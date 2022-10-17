Read full article on original website
From pumpkin patches and harmless hayrides to hair-raising haunted horrors, we bring you the best of Halloween fun in South Jersey
October, the month of frights, sights and terrifying delights. Here in South Jersey, we’ve always known how to get into the Halloween spirit, and this year is no different. It seems that every week a new Halloween themed event, corn maze or haunted attraction pops up, and while you probably wish you could visit them all, there is only so much time until All Hallows Eve.
Local Favorite Chinese Restaurant Closed For Good In Egg Harbor Township, NJ
It's always a bummer when a restaurant that was a local favorite has to shutter the doors and windows. Unfortunately, times are tough these days. For one reason or another, it's been harder than ever for many restaurants to keep their doors open over the last few years. Does some of the blame have to be placed on the pandemic? Of course. Few industries were impacted in the same way that the restaurant and food industries were.
‘Lilt’ exhibit comes to Hammonton Noyes Museum of Art
A first-time partnership between the Noyes Museum of Art and Philadelphia Sculptors brings more than two dozen sculptures – created through different mediums but all sharing a common theme – to the Noyes Museum of Art at Hammonton’s Kramer Hall. Entitled “Lilt: Rhythmic Sculptures Move Through Space,”...
Nobu at Caesars now accepting dining reservations
Caesars Atlantic City has just announced that Nobu Atlantic City will begin accepting dining reservations via Open Table. The iconic restaurant will serve as the first of its kind in the Atlantic City market, offering a multi-sensory journey transporting guests to a chic and glamorous setting, overlooking the beautiful beach and Atlantic Ocean.
Headliner Spotlight
What to expect: The Capris are a doo-wop group that had a major radio hit in 1961 with the song “There’s a Moon Out Tonight.” The group formed in Queens, New York, in 1957 when they were all teenagers. The original six members were each about 15 years old when they formed the group, with most coming out of John Adams High School in the Ozone Park section of Queens. Only second tenor Frank Reina remains from the original quintet. The band’s name was often thought to have come from the island of Capri, off the coast of Naples, Italy, since the boys were all of Italian descent. It was later revealed that they named themselves after the 1957 Lincoln Capri automobile. Reina is joined in the current lineup by Tony Sergi, Lou Esposito, John Monforte and Michael D’Amore. Along with “There’s a Moon Out Tonight,” other songs that got significant radio play by the Capris over the years include “Where I Fell in Love,” “Tears in My Eyes,” “Girl in My Dreams,” “Limbo,” “Freedom Medley” and “Morse Code of Love.” Their show takes place at Caesars’ Circus Maximus Theater.
Pizza & Pasta Northeast Returns To Atlantic City After 2 Year Hiatus
After a two-year hiatus, the 4th Annual Pizza & Pasta Northeast Expo returns to the Atlantic City Convention Center on Sunday and Monday, October 16-17, 2022. The event is showcasing the top suppliers for Northeastern pizzerias and Italian restaurants. The two-day show features a schedule of pizza and pasta demonstrations...
Things to do for all of you
Ocean City hosts a city-wide Halloween House Decorating Contest this October with judging taking place 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Oct. 26 and 27. Winners announced Friday, Oct. 28. Deadline to register your house is 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21. Contact the Community Services Department at events@ocnj.us or...
The Pop Shop in Medford, NJ Closing Doors Permanently
I was so disappointed when I read on Facebook that The Pop Shop Medford is closing its doors for good. The surprising announcement was posted Monday (October 17th) and it sent customers reeling. It read in part:. "With great sadness, The Pop Shop Medford will be closing its doors for...
Enter to Win Tickets to See Journey at Boardwalk Hall, Atlantic City
Journey is bringing their Freedom Tour to Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City on Friday, March 17th with a very special guest, Toto!. We want you to sing along to "Separate Ways" and "Africa!" How can I enter to win tickets?. It's simple!. Make sure you have the Lite...
Please Stop Leaving Carts Out Everywhere At Walmart In Mays Landing, NJ
If there's one thing that needs to be said about the grocery shopping experience here in South Jersey, it's this: we need to do better. Now, I'm not trying to sound like Karen or anything, but lately, going grocery shopping here in Atlantic County specifically has gotten a little bit out of control. Which part of grocery shopping am I referring to? The ENTIRE cart situation.
New Jersey – fun waits less than two hours away
Philadelphia and the whole state of Pennsylvania are great places to be, but sometimes a change of scenery is necessary. After visiting another city or a state you can appreciate your hometown and its offerings again. Thankfully one of the most fun and exciting states is less than a two hour drive away from Philadelphia.
South Jersey native Brenna Weick joins NBC10 as reporter
NBC10 Philadelphia announced that Brenna Weick has joined the station as a full-time, general assignment reporter. Weick will work weekend mornings and starts Monday, October 31, 2022. “Brenna brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to NBC10,” said Elizabeth Flores, Vice President of News for NBC10 and Telemundo62. “Brenna’s local...
Atlantic City Electric & South Jersey Gas Celebrate New Jersey Careers in Utilities Week at GCIT
Careers in Utilities Week provides New Jersey utilities with the opportunity to celebrate the industry and highlight the importance of having a prepared and highly trained workforce to support the continued delivery of safe, reliable, affordable service, as well as the state economy (Photo provided) To celebrate the sixth-annual New...
OCHS Class of ’53 gathers nearly 70 years later
OCEAN CITY – The Korean War was coming to an end. Dwight D. Eisenhower was in his first term as president. “From Here to Eternity” and “Shane” were in movie theaters and Perry Como’s “Don’t Let the Stars Get in Your Eyes” was near the the top of the radio charts. The first Corvettes were rolling off the assembly lines and the average family income was $4,200.
South Jersey Family Searches for Sister With Addiction Issue
A South Jersey family is searching for a loved one with an addiction issue who has been missing for more than a month. Her family has posted on Facebook asking for help looking for Tiffany Wallace, who was last living in a motel in Buena with her boyfriend, according to the post.
Atlantic City Expressway will get a third lane to fix notorious bottleneck
A plan to widen a two lane, 13-mile section of the Atlantic City Expressway by adding a third lane in both directions along the center median is entering the design phase, representatives of the South Jersey Transportation Authority said Wednesday. The project will ease traffic backups, authority officials said. “Everyone...
Do You Know “Nucky” Johnson is Buried in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ?
Many people from South Jersey watched the HBO show "Boardwalk Empire," which was set in Atlantic City and followed Enoch Malachi "Nucky" Thompson, which was based on the real-life political figure Enoch Lewis "Nucky" Johnson in the 1920s. Johnson, who was labeled as an Atlantic City political boss and racketeer,...
‘He never walked the boardwalk with me that summer’: Sandy couple finishes rebuilding home just before husband dies
Some residents across New Jersey are still recovering from the destruction of Superstorm Sandy as we approach 10 years, and one Ortley Beach couple paid the ultimate price to rebuild what they lost.
Expanding the Atlantic City Expressway: Big News for NJ Drivers
There's good news to report for drivers who use the Atlantic City Expressway. No, the tolls aren't going down -- but it's the next best thing. Plans are officially in the works to widen the stretch of roadway between Winslow Township and the 42 Freeway from two lanes to three.
Most Desirable Neighborhoods in South Jersey
A few neighborhoods have the highest demand regarding South Jersey real estate. These neighborhoods are Moorestown, Haddon Heights, Collingswood, and Short Hills. These cities have a plethora of housing options, and the high demand has led to home prices seeing some of the most significant jumps in the state. Moorestown.
