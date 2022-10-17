Good morning, and welcome to Protocol Fintech. This Tuesday: Mastercard’s long game, digging into Three Arrows’ bankruptcy, and when an NFT looks more like a security. PayPal is joining the rewards game, unifying its existing merchant discounts and Honey Gold into a single program. As credit card issuers have found with airline miles, consumers love points. Klarna and Affirm are bringing the rewards concept to “buy now, pay later.” Of course, we all pay for rewards programs, which are funded through merchants’ fees. The Points Guy is raising the alarm about the Credit Card Competition Act, which it says could “gut” rewards programs. I suspect card issuers and their imitators will find a way to keep showering customers with points, even if they have to get creative about the fees that fund them. If you don’t get a piece of the action, what’s the point in shopping?

