Blazer Nassir Little to sign four-year, $28 million contract extension

Adrian Wojnarowski: Portland Trail Blazers F Nassir Little has agreed on a four-year, 28M extension, sources tell ESPN.

Source: Twitter @wojespn

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

I really love that Nassir Little extension for the Blazers. Happy to see Little lock in life-changing money too, but I’m guessing he outplays that amount by the end of it. I’m pretty high on him as a player. – 12:22 PM

Dwight Jaynes @dwightjaynes

Only time will tell on the Nassir Little extension but it’s a classic case of the affect of his injury history. Little has been sidelined A LOT. The chance of a repeat of this makes him more anxious to accept guaranteed future money, even if it’s at low end of his value. (1/2) – 12:19 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

The Nassir Little extension is a lower number as a % of the cap than we’d normally see. But I also think more guys should take the guaranteed money that’s offered in that situation. If Little is a bench forward this year, very possibly doesn’t beat that # in free agency. – 12:06 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on Portland Trail Blazers F Nassir Little agreeing on a $28M extension espn.com/nba/story/_/id… – 12:05 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

Quick (free) story on Nassir Little agreeing to a four-year, $28 million extension: rosegardenreport.com/p/trail-blazer…

More thoughts/analysis coming later for @RoseGardenReprt subscribers. – 12:03 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Portland Trail Blazers F Nassir Little has agreed on a four-year, $28M extension, sources tell ESPN. – 11:25 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Portland Trail Blazers F Nassir Little has agreed on a four-year, 28M extension, sources tell ESPN. – 11:25 AM

Yossi Gozlan @YossiGozlan

Notable rookie-scale extension candidates still left (6 PM ET deadline):

De’Andre Hunter

Jaxson Hayes

Rui Hachimura

Cameron Johnson

P.J. Washington

Matisse Thybulle

Grant Williams

Darius Bazley

Nassir Little

Kevin Porter Jr. – 9:43 AM

Casey Holdahl @CHold

If I’m not mistaken, tomorrow (Oct. 17) is the last day Nassir Little and the Trail Blazers can come to an agreement on a rookie contract extension. If not, Little likely becomes a restricted free agent at the end of the season (the approach they took with Anfernee Simons, btw). – 7:50 PM

Sean Highkin: Joe Cronin says he’s had “brief” conversations with Nassir Little’s camp about an extension. Says there’s a mutual desire to make it a long-term partnership but they haven’t had real discussions yet about numbers. -via Twitter @highkin / September 26, 2022

Nassir Little knows he isn’t being talked about much. At 22, he’s still young enough to be thought of as a prospect, but going into his fourth season coming off a strong 2021-22 season cut short by a shoulder injury, he’s ready to be much more than that. “Right now, I’m transitioning into a point in my career where [I’m] not a ‘project’ no more,” Little said in a recent interview. “I’m an actual product, you feel me? And obviously, I’m going to continue to get better, but now it’s like, ‘he’s a player.’ It’s not, ‘Put him out there and let him develop.’ This year is where I think I’m going to take a jump, for real.” -via Rose Garden Report / August 16, 2022