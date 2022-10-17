MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 17, 2022-- CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., a recognized leader in healthcare delivery that has been offering Medicare Advantage health plans in Florida for over 22 years, announced today that the company is expanding both its footprint in Florida as well as the variety of plan offerings that will be available to Medicare beneficiaries in the state enrolling in 2023 plans. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221017005141/en/ CarePlus Health Plans, Inc., a recognized leader in healthcare delivery that has been offering Medicare Advantage health plans in Florida for over 22 years, is expanding both its footprint in Florida as well as the variety of plan offerings that will be available to Medicare beneficiaries in the state enrolling in 2023 plans. For the first time, this year residents of three Florida counties – Flagler, Hernando and St. Johns - can select a CarePlus Medicare Advantage plan during Medicare’s Annual Enrollment Period, or AEP. The AEP runs from Oct. 15 through Dec. 7, 2022, for plan coverage taking effect Jan. 1, 2023. (Photo: Business Wire)

