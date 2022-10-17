ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Daily Mail

Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'

Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
petapixel.com

Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution

Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
Newsweek

North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia

North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
GEORGIA STATE
ohmymag.co.uk

Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens

Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
Daily Mail

BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee

The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
Washington Examiner

Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers

Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
Daily Mail

From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide

They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...

