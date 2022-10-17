ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, CA

NBC Sports

2022 Thanksgiving Day NFL games preview, Patriots, Bills, Giants

Thanksgiving and football remains an elite combination. It’s a pairing that has been in place since the NFL’s founding in 1920, with the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys being two of the teams that routinely host a game on the annual holiday. Detroit has traditionally hosted a contest...
News-Herald

NFL: Indianapolis Colts at Houston Texans

Sep 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio (right) talks with executive vice president of football operations Jack Easterby before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
HOUSTON, TX
The Ringer

NFL Power Rankings: New York Football on the Rise in Week 7

The Buffalo Bills are still the best team in the NFL, but the rest of the league is mired in parity. Both the New York Giants and New York Jets are two of the eight teams with at least four wins this season, and have catapulted up the rankings, from 27th and 28th, respectively, in my preseason power rankings to the top half of the league. On the opposite end of the spectrum, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers continue their freefall after back-to-back losses against both aforementioned New York teams.
Yardbarker

NFL Power Rankings: Falcons Soaring After Win Against 49ers

Heading into Sunday as nearly touchdown underdogs at home, the Atlanta Falcons demoralized one of the best defenses in the NFL, defeating the San Francisco 49ers 28-14. This performance was a direct reflection on why the team skyrocketed to No. 14 on Sports Illustrated's Week 6 NFL Power Rankings. "At...
ATLANTA, GA
theScore

Broncos' Hackett: Gordon will start vs. Jets

Denver Broncos running back Melvin Gordon will start Sunday against the New York Jets, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Wednesday. Hackett said Tuesday that he would have a conversation with Gordon about his role after the running back only logged nine snaps, none of them after halftime, in Monday's overtime loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.
DENVER, CO

