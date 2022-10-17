ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State

ohmymag.co.uk

Crocodile-like creatures seen swarming the shore of this island (VIDEO)

Did crocodiles get together to invade a Brazilian beach? That's what one Twitter user implied, sharing a video in which hundreds of reptilescan actually be seen sunning themselves near the water. The rather scary tweet indicates that the local population is frightened and that the presence of the reptiles could be explained by an impending earthquake. However, this is not the case.
Outsider.com

WATCH: Colossal 30-Foot Shark Swimming Near Shore Spotted by Drone

The average size of fully-grown sharks varies greatly depending on the animal’s exact species. That said, most are intermediate in size and around the same length as humans at 5-7 feet. Despite their familiar size, however, a shark encounter is typically considered an uncomfortable experience, to say the least....
ohmymag.co.uk

This unwanted dog got adopted after a heartbreaking video showing his loneliness went viral (VIDEO)

Social media can change lives, and it did for this lonely pup. Sarge, the longest resident of Orange County Animal Services in Orlando, Florida, was struggling to find a forever home. It seemed, no one wanted him. But when a TikTok video documenting his sadness took the Internet by storm, Sarge was up for his happily ever after with a perfect new family.
ORLANDO, FL
iheart.com

Watch: Eerie Vanishing Figure Appears in Background of Camping IVideo

A YouTuber filming a camping instructional video was taken aback when he reviewed his footage and noticed a man briefly appears in the background of the scene before seemingly vanishing into thin air. The spooky incident reportedly occurred at a lake in Northern Ontario during the making of what was meant to be a demonstration of how to cook S'mores using a Swedish stove. In the video, as the outdoorsman prepares a spot outside of his cabin for filming and his dog wanders around in front of the camera, a man can be seen off in the distance walking towards the shore of the lake. However, before he completely moves out of frame, the mysterious stranger inexplicably fades into nothing and disappears from sight.
DIY Photography

Tourists kill seal pup in quest for perfect selfie

Would you kill an innocent animal just to get your perfect selfie with it? That’s where we are at apparently in the humanity stakes. Tourists accidentally killed a seal pup after throwing it into the ocean and then dragging it out again for a selfie with it. The incident...
Essence

Black Witches Debunk Witchcraft’s Biggest Myths

European misconceptions of Blackness and witchcraft are still influencing today’s views on witches and traditional, non-Christian religions. An old, common misconception of witches is that they’re all white. Another is that they’re associated with the devil. African and Black American culture has long included non-traditional spirituality that’s been misunderstood by white communities, as well as our own.
pethelpful.com

Dying Husky's Reaction to Baby Crawling for the First Time Is So Moving

TikTok user @hprealtor is going through such a bittersweet time. On one hand, she's celebrating the joys that come with being a parent, watching her baby reach different milestones. But on the other hand, her 11-year-old Husky is on the tail-end of his life. If that didn't already choke you...
WanderWisdom

Abandoned Asylum in Connecticut Where People Can Casually 'Walk the Grounds' Is Downright Eerie

Over the last few years, it seems that urban exploring has become more and more popular. For those who are brave enough to risk whatever dangers (or run-ins with the police) wait for them, checking out abandoned buildings can be a lot of fun. Unfortunately, it's also sometimes illegal, so those who choose to participate in this hobby should probably tread lightly.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Narcity

This Hidden Hike In Ontario Has Boardwalks That Pass Towering Cliffs & Glistening Lakes

Hidden in a private forest reserve in Ontario are more than 70 kilometres of hiking trails that wind through a 10,000-acre wilderness. Limberlost Forest and Wildlife Reserve in Huntsville is a picturesque place to hike or spend the night in a cabin. It features dense forests full of fall colours, boardwalk sections that pass cliffs, and lookout points over sparkling lakes.

