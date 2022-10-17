The Anaheim City Council unanimously approved the construction of OCVibe, a $4 billion mixed-use entertainment center near Honda Center and ARTIC transit center. OCVibe, also referred to as ocV!be, will be a 95-acre project consisting of new office spaces, restaurants, shops, housing and hotels, a concert hall, an amphitheater, a park and additional open spaces. The project will also include land use zoning for advertisement sign construction.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO