A conversation with Josiah Avery, owner of Rocky Knoll Dog Boarding
What were you doing at 22 years old? If you’re Josiah Avery, you’ve spent your years growing up raising Brittany Spaniels, all while living in different states, then, living in Europe and Bosnia for a couple of years before finally residing in Minnesota. Here, he spent time caring for dogs for friends and family and realized he wanted to make a living working with dogs.
Closure of Coast Guard station in Grand Marais raises alarm over water rescues
Christine Schuster - Bring Me The News - October 17, 2022. Cook County Sheriff's Office is raising alarm about water safety after being left to oversee a massive and dangerous swath of Lake Superior no longer patrolled by the United States Coast Guard. The Coast Guard closed its nearly 100-year-old...
