FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kait 8
Three injured in 3-vehicle pileup
MOREHOUSE, Mo. (KAIT) - Three people suffered injuries Wednesday in a three-vehicle collision. The crash happened at 4:35 p.m. Oct. 19 at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Highway E south of Morehouse, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. A southbound 2012 Dodge Ram pickup truck driven by...
KFVS12
2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle crash
NEW MADRID COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Sikeston driver and his passenger were seriously injured in a three-vehicle crash in New Madrid County on Wednesday afternoon, October 19. The crashes happened at the intersection of U.S. Highway 60 and Route E, just south of Morehouse. According to the Missouri State...
KFVS12
2 seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash near Morehouse, Mo.
recordpatriot.com
Staunton man killed in West Alton crash
WEST ALTON — A Stauntion man was killed Tuesday in a three-vehicle accident in West Alton. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, at about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday a 2020 Hino Conventional truck driven by Shawn Millfelt, 25, of St. Charles was heading norh on U.S. 67 and failed to stop at a red light.
KFVS12
Highway 61 near Jackson back open after semi-crash
KFVS12
Cape Girardeau Co. family services employee accused of using meth
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A Jackson woman whose job involves removing children from homes where parents use illegal drugs, now faces drug charges herself. Colleen Talley, 57, who works for the Division of Family Services, is out on bond after prosecutors charged her with drug possession. Her bond...
myozarksonline.com
The Great Shakeout This Morning
A year ago – Missouri experienced its largest earthquake in 20 years, a magnitude 4.0 near Poplar Bluff. That is why today’s “Great Shakeout” national earthquake drill matters to Missouri.
kbsi23.com
Endangered SILVER Advisory canceled for 94-year-old man in Butler County
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KBSI) – The Endangered SILVER Advisory that was issued for a 94-year-old man in Butler County with dementia has been canceled. George A. Godwin was found safely at home, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Public Safety. Godwin was last seen at 225...
KFVS12
Man charged in connection with Caruthersville deadly shooting remains in jail on no bond
neareport.com
Three serious incidents for Paragould authorities in one day
OFFICER INVOLVED SHOOTING – S. ROCKINGCHAIR RD. At approximately 7:14 a.m. this morning, Paragould Emergency Services received a call for service regarding an unwanted person at a residence in the 100 block of S. Rockingchair Rd. Upon officers’ arrival, contact was made with a male subject that opened fire on the responding officers. Gunfire was exchanged, and one of our officers was struck, as well as another resident of the home. The suspect in this incident was found deceased.
KFVS12
Wayne County issuing citations to those who violate burn bans
darnews.com
Dunklin County bridge closed until summer 2023 after support 'dips'
DUNKLIN COUNTY — A bridge at Highway J near Glennonville in Dunklin County will be out of commission until early summer 2023, a Missouri Department of Transportation specialist said Thursday. District Bridge Engineer for the Southwest District Ed Hess said soil erosion at the bridge site is the culprit.
Kait 8
New Paragould restaurant flies into business
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - It’s a bird! It’s a plane! No! It’s a new Paragould restaurant, now up and running. The Twisted Goose announced through a news release that Wednesday, Oct. 19 was their first day of operation. According to their social media, Twisted Goose, located at...
mymoinfo.com
Good News For Iron County Deer Hunters
There’s something new this year for Iron County deer hunters. Conservation agent Sarah Ettinger-Dietzel shares the news. We asked Ettinger-Dietzel if Iron County was alone with its neighboring counties when it comes to being able to use this firearms antlerless permit opportunity. Missouri’s firearms deer season starts with the...
mymoinfo.com
Young Man From Iron County Dies In Bonne Terre Prison
(Bonne Terre) A prison inmate from Belleview, who had just been sent to prison in March, has died at the prison in Bonne Terre. A news release from the Missouri Department of Corrections says an autopsy will be conducted to determine how Melton Spencer died on October 10th. Spencer was...
Kait 8
Man pleads guilty to knocking out woman, raping her
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man will spend 12 years in prison after pleading guilty to rape. Judge Melissa Richardson sentenced 27-year-old Chance Helms to 144 months in the Arkansas Department of Corrections after he entered a negotiated plea of guilty to one count of rape and one count of second-degree domestic battering.
Did you feel that? Small earthquake rattles Northwest TN
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– If you felt a little bit of shaking in Northwest Tennessee, don’t worry. A magnitude 2.3 earthquake occurred around 7:34 p.m. Tuesday, according to the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information. It was centered about 85 miles north of Memphis near the town of Ridgely, Tennessee in Lake County. No […]
darnews.com
Restore the Rodgers Lights Up Downtown
Community members gathered at the Black River Coliseum last night for the 6th annual Restore the Rodgers Event. During the event, an amazing meal was served by Karon Campbell and Tasteful Creations. There were raffles and auction items donated to raise money for the continuing restoration of the Historic theatre.
KFVS12
Groundbreaking ceremony to be held at site of new $150M plant in Tiptonville
TIPTONVILLE, Tenn. (KFVS) - Sinova Global will break ground at the site of their new $150 million facility in Tiptonville, Tennessee on Monday, October 17. The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) Commissioner Stuart McWhorter Lake County Mayor Danny Cook,...
semoball.com
Malden's football season wraps two games early
Yes, the football season has been a challenge full of obstacles and adversity for the Malden Green Wave. The Green Wave battled all fall through the first two months and went winless, but there was still this week’s game to play against Dexter and next weekend’s district playoff opener at least left to contest.
