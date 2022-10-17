Read full article on original website
Related
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost asks Ohio Supreme Court to keep former utility regulator’s assets frozen
Attorney General Dave Yost asked the Ohio Supreme Court on Tuesday to press pause on a lower court’s decision unfreezing millions of dollars in assets of a former utility regulator accused of taking a $4.3 million bribe. In a motion filed Tuesday, attorneys for Yost argued that the lower...
Ohio Supreme Court dismisses lawsuit claiming the state illegally double-taxes some residents
COLUMBUS, Ohio—The Ohio Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by two Northeast Ohio taxpayers who claimed the state “double-taxed” them and thousands of other Ohioans because they never received W-2 forms from their employers. Without comment, all seven members of the court voted to dismiss...
‘It’s a real problem’: Catalytic converter thieves target Ohio businesses
Catalytic converter thefts are a big problem in the Youngstown, Ohio area, but those involved in tackling the problem have different ideas of how to solve it.
School executives arrested in California workers' comp scheme
An investigation by the California Department of Insurance resulted in the arrest of Rene Carlos Aguero, 71, and Gustavo Adolfo Lopez, 56, for allegedly submitting fraudulent vocational training vouchers for workers' compensation claims and failing to provide the training at the for-profit school they run, Computer Institute of Technology.. This...
Student workers react to Ohio’s minimum wage increase
The minimum wage in the state of Ohio is set to increase to $10.10 per hour for non-tipped employees and $5.05 per hour for tipped employees Jan. 1, 2023. Credit: Emma Kolick | Lantern Reporter.
Company gave to campaigns while facing Medicaid overbilling questions [The Albany Herald, Ga.]
Oct. 19—ATLANTA — A health insurance giant that has paid out more than $485 million. in legal settlements with states over pharmacy billing allegations also has been a major donor to. Georgia's. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. and Attorney General. Chris Carr. , according to campaign finance records. St....
Groups Ask EPA to Revoke Ohio’s Authority to Regulate Fracking Waste Wells
Ohio has more than 220 injection wells
Ohio man sentenced for trafficking cocaine through PA
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Ohio man was sentenced to time in prison for possessing 44 pounds of cocaine with the intent to distribute through Pennsylvania. Officials say Gilroy Stewart, a 52-year-old man from Cleveland, Ohio, was sentenced to 51 months in prison on drug trafficking charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers conducted […]
Ohioans can now apply for federal student loan forgiveness
Biden called the program -- first announced this summer -- a “game changer” for Americans with higher education debt.
Four-month DEA effort seizes 4 million doses of fentanyl from Ohio to Michigan
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — With drug cartels manufacturing fentanyl to look like prescription medication, the Drug Enforcement Agency and the United States Attorney's Office is cracking down on the dangerous drug that is 50 times more potent than heroine. "During phase three, the DEA took over 10 million fentanyl...
wosu.org
Central Ohio real estate
According to a new report funded by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio, Greater Columbus needs to double home construction over the next decade to meet demand. Our real estate experts join us to discuss the latest developments regarding the Ohio housing market. Guests:. Todd Helpbringer, president of Helpbringer...
Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster
ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
Phony PayPal messages sent to multiple central Ohioans
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’ve ever used a peer-to-peer payment app like Zelle, Venmo, Cash App or PayPal, pay close attention to this. Better Call 4 got a call about a scam making the rounds, in which the caller said he got an email, that appeared to be from PayPal, of an invoice for […]
WOUB
AEP wants regulators to lower reliability standards to allow for longer, more frequent outages
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOSU) — AEP Ohio is asking state regulators to lower their standards to allow for longer and more frequent power outage interruptions. But consumer advocates representing manufacturers and residential electric customers, and staff at an Ohio regulatory agency are pushing back. “We believe that the grid should...
WOUB
Environmental groups petition federal government to revoke Ohio’s authority over injection wells
COLUMBUS, Ohio (Ohio Statehouse News Bureau) – A collection of environmental advocates and local government officials argues that Ohio’s regulation on injection wells falls short of protecting safe drinking water and that the U.S. EPA should revoke the state’s authority. The petition alleges that Ohio’s Class II...
How Ohio Issue 1 could change how judges set bail
One of the ballot initiatives in front of Ohio voters Nov. 8 will ask whether judges should have to consider public safety when setting bail for people facing criminal charges.
Marshall Fire victims invited to insurance meeting
Colorado Hometown Newspapers (Boulder County, CO) The Colorado Division of Insurance is inviting Marshall Fire victims to attend a Homeowners' Insurance Stakeholder meeting Friday. The virtual meeting, at. 10 a.m. Friday. , will help the division complete studies on homeowners' insurance as directed by the Legislature this year. The studies...
'People will die:' Advocate says Medicaid expansion 'not a political football'
FARMVILLE — A public policy expert and advocate for Medicaid expansion told a group of concerned residents that North Carolinians are dying needlessly because they don't have health insurance. Peg O'Connell. , health advocate and chair of Care4Carolina, spoke at a forum at. Emmanuel Episcopal Church. in. Farmville. about...
An Earthquake Impacting Home Insurance in Florida Following Hurricane Ian [Government Technology]
Oct. 19—If you have never listened to a podcast before, this is one you need to start with. It is an excellent summation of the challenges that are happening right now and will build into a huge and much bigger crisis for the. State of Florida. and other coastal...
How J.D. Vance and Tim Ryan differ on the issues, but should integrity be the voters’ priority? Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- What are the main differences in the candidates in the U.S. Senate race?. We’re talking about the platforms of the Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan and Republican J.D. Vance -- and what they stand for -- on Today in Ohio. Listen online here. Editor Chris Quinn...
