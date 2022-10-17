Read full article on original website
MailChimp and Black In Fashion Council Partner To Accelerate Black Designers, Entrepreneurs
Intuit Mailchimp and Black In Fashion Council (BIFC) are leveraging commitments to helping Black designers and fashion entrepreneurs accelerate their businesses. In a new partnership, the BIFC and Mailchimp program and capsule collection are supporting and empowering women like Jamaican–American fashion designer Samantha Black of Sammy B, a women’s ready-to-wear clothing line, and Nigerian-Austrian designer Larissa Muehleder of the Muehleder label.
BlueTriton Brands Names Kheri Holland Tillman as Chief Marketing Officer
STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- BlueTriton Brands (“BlueTriton”), the producer of an unrivaled portfolio of regional spring water and national purified water brands, announced that Kheri Holland Tillman, a veteran CPG sales and marketing executive, has joined the company as Chief Marketing Officer. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005649/en/ Kheri Holland Tillman (Photo: Business Wire)
tvnewscheck.com
As Broadcasters Seek To Streamline Local Ad Sales, Reach Remains King
While local station groups are still working out how best to incorporate automation and measurement systems to efficiently execute ad buys across all of their platforms, reach remains broadcasters’ primary advantage. And as the market gets more competitive and more targeted, the opportunity to buy reach becomes scarcer, and thus more valuable.
voguebusiness.com
The fashion exec's guide to Web3
This article on Web3 is part of our Advanced Membership package. To enjoy unlimited access to The Long View from Vogue Business and bi-monthly Market Insights Reports and webinars, sign up for Advanced Membership here. Web3 — a simplification of the term Web 3.0 — refers to the third major...
ffnews.com
Hogan Lovells launches its FinTech Mentor Program for 2023
Hogan Lovells has today launched its annual FinTech Mentor Program, now in its sixth year, and now open to a new 2023 intake. The program, previously known as the Global FinTech Mentor and Momentum Program, has to date invested more than a million pounds in supporting over 30 FinTechs – providing each with up to £25,000 in free legal and regulatory consulting services. The 2023 program is open to FinTechs at any stage of development, from start-ups to more established growth players.
How to Build a Leadership Team That Inspires, Empowers, and Delivers Results
Sound executives embody the values and culture of an organization. Great executives drive growth and success for years to come.
Stellar Appoints Renaud Casanova as CTO to Accelerate Technology Innovation in the Next Stage of Growth
DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 19, 2022-- Stellar, a venture-backed technology-driven marketplace which solves maintenance at scale for the Single-Family Rental (SFR) market, today announced the appointment of Renaud Casanova as Chief Technology Officer and member of Stellar’s executive team, effective September 19, 2022. Mr. Casanova is a technology leader with more than 20 years of experience leading high-growth businesses. He brings deep expertise in product strategy, engineering, data, and IT and will help drive Stellar’s next phase of growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221019005023/en/ Renaud Casanova, former VP of Product and Engineering at Enjoy Technology, joins Stellar to transform the company’s technology-driven marketplace. (Photo: Renaud Casanova)
salestechstar.com
Introducing Incode Workflows For Organizations Seeking To Accelerate Customer Onboarding Experiences and Maximize Conversion
Orchestration made easy with dynamic business workflows. Incode Technologies Inc., the leading provider of world-class identity solutions, continues to disrupt the identity space, now launching Incode Workflows. Built for businesses to provide users with instant, dynamic, and frictionless onboarding experiences, Incode Workflows ramps-up orchestration with the ability to add rule-based conditional logic to user flows. This advanced functionality helps businesses tailor consumer experiences based on risk level, stopping fraud, and maximizing time to revenue.
thehypemagazine.com
Aces Advisors Founder, Andre Jean-Pierre is an Elite Black Financial Advisor For The Biggest Names in Sports, Business and Entertainment
Today’s society is primarily demarcated by an individual’s race, their religion and wealth status. Out of the 3, a person’s race is perhaps the only constant that cannot be changed from the moment of their conception till the day they pass on. On the other hand, a person’s religious beliefs and their wealth status can be altered during the course of their life. That said, changing or enhancing one’s wealth status remains one of the hardest things to accomplish especially among the African American population. Unfortunately, due to several centuries of racial prejudice and discrimination, black people and other minority groups have found themselves having to play catch up in terms of wealth status. This prompts the all important question; how can people from these minority groups change or enhance their wealth status? The answer is simple. “INVEST”!
