This man is risking his safety to tell the world what's happening in Iran. Hear his story
Many students at a prominent university in Tehran are protesting against the regime in Iran as part of a nationwide movement triggered by the death of Mahsa Amini, a 22-year-old who died after being apprehended by the country’s morality police. CNN correspondent Jomana Karadsheh speaks with a protester who says he will not stop demonstrating.
Iran expert predicts what will happen after the Supreme Leader dies
CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria asks Karim Sadjadpour, senior fellow at Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, about what he thinks will happen after Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei dies.
President Putin Suffering From 'Rapidly Progressing Cancer,' On Verge Of Losing Sight: Report
This article was originally published on May 31, 2022, and has been edited with updated news. On Wednesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin pledged to send an additional 300,000 troops to Ukraine, which includes calling Russian military reservists into active service. In May, a report indicated that an anonymous Russian intelligence...
Men 'are ordered to beat their wives after the women protest in Chechnya against Putin's Ukrainian invasion…and their relatives forced to serve on the front line'
Hundreds of men were ordered to 'beat their wives' who were labelled 'enemies of the people' for staging a protest against Vladimir Putin's war. Husbands who refused were told that brutal Russian security officers in Chechnya would violently attack the women instead. Then male relatives of the women protesters were...
Oregon Woman Tiktoker, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Photos Show What Life Looked Like for Iranian Women Before 1979 Revolution
Following the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini in police custody, women have been protesting against Iran’s religious regime for nearly a month. As the country continues to protest, photos show what life looked like for Iranian women before the 1979 revolution. The collection of pictures — which were taken...
North Korea Tells U.S. to 'Keep Its Mouth Shut' as It Denies Arming Russia
North Korea has warned the U.S. to "keep its mouth shut" after denying that it exported weapons to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. Recent Russian military supply difficulties have forced Moscow to purchase millions of rockets and artillery shells from North Korea, according to a New York Times report citing declassified U.S. intelligence this month. North Korea has openly sided with Russia during the war, being the only country besides Syria and Russia to officially recognize the independence of the pro-Russian breakaway "republics" of Donetsk and Luhansk.
Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft
Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermon came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
Kim Jong-un makes bizarre demand of North Korean citizens
Kim Jong-un, North Korea’s leader has ordered all citizens to produce 100 kg (220 lbs) of human poo per day and deliver it to their local government officials. This is the most recent measure of the dictatorship to counter a trailing economy and a starving population. According to The...
US scrambles F-15 jet to shoot down Iranian drone that appeared to threaten US forces in Iraq
The US scrambled an F-15 jet to shoot down an Iranian drone that appeared to be heading towards US forces in Erbil, Iraq, on Wednesday, a US official told CNN.
An all-female group of Ukrainian soldiers is here to deliver a message to U.S. lawmakers
As Russian President Vladimir Putin mobilizes more troops and escalates his war in Ukraine, a delegation of all-female Ukrainian soldiers is in Washington D.C. this week to meet with lawmakers to share their stories and perspectives on what it’s like to be on the frontlines. The goal of the...
BREAKING NEWS: US Embassy in Moscow tells any Americans left to leave to avoid being CONSCRIPTED into Putin's army as Russians desperately try to flee
The United States Embassy in Moscow has told all Americans left to leave immediately to avoid being conscripted into Vladimir Putin's mobilized army. 'Russia may refuse to acknowledge dual nationals' U.S. citizenship, deny their access to U.S. consular assistance, prevent their departure from Russia, and conscript dual nationals for military service,' the embassy warned in a statement.
Iranian woman pictured eating breakfast without a headscarf is arrested and thrown into jail that held Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe
A young woman was arrested by Iranian authorities after being pictured eating breakfast in a restaurant without a headscarf. The image, which shows Donya Rad eating breakfast with her friend in a restaurant in Tehran without headscarves, went viral on social media and attracted widespread attention. The pair had been...
Ukraine Army Successfully Shoots Down An Entire Russian Platoon In 1 Minute, Soldier Reveals
The Armed Forces of Ukraine has successfully shot down an entire Russian military unit in one minute amid its counteroffensive operation on the eastern front, according to a soldier who survived the attack. In a new video posted Sunday by the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU), a Russian soldier, whose...
Russian fuel shipments to troops fighting in the Ukraine war have jumped to the highest level since the invasion began
Russian fuel shipments to troops fighting in Ukraine last month hit the highest level since the invasion began. A report from Bloomberg said Wednesday fuel deliveries to troops reached nearly 220,000 tons in September. The move is part of Putin's full mobilization of troops as the conflict drags on into...
Taliban fighters kidnapped and gang-raped Tajik teenagers
Since their August 2021 takeover of Afghanistan, the Taliban have utilized rape and forced marriage to terrorize Afghan women. While the Taliban deny the evidence of such claims, two Afghan teenagers who recently escaped Taliban captivity shed light on the group's evil. The teenagers provided statements to Leslie Merriman, an...
I’m a Ukrainian refugee – my host family want to kick me out… I’m desperate and have nowhere to go
A DOG-loving Ukrainian refugee is facing homelessness after being kicked out by her host family with nowhere to go. Anfisa Vlasova and her four Yorkshire Terriers moved in with a couple and their two dogs after fleeing war torn eastern city Kharkiv in May. But after the minimum required six-month...
From risking death to rape and kidnap: How Aussie women put it all on the frontline to be war correspondents, including Daily Mail Australia's CANDACE SUTTON - who recalls the horror of covering the Rwandan genocide
They've risked kidnap, rape, disease, injury and death all with the burning ambition of becoming international war correspondents, which until relatively recently was rare for women. It might have been a woman, the London Telegraph's Claire Hollingworth, who broke the start of World War II back in 1939 with the...
Trump showed Taliban leader satellite picture of his house in threat to ‘obliterate’ him
Former President Donald Trump said that at one point when he was in the White House, he threatened one of the top members of the Taliban by sending him a satellite picture of his house and saying he would “obliterate” him. The conversation between Trump and Abdul Ghani...
