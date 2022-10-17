Read full article on original website
Related
The best Android antivirus apps in 2022
Keep your Android devices running smoothly and free from malware with one of the best Android antivirus apps.
These 16 malicious Android apps have over 20 million downloads — delete them now
Malicious Android apps infected with the Clicker malware can drain your battery and even slow down your phone by committing ad fraud.
Black Friday deals 2022 — date and best early sales
Black Friday deals are showing up earlier than ever. Here's what's worth buying now along with what to expect in the coming weeks.
The best cheap cell phone plans in 2022 (under $40 per month)
These phone carriers offer cheap cell phone plans costing $40 or less. Here are the pros and cons of each discount carrier and our top pick overall.
iPadOS 16 launches on October 24 — all the big features coming to iPad
Apple just announced that iPadOS 16 launches on October 24. Here's everything you need to know.
Tesla just tipped to relaunch its referral program with these rewards
Tesla might bring back its referral program, which was originally suspended due to its high cost.
Microsoft has plans to make an Xbox mobile games store — and that's a big deal
From scrutiny of the $68.7 billion Activision Blizzard acquisition, Microsoft has explained its plans for a dedicated Xbox mobile games store.
The best Bluetooth speakers in 2022 — tested and rated
The best Bluetooth speakers we've tested — rated for style, audio quality, connectivity, battery life and more.
Best all-in-one printers in 2022
The best all-in-one printers for scanning, copying and printing documents and photos
Cyber Monday deals 2022 — date and predictions
Cyber Monday deals will be back before you know it. Here's what to expect for 2022.
Comments / 0