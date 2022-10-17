ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cherokee, NC

nashvillelifestyles.com

4 Drive-Worthy Destinations to See Fall Foliage

We’re lucky here in Tennessee to have a full range of seasons. And this time of year, when the fall foliage hits, we have plenty of spots within a few hours’ drive to take it all in. These four drive-worthy destinations are just right for taking in the best of what Mother Nature has to offer this time of year. Just be sure to check local websites for visitor guidelines before you hit the road.
ASHEVILLE, NC
travellens.co

15 Best Restaurants in Hendersonville, NC

The city of Hendersonville sits in Henderson County, North Carolina. This city serves as the county seat for Henderson County and is located about 22 miles south of Asheville. In 2020, the population of Hendersonville was estimated to be around 14,351. The downtown area of Hendersonville is the state's second-largest.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
Smoky Mountain News

Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival

Hosted by the Haywood County Arts Council, the annual Smoky Mountain Bluegrass Festival will return from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Maggie Valley Festival Grounds. Taking the stage will be Haywood County bluegrass legends Balsam Range, live sensation Sister Sadie, and The Amanda Cook Band.
ashevilleblade.com

Kill airbnb before it kills Asheville

Airbnbs are devouring housing at a rapidly escalating rate and kicking locals out on the street. It’s time to face the obvious: the industry has to be destroyed or the city will be unlivable. Above: a close-up of Airbnb’s impact on Asheville, from Inside Airbnb. Each red dot is...
ASHEVILLE, NC
nowhabersham.com

Rabun County jailer sent to hospital after wreck

A Rabun County jailer was sent to the hospital early Thursday after wrecking an unmarked county vehicle on US 441/GA 15. According to the Georgia State Patrol, Anthony Ortega was attempting to turn left onto the highway from Panther Creek Lane when he pulled into the path of a northbound utility van.
RABUN COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Stephens County loses election supervisor, poll manager

Less than three weeks before the Nov. 8 election, Stephens County has lost its two top elections officials. Election Supervisor Krista Terry submitted her resignation, and it was effective Tuesday. Shortly after that, Poll Manager Sheila McClain also resigned. In a statement, the Stephens County Elections Board confirmed Terry’s departure...
iheart.com

Theft Ring Total Increases, Massive Drug Bust in AVL, ACS Ready to Spend

(Asheville, NC) -- A suspect is facing charges in a big drug bust in north Asheville. Officers caught the 23-year-old man after he tried fleeing from his car on Tuesday. They allegedly seized 13 firearms, along with 400-pounds of marijuana, THC edibles and THC cartridges. The man was arrested on seven charges, but has since bonded out of jail.
ASHEVILLE, NC
fox5atlanta.com

Deputies: Wanted suspect caught with drugs during Georgia traffic stop

MURRAY COUNTY, Ga. - A suspect wanted in Florida and Tennessee is behind bars after Georgia deputies say they caught her with multiple bags of illegal drugs. Officials say on the morning of Oct. 11, Murray County deputies were helping the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Drug Enforcement Agency with an investigation when they stopped a vehicle in the Spring Place area for a traffic violation.
MURRAY COUNTY, GA
grahamstar.com

Fire claims life

Sweetwater – A residential fire off N.C. 143 early Sunday morning killed a local resident. According to Graham County Sheriff Jerry Crisp, 40-year-old Matthew Stan Miller was inside a home at 100…
GRAHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for pair of runaway teenagers in Pickens Co.

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for two teenagers who ran away this afternoon. Deputies said 16-year-old Devin Dodgens and 15-year-old Kayleigh Roberson were last seen leaving a house along Carmel Woods Drive in Easley at around 7:00 a.m. According...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies find owners of dog found in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office says they have found the owners of a dog that was found on a highway in Easley. Deputies said they were able to rescue the Labrador Retriever, around 3 years old, from an immediate traffic hazard on Highway 135 near Fish Camp Road.
EASLEY, SC
WXII 12

Pastor once declared dead able to squeeze wife’s hand

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Wilkes County pastor who was once declared dead but who’s alive is becoming more responsive, according to his family. Ryan Marlow’s wife, Megan Marlow told WXII 12 that she and her family have been in Tennessee getting additional care for her husband since late September.
WILKES COUNTY, NC
ABC 33/40 News

Man charged with stabbing another man with 2 children present

BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. (WTVC) — A Tennessee man was arrested for stabbing another man at a home while two children were inside, according to the Bradley County Sheriff's Office. Police said Wesley Beck was charged with aggravated assault. A news release noted that deputies responded to a report of...
BRADLEY COUNTY, TN
my40.tv

Mountain educator shot and killed, death investigation underway

CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — An investigation is underway in Cherokee after a former educator was reportedly shot and killed Thursday. According to Swain County Schools, Lambert Wilson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at the El Camino Motel he owned in Cherokee. A bullet hole can...
CHEROKEE, NC

