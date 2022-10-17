Read full article on original website
CNBC
Buffett-backed digital bank Nubank to launch its own cryptocurrency in Brazil
Nubank said Wednesday it will launch the token, called Nucoin, in the first half of 2023. Nubank said it would invite 2,000 customers to take part in a forum group for guiding the development of Nucoin. The new token offering comes against a bleak backdrop for cryptocurrencies, with bitcoin and...
ffnews.com
JPEX Strengthens Partnership with Simplex by Nuvei, Launching Crypto-friendly Card
JPEX, a recognized and licensed digital asset bank designed to enable the trading of virtual currencies while providing a benign, safe platform for international transactions, has announced its partnership with Simplex by Nuvei. As one of the leading brands in the highly competitive Asian crypto market, JPEX has partnered with Simplex by Nuvei to further strengthen its stance in the ever-growing market.
protocol.com
The crypto long game is about trust
Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Tuesday: Mastercard’s long game, digging into Three Arrows’ bankruptcy, and when an NFT looks more like a security. PayPal is joining the rewards game, unifying its existing merchant discounts and Honey Gold into a single program. As credit card issuers have found with airline miles, consumers love points. Klarna and Affirm are bringing the rewards concept to “buy now, pay later.” Of course, we all pay for rewards programs, which are funded through merchants’ fees. The Points Guy is raising the alarm about the Credit Card Competition Act, which it says could “gut” rewards programs. I suspect card issuers and their imitators will find a way to keep showering customers with points, even if they have to get creative about the fees that fund them. If you don’t get a piece of the action, what’s the point in shopping?
cryptoglobe.com
$BTC: Events of Past Several Weeks Could Help ‘Bitcoin As Insurance’ Narrative, Says Fidelity Report
A recent report by Fidelity Digital Assets, a subsidiary of Fidelity Investments, provides “an overview of the structure of the existing global monetary system and perspective on how the past several weeks may have driven us closer to an era in which more people start to consider bitcoin as insurance, or a hedge, on the existing monetary system.”
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
u.today
Bitcoin to Reach $1,000,000 Mark by 2023 According to Ark Invest Analyst
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
u.today
Elon Musk Sells His Perfume for SHIB, XRP Can Be Easily Bought in Europe, Ripple CEO Predicts When SEC Lawsuit Will End: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Here are the top four news stories presented to you by U.Today. SHIB Army rejoice: Elon Musk sells his "Burnt Hair" perfume for SHIB. Apart from being a head of Tesla, SpaceX and a few small-cap companies, Elon Musk has acquired a new title: “Perfume Salesman.” This funny description appeared on the centibillionaire’s Twitter bio after he launched the sale of a perfume called “Burnt Hair.” According to Musk’s recent tweet, so far, he managed to sell 20,000 bottles of this fragrance. In addition to traditional payment methods, there is also an option to pay in crypto. Thus, holders of SHIB, DOGE and other coins can buy this perfume via BitPay. The perfume costs slightly over $104 per bottle, and it can be paid for with PayPal, via Google Pay, and regular bank cards.
u.today
Cardano Will Surpass Ethereum, Top Crypto YouTuber Predicts
Controversial cryptocurrency YouTuber Ben Armstrong (a.k.a BitBoy) caused a stir on Twitter after predicting that Cardano would end up surpassing Ethereum by market capitalization. Realistically, this could happen six years from now, according to the prominent crypto influencer. Cardano, which was initially known as “Japanese Ethereum” shortly after its launch,...
decrypt.co
Pay No Attention to the Price of Bitcoin and Ethereum
To gauge crypto's future viability, look beyond the current market misery to major signs of adoption from BlackRock, BNY Mellon, and Google. Crypto is totally dead lately—if you're only looking at the price action. Yes, Bitcoin is down 72% from its all-time-high price in November 2021, almost one full...
dailyhodl.com
Former Morgan Stanley CEO Says Crypto Could Be ‘Huge’ in the Future – Here’s What He Means
The former top executive of banking giant Morgan Stanley says that the technology behind crypto assets could revolutionize the current financial system. In a new interview on CNBC’s Squawk Box, former Morgan Stanley CEO John Mack says that in about 50 years, monetary transactions and asset trading will take place digitally on blockchains as life becomes increasingly more reliant on computers.
dailyhodl.com
Top Coinbase Executive Says Institutional Crypto Adoption ‘Moving Very Fast’, Believes Bitcoin ETF Inevitable
A high-ranking executive from top US crypto exchange Coinbase says institutional adoption of digital assets is moving quicker than most realize. In a new interview with SALT Talks, John D’Agostino, a senior advisor at Coinbase, says he understands how though it may not look like it, by conventional standards institutional crypto adoption is actually moving fast.
money.com
The Oldest U.S. Bank Will Now Hold Crypto, Adding an ‘Aura of Legitimacy’ to the Market
Cryptocurrency is coming to the oldest U.S. bank in what experts are calling a major milestone that adds an "aura of legitimacy" to the crypto industry. Bank of New York Mellon said select clients can now hold and transfer bitcoin and ether via the bank's platform, according to a recent news release. This makes BNY Mellon the first large U.S. bank to safeguard cryptocurrencies in a similar fashion to stocks and bonds, according to The Wall Street Journal, which first reported the news. The bank will store clients' crypto keys and offer some of the bookkeeping services to fund managers that it does for their other financial assets.
Google teams up with Coinbase to make a major move into cryptocurrency payments
Technology major Google has teamed up with cryptocurrency exchange platform Coinbase as it looks to allow cryptocurrency payments for its cloud services. According to a press release, the two entities will leverage their strengths towards building the next iteration of the internet, dubbed Web3. Web3 is the vision for the...
Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions
On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Yevhen Karpenko Explains ‘Why Cardano Is the Best Cryptocurrency in the World’
On Thursday (October 13), Yevhen Karpenko, Community Manager for DeFi Investing Platform DEFIYIELD, explained why he believes that Cardano ($ADA) is “the best cryptocurrency in the world.”. In early February 2022, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page highly impressive research report titled “Cardano:...
ambcrypto.com
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will the lawsuit extend to mid-2023
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Ripple, the company behind the world’s sixth-largest cryptocurrency XRP, is making inroads into the European market despite the slowdown caused by the ongoing crypto winter.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
Motley Fool
This Crypto Stock Just Got a Huge Nod of Approval
Earlier this year, BlackRock partnered with Coinbase to integrate with its risk-management software. Now Alphabet has joined the team and partnered with Coinbase for its cloud customers. Long-term investors may seriously consider Coinbase as more institutions become involved with crypto. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $940,032,000 in BTC Out of Coinbase Pro As Crypto Markets Consolidate: On-Chain Data
3m – 6m: 11,280 BTC. The outflow of 48,000 BTC is coming from Coinbase Pro and has a dollar value of $940,032,000.00″. At time of writing, CryptoQuant says that further investigation is still needed to determine the true nature of the transfer, and whether or not it could be exchange shuffling its coins around, or a clean outflow to cold storage by a large player.
Popular Crypto Analyst: Ethereum Will Soon Start One Of The Biggest Bull Markets Run
Crypto analyst Moustache believes Ethereum could soon start one of the biggest bull market runs. Moustache cited Ethereum’s price trajectory of 2016-2017 as an example, drawing comparisons on how Ethereum’s present price pattern is almost identical to its historical price data of 2016-2017. The recent bear phase of...
