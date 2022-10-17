Read full article on original website
WHNT-TV
Pansies can withstand harsh temperatures of fall and winter
Fall brings cooler temperatures, weekend football, and pumpkin spice. However, if you’re into flower gardens, fall also brings Pansy flowers. Pansies might be some of the longest-flowering annuals you can purchase. Typically Pansies last from late September throughout the winter and into early May. Pansies like cool weather, snowfall, and early spring are their favorite and can survive our winters without any problems.
agupdate.com
Country summers create lasting memories
With leaves falling and temperatures cooling, I think back on summer. When you’ve lived in the country for a while, the smells of summer become a fond experience. One of those fragrances is quite pleasant; the other most predominant odor is not always so pleasing. As a matter of fact every time our daughter drives past an agitated being-emptied manure pit or field spread with a thick layer of manure she rapidly waves her hand in front of her face and shuts the window with an appropriate exclamation. It’s important to recall, however, the benefit and necessity of the nutrients that come from that animal effluent. Crops nourished by manure grow healthier and produce a better harvest. Manure is part of the life cycle of people and animals – feed in, refuse out, applied to the fields to nutrify the next crop.
NOLA.com
Want to attract hummingbirds this fall? Plant vibrantly colored perennials: LSU Garden News
Take a look around and you’ll see that many flowering perennials are beginning their fall bloom. One of the greatest admirers of these plants is the hummingbird, along with other pollinators. This is good news for the hummingbirds as they prepare for their fall migration to warmer climates in...
3 gardening experts on how to plant daffodil bulbs for best success in spring
Know how and when to plant daffodil bulbs to ensure yours survive winter, and squirrels, to give you stunning spring color.
What Plants Grow Best In October?
Newsweek have spoken to the experts to find out what plants you can grow throughout October's chilly weather.
Tips for Planting Roses in Your Garden
I recently reached out to a few colleagues who are professional rose gardeners to ask for their tips on planting. Want to know the number one tip I got?. If you can plant a shrub, you can plant a rose. The following tips for how to plant roses will help ensure your success with one of the world’s most popular flowers.
2022’s Fall Foliage Map: When Peak Fall Colors Will Reach You
Many areas of the country had some strange weather this year. Forest fires, unexpected cold snaps, the late arrival of summer, and other weird weather may have altered the usual fall patterns we expect. Lots of people love the dramatic change in fall foliage, when the colors shift from green...
The Best Time Of Year To Plant Hydrangeas
Knowing when and how to plant your hydrangeas can help you reap the benefits of this perennial staple year after year. Let's get into the details.
marthastewart.com
How to Grow and Care for Money Plants—Plus Martha's Tips for Propagating Them
Pilea peperomioides is the gift that keeps on giving. Also known as the Chinese Money Plant, this sought-after charmer is an unfussy variety that continuously produces offspring. Because it's so easy to grow, Martha loves to give pots of the plant as gifts to friends, and especially children. According to...
12 unexpected New England towns to visit this fall
Plan a fall trip to one of these off-the-beaten-path destinations. Towns like Stowe, Vermont, and North Conway, New Hampshire, receive (well-deserved) accolades each fall season for their incredible fall foliage and many fall activities. But there are plenty of other towns across the region brimming with color and fun. Ahead,...
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Robins Go In The Winter?
Robins are unique birds with beautiful feathers. Despite their differences in colors, bluebirds and robins are closely related. These lovely birds sing and fly, captivating us with every dip. We commonly spot them during summer and spring, but what about winter?. American robins are gorgeous birds, and although they share...
picturecorrect.com
Seasonal Photography Tips
As the seasons change it’s the perfect opportunity to change your mind about your photography hobby and get into action. There are just so many photo opportunities. So what is there to shoot?. Focus on what is unique about the season. Is it the dry branches of the trees...
