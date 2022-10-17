Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Holmes appears pregnant, makes last-ditch attempt to avoid prison
Elizabeth Holmes showed up at court in good spirits, smiling and apparently to be pregnant, for an evidentiary hearing Monday during which her attorneys attempted to convince a judge that she deserves a new fraud trial.
SFist
Elizabeth Holmes Sentencing Set For Nov. 18; Prosecution Witness Who Expressed Remorse Angered By New Subpoena
A prosecution witness who showed up at Elizabeth Holmes's doorstep in August seeming to express remorse over his testimony in her trial has lashed back at her attorneys over a new subpoena of his phone and email records, and does not sound like he has any intention of helping her getting a new trial.
Prosecution Witness Testifies Elizabeth Holmes Is Pregnant With Second Child
A former employee, Adam Rosendorff, who allegedly tried to clear the air with Elizabeth Holmes after testifying against her revealed in court that he understood her to be pregnant with her second child. A key witness in a trial that led to the conviction of disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes...
Elizabeth Holmes: Theranos founder gets hearing on new trial
There was much speculation about whether or not Elizabeth Holmes, the founder and former CEO of Theranos, would testify in her high-profile fraud trial. Thus, it came as a surprise when, 11 weeks into the trial, the Stanford dropout finally took the witness late on a Friday afternoon.
Possible New Trial for Convicted Murderer Scott Peterson
If you look at Wikipedia, you will see that Scott Peterson is a convicted murderer. In the early 2000s, he committed first-degree murder of his wife, Laci, and second-degree murder of theirr unborn son, Conner. This occurred in Modesto, California. Then, in 2005, Scott was sentenced to death by lethal injection.
Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel, among accusers at Harvey Weinstein trial
California Gov. Gavin Newsom's wife, Jennifer Siebel Newsom, was among accusers present on Monday during Harvey Weinstein's rape and sexual assault trial.
Elizabeth Holmes' sentencing delayed again
Disgraced Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes' latest attempt to seek a new trial has pushed back her sentencing date once again.
Is Elizabeth Holmes pregnant again? Her latest court appearance sparks rumors
Elizabeth Holmes' latest court appearance sparked rumors from a star witness and even reporters that the disgraced Theranos founder is pregnant again.
NME
Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge rules
Mel Gibson is allowed to testify about what he was told by one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers in the sexual assault trial of the incarcerated film mogul. Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled in Los Angeles Superior Court yesterday (October 15) that the actor can testify about what his masseuse and friend alleged had happened to her. The woman in question will be known as Jane Doe #3 at Weinstein’s upcoming trial in which he is accused of committing sexual battery by restraint, AP reports [via The Hollywood Reporter].
Prosecution witness stands by testimony in Holmes trial
Former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff reaffirmed that his testimony was truthful and that he believes the government acted rightly in its pursuit of a conviction.
Tech fraudster Elizabeth Holmes’ quest for new trial in jeopardy
A key witness from the January trial of disgraced tech entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes was back on the stand as part of an effort by Holmes’ lawyers to win a new trial. But instead of revamping his previous testimony, the former Theranos lab director doubled-down.
Danny Masterson's Assistant Will Be Questioned During Actor's Criminal Trial
Danny Masterson’s assistant, publicist, and lawyer will all be called to testify in his criminal trial, RadarOnline.com has learned. Masterson, 46, has been in court this week with his team of lawyers for jury selection. The actor stands accused of sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. Masterson pleaded not guilty to all three charges. He is facing 45 years in prison. All the women were Scientologists at the time of the alleged assaults. Masterson is a well-known member of the church. The three women first filed a civil lawsuit against the actor and the Church...
msn.com
Danny Masterson Trial Puts Spotlight on Scientology, Judge Objects: 'The Court Is Disappointed'
Despite all attempts by defense attorneys - and the judge - to ensure that Scientology would not be on trial in the criminal rape case against former "That 70s Show" actor Danny Masterson, the Church loomed large in both opening statements and early witness' testimony Tuesday. Masterson's attorneys argued in...
Ezra Miller 'Unlikely' to Serve 'Significant Jail Term' After Arraignment
The actor "will not in a million years" get the "statutory maximum" sentence, former federal prosecutor Duncan Levin tells Newsweek.
Joel Greenberg associate pleads guilty in fraud case days after co-defendant’s death
Keith Ingersoll , an associate of former Seminole County Tax Collector Joel Greenberg , pleaded guilty on Tuesday to federal fraud charges, admitting he took part in a multistate real estate scheme that scammed an investor for millions of dollars. Ingersoll pleaded guilty to five of 41 charges against him...
