Today’s society is primarily demarcated by an individual’s race, their religion and wealth status. Out of the 3, a person’s race is perhaps the only constant that cannot be changed from the moment of their conception till the day they pass on. On the other hand, a person’s religious beliefs and their wealth status can be altered during the course of their life. That said, changing or enhancing one’s wealth status remains one of the hardest things to accomplish especially among the African American population. Unfortunately, due to several centuries of racial prejudice and discrimination, black people and other minority groups have found themselves having to play catch up in terms of wealth status. This prompts the all important question; how can people from these minority groups change or enhance their wealth status? The answer is simple. “INVEST”!

1 DAY AGO