Tennessee pathologists sue Cigna over payment changes
Two Tennessee group pathology practices have filed a lawsuit against insurance giant Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company for alleged breach of contract related to a Cigna reimbursement policy change. Nashville-based Anatomic and Clinical Laboratory Associates and Clarksville-based Cumberland Pathology Associates both staff hospital laboratories across Tennessee. Each alleges at...
'People will die:' Advocate says Medicaid expansion 'not a political football'
FARMVILLE — A public policy expert and advocate for Medicaid expansion told a group of concerned residents that North Carolinians are dying needlessly because they don't have health insurance. Peg O'Connell. , health advocate and chair of Care4Carolina, spoke at a forum at. Emmanuel Episcopal Church. in. Farmville. about...
Company gave to campaigns while facing Medicaid overbilling questions [The Albany Herald, Ga.]
Oct. 19—ATLANTA — A health insurance giant that has paid out more than $485 million. in legal settlements with states over pharmacy billing allegations also has been a major donor to. Georgia's. Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. and Attorney General. Chris Carr. , according to campaign finance records. St....
CarePlus Expands Affordable Medicare Advantage Options in Florida
MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., a recognized leader in healthcare delivery that has been offering Medicare Advantage health plans in Florida for over 22 years, announced today that the company is expanding both its footprint in Florida as well as the variety of plan offerings that will be available to Medicare beneficiaries in the state enrolling in 2023 plans. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005141/en/ CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., a recognized leader in healthcare delivery that has been offering Medicare Advantage health plans in Florida for over 22 years, is expanding both its footprint in Florida as well as the variety of plan offerings that will be available to Medicare beneficiaries in the state enrolling in 2023 plans. For the first time, this year residents of three Florida counties – Flagler, Hernando and St. Johns - can select a CarePlus Medicare Advantage plan during Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period, or AEP. The AEP runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2022, for plan coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
Florida’s Homeowner Assistance Fund Awards Relief to Almost 20,000 Homeowners
At the end of last week, the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity (DEO) announced the Homeowner Assistance Fund program has awarded nearly $434 million in relief to 19,919 Florida homeowners, with more than $13.8 million awarded last week alone. RESOURCES FOR APPLICANTS. Floridians who are seeking assistance with the status...
Lois Frankel: Social Security COLA Increase Will Benefit Seniors in Florida
Last week, U.S. Rep. Lois Frankel, D-Fla., weighed in after the Social Security Administration announced that starting in January, Social Security benefits will increase by 8.7 percent, an average of more than $140 per month per beneficiary. This is the largest increase of Social Security benefits in 40 years. “Millions...
An Earthquake Impacting Home Insurance in Florida Following Hurricane Ian [Government Technology]
Oct. 19—If you have never listened to a podcast before, this is one you need to start with. It is an excellent summation of the challenges that are happening right now and will build into a huge and much bigger crisis for the. State of Florida. and other coastal...
Foxquilt Launches eCommerce Insurance Product in the State of New York
North American Insurtech, Foxquilt, introduces its online eCommerce insurance product to the. /PRNewswire/ - Foxquilt, a leading North American Insurtech company, is excited to announce the launch of its eCommerce insurance product throughout the state of. New York. . As the company continues its US expansion, Foxquilt is proud to...
Centene gave thousands to Georgia leaders’ campaigns while facing Medicaid overbilling questions
St. Louis- based Centene Corp. said Monday in a statement that it’ s working to settle Medicaid billing issues with Georgia and eight other states, beyond the 13 states it has already agreed to pay. This article is available to INNsider Pro subscribers only. Sign in or register to...
Florida draws challenges over pot license
Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21 announced it had issued an...
Duke Energy Florida files to refund customers $56M annually in federal corporate tax savings
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Duke Energy Florida customers could soon see a cheaper bill as the energy company is proposing to pass on $56 million dollars of corporate tax savings annually to customers. If the filing is approved, residential rates will decrease $1.90 per 1,000 kilowatt-hours in January. "We...
Duke Energy Florida Seeks To Pass Along Tax Savings
Duke Energy Florida on Monday filed a proposal to pass along $56 million in savings to customers after passage of a federal law that provides tax breaks for renewable energy. Duke customers are expected to face increased electric bills in 2023. But the proposal,
What to know: 3 Amendments on Florida November ballot
Three amendments are on the ballot for Florida's November election. Here's what to know.
Ron DeSantis Announces $200 Million to 1,400 Schools Across Florida
In North Port on Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis visited Toledo Blade Elementary on its first day back in session to announce more than $200 million in awards through the School Recognition Program. These awards will go to 1,400 schools across the state that demonstrated student growth and teaching excellence in...
ecbpublishing.com
The 2022 Florida constitutional amendments What they really mean
Official Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. While some citizens like to wait until THE DAY to go cast their vote at the polls, others need to mail in their absentee ballots or they may choose to go “early vote.”. We all have some very important decisions to make...
News4Jax.com
Amendment 1 could help Florida’s property insurance market if passed, property appraiser says
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There are three proposed amendments to the Florida Constitution that the Florida Legislature voted to place on the ballot this November. The first is an effort to help homeowners fight the effects of rising sea levels and flooding. It’s an issue that has recently come into...
School executives arrested in California workers' comp scheme
An investigation by the California Department of Insurance resulted in the arrest of Rene Carlos Aguero, 71, and Gustavo Adolfo Lopez, 56, for allegedly submitting fraudulent vocational training vouchers for workers' compensation claims and failing to provide the training at the for-profit school they run, Computer Institute of Technology.. This...
beckersasc.com
Florida pain clinic barred from prescribing opioids, other medications
Tarpon Springs, Fla.-based pain clinic Phoenix Medical Management Care Centers was issued a restraining order blocking it from administering, dispensing or distributing controlled substances, the Justice Department said Oct. 17. Pediatrician Vivian Herrero, MD, and Christopher and Patricia Ferguson allegedly used the clinic to illegally dispense opioids and other drugs,...
What has DeSantis done to ease the crisis on Housing, rent, and electric prices up big in Florida?
Florida has long been known as a more affordable place to live than many parts of the country, with no state income tax, lower property taxes and a cheaper overall housing stock. That is starting to change, though, as housing prices have escalated rapidly, along with apartment rents, home insurance...
CDC to vote on adding COVID-19 vaccine to Vaccines for Kids program
On Wednesday, the CDC is scheduled to vote to add the COVID-19 vaccine to the Vaccine for Kids program.
