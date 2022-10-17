Read full article on original website
Related
dailytitan.com
Anaheim City Council approves construction for OC V!BE
The Anaheim City Council unanimously approved the construction of OCVibe, a $4 billion mixed-use entertainment center near Honda Center and ARTIC transit center. OCVibe, also referred to as ocV!be, will be a 95-acre project consisting of new office spaces, restaurants, shops, housing and hotels, a concert hall, an amphitheater, a park and additional open spaces. The project will also include land use zoning for advertisement sign construction.
dailytitan.com
City Council votes to keep fire department
Acting despite pressure from Fullerton’s financial difficulties and fire chief Adam Loeser, the city council decided to keep the city’s 114-year-old fire department and declined to join the Orange County Fire Authority in a 3-2 vote. The city staff will now schedule a closed-session meeting with the fire...
dailytitan.com
Tunnel of Terror is unlike any haunted attraction
If your car is starting to look a little scary, this haunting car wash is for you. Tunnel of Terror’s OC Haunted Car Wash, located at the Big Wave Express Car Wash in Anaheim, features killer clowns, monsters and ghouls terrorizing your vehicle as you drive through the car wash.
dailytitan.com
Gabriel Iglesias premieres new comedy special alongside fans
Comedian Gabriel Iglesias held a special fan screening in Orange for his upcoming Netflix special, “Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy.”. The screening took place at Century Stadium 25. Because event seats were limited, fans lined up early to secure their spot. “Gabriel Iglesias: Stadium Fluffy” is the recording of the...
Comments / 0