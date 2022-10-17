ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

InsuranceNewsNet

School executives arrested in California workers' comp scheme

An investigation by the California Department of Insurance resulted in the arrest of Rene Carlos Aguero, 71, and Gustavo Adolfo Lopez, 56, for allegedly submitting fraudulent vocational training vouchers for workers' compensation claims and failing to provide the training at the for-profit school they run, Computer Institute of Technology.. This...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WBRE

Ohio man sentenced for trafficking cocaine through PA

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An Ohio man was sentenced to time in prison for possessing 44 pounds of cocaine with the intent to distribute through Pennsylvania. Officials say Gilroy Stewart, a 52-year-old man from Cleveland, Ohio, was sentenced to 51 months in prison on drug trafficking charges. According to Pennsylvania State Police, troopers conducted […]
CLEVELAND, OH
wosu.org

Central Ohio real estate

According to a new report funded by the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio, Greater Columbus needs to double home construction over the next decade to meet demand. Our real estate experts join us to discuss the latest developments regarding the Ohio housing market. Guests:. Todd Helpbringer, president of Helpbringer...
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Just when you thought 2022 couldn’t get any weirder: Eric Foster

ATLANTA -- In 2019, the village of Yellow Springs held a referendum on whether to allow people who were residents but not U.S. citizens to cast a vote in local elections. Yellow Springs Council President Brian Housh told the Dayton Daily News that allowing noncitizens to vote would have affected about 30 of the village’s roughly 3,800 residents. Those 30 residents included business owners and those with children in local schools. The residents of Yellow Springs thought that those 30 residents should be allowed a voice in their local elections. The referendum passed with 59% of the vote.
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Phony PayPal messages sent to multiple central Ohioans

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — If you’ve ever used a peer-to-peer payment app like Zelle, Venmo, Cash App or PayPal, pay close attention to this. Better Call 4 got a call about a scam making the rounds, in which the caller said he got an email, that appeared to be from PayPal, of an invoice for […]
OHIO STATE
InsuranceNewsNet

Marshall Fire victims invited to insurance meeting

Colorado Hometown Newspapers (Boulder County, CO) The Colorado Division of Insurance is inviting Marshall Fire victims to attend a Homeowners' Insurance Stakeholder meeting Friday. The virtual meeting, at. 10 a.m. Friday. , will help the division complete studies on homeowners' insurance as directed by the Legislature this year. The studies...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
InsuranceNewsNet

InsuranceNewsNet

Camp Hill, PA
