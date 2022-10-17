ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Five things to do in the Chicago suburbs and northwest Indiana Oct. 21-27

By Wendy Fox Weber, Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0g1zfr_0icJZpJo00
Genesee Theatre presents Purple Reign at 8 p.m. Oct. 22 in Waukegan. Genesee Theatre/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Looking for something to do? Here are some things going on the week of Oct. 21-27 in the Chicago suburbs and northwest Indiana. Events are current as of press time; please check websites for updated information and COVID-19 restrictions.

Something To Be Proud Of

Eddie Montgomery of Montgomery Gentry will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 21 at the Hobart Art Theater. Tickets are $45. At 230 Main St. Call 219-942-1670 or go to brickartlive.com/ .

Free fall fun

Water Streets merchants will have a Fun Fall Family Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 22 in downtown Naperville. Admission is free. Go to waterstreetnaperville.com .

Fire and Rain

How Sweet it Is: Steve Leslie sings James Taylor at 7 p.m. Oct. 22 at Elgin Community Center. Tickets are $35. At 1700 Spartan Drive. Call 847-622-0300 or go to eccartscenter.org .

Go Crazy

Genesee Theatre presents Purple Reign at 8 p.m. Oct. 22 in Waukegan. Tickets are $37.50-$59.50. At 203 N. Genesee St. Call 847-263-6300 or go to geneseetheatre.com .

Big sound

The Stone Bratt Big Band will perform at 3 p.m. Oct. 23 at Moraine Valley Community College Fine Arts & Performing Arts Center. Call 708-974-5500 or go to morainevalley.edu/fpac/ .

Email any events in the Chicago suburbs for consideration at least two weeks in advance to wweber@tribpub.com .

Chicago Tribune

