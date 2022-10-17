With leaves falling and temperatures cooling, I think back on summer. When you’ve lived in the country for a while, the smells of summer become a fond experience. One of those fragrances is quite pleasant; the other most predominant odor is not always so pleasing. As a matter of fact every time our daughter drives past an agitated being-emptied manure pit or field spread with a thick layer of manure she rapidly waves her hand in front of her face and shuts the window with an appropriate exclamation. It’s important to recall, however, the benefit and necessity of the nutrients that come from that animal effluent. Crops nourished by manure grow healthier and produce a better harvest. Manure is part of the life cycle of people and animals – feed in, refuse out, applied to the fields to nutrify the next crop.

