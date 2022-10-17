What to expect: The Capris are a doo-wop group that had a major radio hit in 1961 with the song “There’s a Moon Out Tonight.” The group formed in Queens, New York, in 1957 when they were all teenagers. The original six members were each about 15 years old when they formed the group, with most coming out of John Adams High School in the Ozone Park section of Queens. Only second tenor Frank Reina remains from the original quintet. The band’s name was often thought to have come from the island of Capri, off the coast of Naples, Italy, since the boys were all of Italian descent. It was later revealed that they named themselves after the 1957 Lincoln Capri automobile. Reina is joined in the current lineup by Tony Sergi, Lou Esposito, John Monforte and Michael D’Amore. Along with “There’s a Moon Out Tonight,” other songs that got significant radio play by the Capris over the years include “Where I Fell in Love,” “Tears in My Eyes,” “Girl in My Dreams,” “Limbo,” “Freedom Medley” and “Morse Code of Love.” Their show takes place at Caesars’ Circus Maximus Theater.

MILLVILLE, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO