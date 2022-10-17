ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Police working with Liverpool and Manchester City over Anfield incidents

By Carl Markham
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ayc99_0icJqSFY00

Merseyside Police are working with Manchester City over allegations of coins being thrown at Pep Guardiola during the 1-0 defeat at Anfield and damage being caused to the windscreen of a club coach.

Police say no incidents have been reported but they are liaising with both clubs “to understand a number of reported incidents”.

Liverpool have threatened to ban for life anyone found guilty of throwing coins but have expressed their disappointment over chants from away fans relating to the Hillsborough and Heysel stadium disasters, with the Anfield Road stand concourse damaged with similarly-themed graffiti.

“We can confirm we are working closely with Liverpool and Manchester City football clubs to understand a number of reported incidents which took place at the match at Anfield yesterday, Sunday 16 October,” said a Merseyside Police statement.

“We have been made aware that offensive and disorderly behaviour had taken place during the Liverpool v Manchester City game, including allegations of coin-throwing and offensive graffiti was sprayed in the away section.

“We have also been made aware of an allegation that a Manchester City team coach was damaged.

“However, no incidents have been reported to us or that items were thrown at the coaches and we are now working with MCFC to establish the circumstances of what happened and the allegation that damage was caused.

“Such behaviour will not be tolerated, and we are working with both clubs to identify and bring to justice anyone found responsible for committing offensive and disorderly behaviour.”

It is not the first time there has been crowd trouble around games involving Liverpool and City at Anfield, with the rivalry between the two clubs having grown considerably in recent years.

Most notoriously, in 2018, City’s team bus was pelted with bottles and other objects as it arrived at the Merseyside ground for a Champions League encounter.

Asked after the match about the latest incident, Guardiola said sarcastically: “Next time we will do it better. It didn’t get me. They try it again next year.

We have also been made aware of an allegation that a Manchester City team coach was damaged

Merseyside Police statement

“All these coins, they tried, but didn’t get it. They got the coach years ago.”

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp had not been aware of the matter but apologised on behalf of the home club.

He said: “Oh, horrible. I am sorry. I apologise for that. I had no idea about it. It never should happen, never.”

In a statement Liverpool said coin-throwing was “totally unacceptable behaviour” and stressed “those found guilty will be punished, including a lifetime ban from Anfield Stadium and a possible football banning order”.

City have not commented on the issue of the offensive chanting, but it is understood the club felt remarks from Klopp ahead of the game had needlessly inflamed the tension between the two clubs.

Klopp said that state-owned clubs such as City, who have Sheikh Mansour of the Abu Dhabi ruling family at the helm, had “no ceiling” and could “do what they want” because of their vast finances, and that others could not compete.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Steven Gerrard sacked by Aston Villa after woeful start to Premier League season

Steven Gerrard has been sacked by Aston Villa just 11 games into the Premier League season and a little over an hour after the club’s dismal defeat to Fulham. Villa have endured a tough start to the season and the result left the side 17th in the table following a run of one win in nine Premier League games.As Villa slumped to a 3-0 defeat to Fulham at Craven Cottage, the travelling supporters turned on Gerrard, chanting “You’re getting sacked in the morning” and “You’ll never work again” to the former Liverpool captain.And shortly after Villa’s defeat, the club confirmed...
The Independent

Leicester City vs Leeds United LIVE: Premier League result, final score and reaction

Leicester City moved off the bottom of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Leeds United on Thursday, the visitors’ seventh game without a win.Leicester’s second success of the season was secured inside 35 minutes as Robin Koch’s own goal and Harvey Barnes’s sweeping finish put the home side in command at the King Power Stadium.Leeds ran out of steam in the second half, with home goalkeeper Danny Ward keeping their only shot on target in the match out when he blocked Liam Cooper’s close-range effort.Leicester saw out the win with ease to move above Nottingham Forest into 19th on eight points, one point behind Leeds in 16th as Jesse Marsch’s side moved closer to the relegation zone. Read More Harvey Barnes boosts Leicester to add pressure on Leeds boss Jesse Marsch
The Independent

Harvey Barnes boosts Leicester to add pressure on Leeds boss Jesse Marsch

Harvey Barnes continued to torment Leeds as he inspired Leicester to a vital victory which breathed fresh life into their survival hopes.The winger scored his sixth goal in six games against United to help the Foxes to a 2-0 win and ease any growing pressure on boss Brendan Rodgers.He added to Robin Koch’s early own goal with the Foxes a point from the safety line ahead of Sunday’s Premier League trip to fellow strugglers Wolves.While they remain in the bottom three, victory lifted Leicester off the foot of the table and gives Rodgers time in a week which has the...
The Independent

Jesse Marsch insists he still has backing of Leeds board despite poor form

Under-fire boss Jesse Marsch insists he retains the support of the Leeds board despite their poor form.United only sit outside the Premier League drop zone on goal difference after Robin Koch’s own goal and Harvey Barnes’ strike condemned them to a 2-0 defeat at Leicester.Luis Sinisterra hit the bar for Leeds but the visitors fell away dramatically in the second half as the Foxes climbed off the bottom of the table.The travelling fans vented their fury at the end of a seventh winless game with some even chanting former manager Marcelo Bielsa’s name, forcing Marsch to defend himself.He said: “The...
The Independent

The Independent

888K+
Followers
286K+
Post
436M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy