KU Indigenous Studies Student Association demands action after indigenous, ancestral remains are found on campus
WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - The Indigenous Studies Student Association, or ISSA, at the University of Kansas is calling for change after KU announced hundreds of Indigenous, ancestral remains are still on campus. In September, KU officials said university staff found a variety of Indigenous remains, funerary objects, sacred objects and...
Buttigieg rallies behind Kansas Democrats, blasts Republicans for focus on culture wars
KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The majority of public opinion already sides with Democratic candidates on issues like expansion of Medicaid, legalized medical marijuana and protection of kids from discrimination, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during a stop Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. Who wins the midterms, he said, may come down to the turnout. […] The post Buttigieg rallies behind Kansas Democrats, blasts Republicans for focus on culture wars appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
JoCo commissioners call executive session over ‘security of county operations’
The Johnson County, Kansas, Board of County Commissioners has called a last-minute special executive session Monday afternoon to discuss the “security of county operations.”
Chris Mann promises to fight dark money if elected Kansas attorney general
TOPEKA — Chris Mann, Democratic attorney general candidate, said he would work to end the use of dark money in elections if elected, saying many Kansan elections were clouded by funding from unknown sources. Dark money refers to money where the donor or source of the funding is unknown, and is used to influence political […] The post Chris Mann promises to fight dark money if elected Kansas attorney general appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
Advanced and absentee voting begins in Kansas for the November general election
JOHNSON COUNTY, Kan. — Election officials are gearing up for advance and absentee voting. In Kansas, the upcoming general election begins today. At the Johnson County, Kansas, election office, voters will soon have mail-in ballots if that's how they want to vote. Starting today, the election office will begin...
Court Diversion Costs in Kansas Could Put a Price on Justice
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A court process that keeps criminal charges off someone’s record can charge hundreds of dollars for the possibility of a clean slate. Critics say some Kansas courts that charge heavily to cover the costs of diversion programs make a two-tiered system of justice favoring the rich. But cities and counties that run the programs say they do what they can to make it accessible.
Voting in the Kansas general election? Here’s what to expect when casting your ballot
The Kansas general election is on Nov. 8, but voters don’t have to wait that long to vote. Whether you vote on election day, by mail or early in person, The Beacon has created a guide to help you prepare. How do I check my voter registration information?. When...
Abandoned Federal Reserve in Missouri Found with Bullets on Floor
It used to be quite literally at the center of the banking system in America. Now, the old Federal Reserve building in Kansas City sits with vaults still intact with bullet casings found on the floor. This is 925 Grand in Kansas City, Missouri. This building was first opened in...
An innocent Kansas man spent 23 years in prison. His release exposed decades of police corruption
Chapter 2: The Wrong Lamonte. In 1994, Kansas City, Kansas, police arrested Lamonte McIntyre for a double homicide he didn’t commit — sending him to prison for more than two decades before he was finally exonerated. Except McIntyre was a mile away from those Hutchings Street murders. As it turns out, the only evidence police had to charge McIntyre was his first name, and the coerced testimony of two eyewitnesses.
LMH, Bert Nash leaders voice concerns about possibility of for-profit oversight of Treatment & Recovery Center
Two major players in the launch of the long-awaited Treatment and Recovery Center of Douglas County expressed concerns Monday about the county’s interest in contracting with a for-profit management company to oversee the center. Russ Johnson, president and CEO of LMH Health, said LMH learned in September the county...
Group led by downtown businesses wants city, county to declare homeless emergency; letter asks governments to consider taking over shelter operations
Many of downtown’s most prominent business owners are formally asking the city and county to consider taking over operations of Lawrence’s nonprofit homeless shelter to address what they call a “shelter and housing emergency” in the community. “We are seeing the numbers in the transient population...
WWII Kansas veteran laid to rest over 80 years later
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Second Class Pete Turk was killed in action during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. His remains were previously unidentified in Hawaii, but now he is back in Kansas. Originally from Scammon Kansas, Seaman Turk now lies in the Kansas Veterans...
New park to open in Capital City to give homeless a space to eat, relax
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A new park will open in the Capital City to give those experiencing homelessness a space to eat and relax in and will be dedicated to two close friends who were TRM staff members that recently passed away. The Topeka Rescue Mission says that at 10:30...
California woman seriously injured in Kansas car crash, taken to Topeka hospital
RILEY COUNTY (KSNT) – A California woman was severely injured on Wednesday during a car crash in Riley County. The crash occurred at 3:28 p.m. on Oct. 19 on Interstate 70 about 20 miles east of Junction City, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. An AUDI vehicle was traveling westbound on I-70 when, for an […]
What if Jacuzzi-like water jets could save a lake? Scientists will try it in Kansas
MANHATTAN — Tuttle Creek Lake sits like a shrunken version of its former self. Take the abandoned campground: Drinking water stopped reaching its pipes as the reservoir filled with mud. Several boat ramps now lead only to dirt. Locals remember waterskiing in these areas, before so much silt filled...
Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served by the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit related to an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of four people. While conducting the search warrant in the 3700 block of SW 10th Ave, TPD said they located methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
Sheriff: 2 Kansas women caught with methamphetamine
OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th Street regarding suspicious activity, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the investigation, deputies took two suspects into custody after illegal narcotics were...
Emporia Police completes investigation into Emporia High football alleged battery incident
A decision on formal charges is next, with the Emporia Police investigation into an alleged battery incident involving at least one member of the Emporia High football team now completed, but there is still no confirmation when it comes to case details as the regular season comes to a close and playoffs await.
Two to Newman Regional Health after wreck in north-central Emporia
Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday evening in Emporia. Two vehicles collided at 12th and Chestnut shortly after 6 pm. Emporia firefighters say they took two people from one of the vehicles to Newman Regional Health for observation and possible treatment with undisclosed injuries. Emporia Police officers have...
Bald Eagle, Owl Killed by Raccoons at Kansas Nature Center
A bald eagle and barn owl were killed last week at Prairie Park Nature Center in Lawrence, Kansas by wild raccoons. The birds belonged to the Birds of Prey exhibit at the center. The raccoons snuck in through a space between an outside wood fence and the wired-fence cage area where the birds lived, according to local reports.
