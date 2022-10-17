ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NME

Mel Gibson can testify at Harvey Weinstein trial, judge rules

Mel Gibson is allowed to testify about what he was told by one of Harvey Weinstein’s accusers in the sexual assault trial of the incarcerated film mogul. Judge Lisa B. Lench ruled in Los Angeles Superior Court yesterday (October 15) that the actor can testify about what his masseuse and friend alleged had happened to her. The woman in question will be known as Jane Doe #3 at Weinstein’s upcoming trial in which he is accused of committing sexual battery by restraint, AP reports [via The Hollywood Reporter].
RadarOnline

Danny Masterson's Assistant Will Be Questioned During Actor's Criminal Trial

Danny Masterson’s assistant, publicist, and lawyer will all be called to testify in his criminal trial, RadarOnline.com has learned. Masterson, 46, has been in court this week with his team of lawyers for jury selection. The actor stands accused of sexually assaulting three women in separate incidents between 2001 and 2003. Masterson pleaded not guilty to all three charges. He is facing 45 years in prison. All the women were Scientologists at the time of the alleged assaults. Masterson is a well-known member of the church. The three women first filed a civil lawsuit against the actor and the Church...
