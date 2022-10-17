ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Kansas Reflector

Buttigieg rallies behind Kansas Democrats, blasts Republicans for focus on culture wars

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The majority of public opinion already sides with Democratic candidates on issues like expansion of Medicaid, legalized medical marijuana and protection of kids from discrimination, said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg during a stop Wednesday in Kansas City, Kansas. Who wins the midterms, he said, may come down to the turnout. […] The post Buttigieg rallies behind Kansas Democrats, blasts Republicans for focus on culture wars appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Reflector

Chris Mann promises to fight dark money if elected Kansas attorney general

TOPEKA — Chris Mann, Democratic attorney general candidate, said he would work to end the use of dark money in elections if elected, saying many Kansan elections were clouded by funding from unknown sources. Dark money refers to money where the donor or source of the funding is unknown, and is used to influence political […] The post Chris Mann promises to fight dark money if elected Kansas attorney general appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
KANSAS STATE
Kansas Public Radio

Court Diversion Costs in Kansas Could Put a Price on Justice

TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) — A court process that keeps criminal charges off someone’s record can charge hundreds of dollars for the possibility of a clean slate. Critics say some Kansas courts that charge heavily to cover the costs of diversion programs make a two-tiered system of justice favoring the rich. But cities and counties that run the programs say they do what they can to make it accessible.
LYON COUNTY, KS
kcur.org

An innocent Kansas man spent 23 years in prison. His release exposed decades of police corruption

Chapter 2: The Wrong Lamonte. In 1994, Kansas City, Kansas, police arrested Lamonte McIntyre for a double homicide he didn’t commit — sending him to prison for more than two decades before he was finally exonerated. Except McIntyre was a mile away from those Hutchings Street murders. As it turns out, the only evidence police had to charge McIntyre was his first name, and the coerced testimony of two eyewitnesses.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

WWII Kansas veteran laid to rest over 80 years later

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Seaman Second Class Pete Turk was killed in action during the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor on December 7, 1941. His remains were previously unidentified in Hawaii, but now he is back in Kansas. Originally from Scammon Kansas, Seaman Turk now lies in the Kansas Veterans...
MANHATTAN, KS
WIBW

Search warrant leads to the arrest of four in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A search warrant served by the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit related to an ongoing investigation led to the arrest of four people. While conducting the search warrant in the 3700 block of SW 10th Ave, TPD said they located methamphetamine, marijuana, firearms, and drug paraphernalia.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: 2 Kansas women caught with methamphetamine

OSAGE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug allegations. Just after 8:30a.m. Friday, sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of West 117th Street regarding suspicious activity, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the investigation, deputies took two suspects into custody after illegal narcotics were...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KVOE

Two to Newman Regional Health after wreck in north-central Emporia

Two people were hurt in a crash Tuesday evening in Emporia. Two vehicles collided at 12th and Chestnut shortly after 6 pm. Emporia firefighters say they took two people from one of the vehicles to Newman Regional Health for observation and possible treatment with undisclosed injuries. Emporia Police officers have...
EMPORIA, KS
Outsider.com

Bald Eagle, Owl Killed by Raccoons at Kansas Nature Center

A bald eagle and barn owl were killed last week at Prairie Park Nature Center in Lawrence, Kansas by wild raccoons. The birds belonged to the Birds of Prey exhibit at the center. The raccoons snuck in through a space between an outside wood fence and the wired-fence cage area where the birds lived, according to local reports.
LAWRENCE, KS

