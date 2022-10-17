Read full article on original website
mountain-topmedia.com
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Bears carry momentum into Saturday’s home game
The University of Pikeville Bears rallied in the closing seconds to knock off Cumberlands University on the road this past Saturday. Quarterback Xavier Malone hit Alex Sanders with a five -yard scoring strike and 11 seconds remaining to push UPIKE to a 24-17 win. The win snapped a three-game losing...
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ferguson named BWW Player of the Week
Lawrence County running back Dylan Ferguson will remember last week’s district win over Belfry his entire life. He rushed for 130 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs topped the Pirates, 35-21. His performance has earned him the Buffalo Wild Wings Player of the Week honors. Ferguson edged out...
mountain-topmedia.com
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Phelps leads Tigers past Bobcats
Paintsville went on the road to Stanville, and the Tigers knocked off Betsy Layne, 42-20, in a district game played at Lloyd Hamilton Athletic Complex on Friday night. Running back Harris Phelps rushed for 240 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers improved to 4-4. Betsy Layne’s Brady Robinson ran...
First ever ‘State of the Herd’
Wednesday, Marshall athletic director Christian Spears held the school's first ever 'State of the Herd' address.
WVSSAC Week 8 football rankings
The week eight WVSSAC high school football rankings are out, and below are the full lists broken down by class.
aseaofblue.com
Wednesday Headlines: Reed Sheppard Support Fund Edition
At the end of July, Eastern Kentucky saw horrible flooding that took many lives and destroyed so much in that part of the state. Almost immediately after the flooding occurred, SOAR launched an Eastern Kentucky Student Relief Fund with 100% of donations going directly towards student and whatever they need as they face a challenging school year.
WSAZ
Special adviser for Marshall University baseball program hired
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University has hired a special adviser to the Athletics Director for the baseball program. Long-time college baseball coach Joe Carbone has been chosen for the position. Carbone is a former assistant coach at Marshall, Toledo and Ohio State. He spent 24 seasons as head coach...
thelevisalazer.com
LAWRENCE COUNTY FISCAL COURT TALKS RALLY SPORTS MOTORCROSS…
Motorcross will be back to race on Saturday October 22, 2022. On Tuesday October 18, 2022 the Lawrence County Fiscal Court had a regular scheduled monthly meeting at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Louisa, Kentucky at 10AM. LC Judge Executive Phillip Carter was in attendance with LC Magistrates David Pinson, Rick Blackburn, David (Mouse) Halcomb and John Scaggs. Also attending were LC Attorney Brad Derifield, LC Clerk Chris Jobe, LC Deputy Clerk Crystal Smith and LC Deputy Judge and Economic development director Vince Doty.
Metro News
W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
wccbcharlotte.com
Protesters Rally Against South Point High School “Red Raider” Mascot
GASTONIA, N.C. – Native American and other community groups are renewing their call to rename the mascot at a local high school. Protesters rallied before Monday night’s Gaston Co. School Board Meeting, calling on officials to retire the “Red Raider” mascot at South Point High School.
WSAZ
School bus involved in accident on Route 1 in Greenup County
GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon along Route 1 in Greenup County, according to Greenup County Emergency Services. Greenup Schools posted on social media Wednesday that bus 704 was involved in the crash near W-Hollow. According to Greenup Schools, five students were on the feeder bus from Wurtland Middle School to Argillite Elementary.
School bus goes off road in South Charleston
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in an accident in South Charleston on Monday morning. According to Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner, a school bus went off the road and “skimmed” a tree on Smith Creek Rd. in South Charleston. Warner said that students were on the bus, but nobody was […]
thelevisalazer.com
October 17, 2022 Superintendent’s Personnel Action Update
Click below for the hires and fires by Lawrence Co. Supt. Dr. Rob Fletcher at the October meeting 2022. October 17, 2022 Request for positions (1)
Rowan County man forced to find new shelter after arson destroys ‘home’ under Morehead bridge
Rowan County law enforcement are investigating, and area nonprofits are now looking to see how they can better serve the homeless after an act of arson wiped out a homeless camp under a bridge in Morehead.
thelevisalazer.com
COST ESTIMATE FOR NEW LOUISA WEST SCHOOL IN RANGE OF $27 MILLION
The Lawrence County Schools Local Planning Meeting occurred on October 11, 2022, in the LCHS library at 5:30 PM. There were enough members present to complete an official forum. Mr. Matthew Maynard, LWES Principal, called the meeting to order. Paul Christy of the KY School Plant Managers Association presented a...
Work continues on new emergency department at Ashland, KY hospital
ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work is continuing on the new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. As of Wednesday, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed. The hospital is building a new emergency and imaging facility. The emergency room will have two CT scanners and […]
Severe thunderstorm warnings in Tri-State area
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The National Weather Service in Charleston and WOWK StormTracker 13 are monitoring severe weather in our region. At this time, there are no weather alerts. Earlier this afternoon, the NWS issued severe thunderstorm warnings this afternoon for Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lewis, Mason, Lawrence and Pike counties in Kentucky, Lawrence, Scioto, Gallia and Adams […]
11 West Virginia men displaced after sober living facility fire
The home was deemed a total loss and, in an effort to get out safely, those living in the facility lost most of their belongings.
Prestonsburg, KY Police Department remembers fallen officer on birthday
PRESTONSBURG, KY (WOWK) — The Prestonsburg Police Department is remembering Officer Jacob Chaffins, who would have been 29 years old on Tuesday. Jacob Chaffins was one of three officers killed in an ambush on July 1, 2022. Officer Chaffins was just 28 years old when he was shot and killed in the line of duty. He was […]
