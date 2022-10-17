Danny Masterson’s assistant, publicist, and lawyer will all be called to testify in his criminal trial, RadarOnline.com has learned. Masterson, 46, has been in court this week with his team of lawyers for jury selection. The actor stands accused of sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. Masterson pleaded not guilty to all three charges. He is facing 45 years in prison. All the women were Scientologists at the time of the alleged assaults. Masterson is a well-known member of the church. The three women first filed a civil lawsuit against the actor and the Church...

6 DAYS AGO