.”  Guru-Murthy made the remark, which was not broadcast on television but was later picked...
The Independent

Liz Truss in line for £18,000 ‘golden goodbye’ after resignation

Liz Truss would be line for a "golden goodbye" of more than £18,000 if she is forced out of office or resigns under government rules. All government ministers are entitled to a quarter of their annual salary as a lump sum if they quit or leave office – with no minimum qualifying period in office.The rule means that if the prime minister is successfully challenged she will be entitled to the cash, even if Tory MPs swiftly decide that appointing her was a mistake.Conservative MPs are openly calling for the PM to go after just a month in office, with...
The Independent

Families paying more than £530 extra on mortgage due to Liz Truss, says Labour

Families are paying more than £530 extra for their mortgage than at this time last year, analysis by the Labour Party shows.Laying the blame with Liz Truss’s “disastrous premiership”, Labour said a family with a mortgage on the average property are paying £537 a month more than they would have 12 months ago.Lisa Nandy MP, shadow levelling up secretary, said tens of thousands of families will be paying higher mortgages for years “because the Conservatives crashed the economy”.The Tories simply cannot be trusted with the economyLisa Nandy“This is a Tory crisis, made in Downing Street and being paid for by...
The Independent

Sunak gains valuable ally as Johnson camp challenged over scale of support

Rishi Sunak has gained a valuable ally in his expected bid for No 10 as Boris Johnson backers were challenged over claims that he has reached the number required to secure a spot on the Tory ballot paper.In a blow to Mr Johnson’s campaign should he seek a second stint in Downing Street, International Trade Secretary and former leadership contender Kemi Badenoch threw her weight behind the ex-chancellor, insisting now is not the time for “nostalgia for the cavalier elan of 2019”.She admitted she had “on occasion” been a member of “the Boris Johnson fan club”, but she said the...
The Independent

Mordaunt pledges to ‘unite’ Tories with top team drawing on ‘best talent’

Tory leadership hopeful Penny Mordaunt has set out her plan to “unite the party and the country”, as she warned the Tories have become “distracted by internal disputes”.Despite being the only candidate to declare so far, the Commons Leader is lagging behind on public support from MPs, with just 21 to Boris Johnson’s 43 and Rishi Sunak’s 110, according to a PA news agency tally.She used her pitch in The Express to stress the need to “make Brexit work” and “defend our Union and its territorial integrity”, as she pledged her support for reforming the controversial Northern Ireland Protocol.Our party...
The Independent

Backing Boris Johnson for prime minister again is ‘retrograde’, Greg Hands says

Backing Boris Johnson for prime minister again would be a “retrograde” step because he cannot form an effective government, trade minister Greg Hands has said.It was not the partygate scandal which forced Mr Johnson to resign as PM in the summer, but the fact that more than 60 ministers and parliamentary private secretaries (PPS) had abandoned his government, according to Mr Hands.He recalled that in the dying hours of leadership in July, Mr Johnson offered him the Northern Ireland secretary job “(a position not to be thrown around lightly), if I could just show the world he could indeed form...
The Independent

Liz Truss resignation honours would be a reward for failure, campaigner says

Any plans for Liz Truss to draw up a resignation honours list – despite only having been Prime Minister for six weeks – would be a “reward for failure”, a reform campaigner says.Ms Truss announced she was quitting as Conservative Party leader on Thursday after an increasingly turbulent 44 days in office.It is convention that outgoing prime ministers issue such awards, and the full resignation honours list of her predecessor Boris Johnson -who left the post in July – has not yet been released.Willie Sullivan, of the Electoral Reform Society campaign group, said: “A seat in the House of Lords...
The Independent

Could Boris Johnson become prime minister again?

Boris Johnson is rumoured to be about to launch a political comeback after the downfall of his successor Liz Truss who, after only 45 days as prime minister, announced her resignation.He will need the support of 100 of the 357 Tory MPs in Parliament to make it onto the ballot paper, and though Mr Johnson has retained some support in the party, the former prime minister is still very divisive.But can Mr Johnson run again despite only leaving Downing Street the previous month?Sign up for our newsletters.
The Independent

Who is backing who in the Tory leadership race?

Former chancellor Rishi Sunak’s public backers have put him beyond the threshold of 100 nominations from MPs required to be on the ballot for the Tory leadership race, according to analysis by the PA news agency.Although he and his former boss Boris Johnson have yet to declare they are running to be the next prime minister, they both sit ahead of Penny Mordaunt, who was the first to announce she was standing on Friday.Here is the list of who is backing who, including those who have publicly declared or have been confirmed by PA:Rishi Sunak (yet to formally declare) –...
The Independent

The Independent

