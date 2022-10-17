ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Tennessee pathologists sue Cigna over payment changes

Two Tennessee group pathology practices have filed a lawsuit against insurance giant Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company for alleged breach of contract related to a Cigna reimbursement policy change. Nashville-based Anatomic and Clinical Laboratory Associates and Clarksville-based Cumberland Pathology Associates both staff hospital laboratories across Tennessee. Each alleges at...
NASHVILLE, TN
CarePlus Expands Affordable Medicare Advantage Options in Florida

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., a recognized leader in healthcare delivery that has been offering Medicare Advantage health plans in Florida for over 22 years, announced today that the company is expanding both its footprint in Florida as well as the variety of plan offerings that will be available to Medicare beneficiaries in the state enrolling in 2023 plans. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005141/en/ CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., a recognized leader in healthcare delivery that has been offering Medicare Advantage health plans in Florida for over 22 years, is expanding both its footprint in Florida as well as the variety of plan offerings that will be available to Medicare beneficiaries in the state enrolling in 2023 plans. For the first time, this year residents of three Florida counties – Flagler, Hernando and St. Johns - can select a CarePlus Medicare Advantage plan during Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period, or AEP. The AEP runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2022, for plan coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)
FLORIDA STATE
Florida draws challenges over pot license

Weeks after state health officials selected a Suwannee County man to receive a long-awaited medical marijuana license earmarked for a Black farmer, applicants who lost out on joining Florida’s growing cannabis industry are challenging the decision. The Florida Department of Health on Sept. 21 announced it had issued an...
FLORIDA STATE
The 2022 Florida constitutional amendments What they really mean

Official Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 8. While some citizens like to wait until THE DAY to go cast their vote at the polls, others need to mail in their absentee ballots or they may choose to go “early vote.”. We all have some very important decisions to make...
FLORIDA STATE
School executives arrested in California workers' comp scheme

An investigation by the California Department of Insurance resulted in the arrest of Rene Carlos Aguero, 71, and Gustavo Adolfo Lopez, 56, for allegedly submitting fraudulent vocational training vouchers for workers' compensation claims and failing to provide the training at the for-profit school they run, Computer Institute of Technology.. This...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Florida pain clinic barred from prescribing opioids, other medications

Tarpon Springs, Fla.-based pain clinic Phoenix Medical Management Care Centers was issued a restraining order blocking it from administering, dispensing or distributing controlled substances, the Justice Department said Oct. 17. Pediatrician Vivian Herrero, MD, and Christopher and Patricia Ferguson allegedly used the clinic to illegally dispense opioids and other drugs,...
TARPON SPRINGS, FL
