Louisa, KY

mountain-topmedia.com

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: Bears carry momentum into Saturday’s home game

The University of Pikeville Bears rallied in the closing seconds to knock off Cumberlands University on the road this past Saturday. Quarterback Xavier Malone hit Alex Sanders with a five -yard scoring strike and 11 seconds remaining to push UPIKE to a 24-17 win. The win snapped a three-game losing...
PIKEVILLE, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Ferguson named BWW Player of the Week

Lawrence County running back Dylan Ferguson will remember last week’s district win over Belfry his entire life. He rushed for 130 yards and four touchdowns as the Bulldogs topped the Pirates, 35-21. His performance has earned him the Buffalo Wild Wings Player of the Week honors. Ferguson edged out...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Phelps leads Tigers past Bobcats

Paintsville went on the road to Stanville, and the Tigers knocked off Betsy Layne, 42-20, in a district game played at Lloyd Hamilton Athletic Complex on Friday night. Running back Harris Phelps rushed for 240 yards and four touchdowns as the Tigers improved to 4-4. Betsy Layne’s Brady Robinson ran...
PAINTSVILLE, KY
aseaofblue.com

Wednesday Headlines: Reed Sheppard Support Fund Edition

At the end of July, Eastern Kentucky saw horrible flooding that took many lives and destroyed so much in that part of the state. Almost immediately after the flooding occurred, SOAR launched an Eastern Kentucky Student Relief Fund with 100% of donations going directly towards student and whatever they need as they face a challenging school year.
LEXINGTON, KY
WSAZ

Special adviser for Marshall University baseball program hired

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Marshall University has hired a special adviser to the Athletics Director for the baseball program. Long-time college baseball coach Joe Carbone has been chosen for the position. Carbone is a former assistant coach at Marshall, Toledo and Ohio State. He spent 24 seasons as head coach...
HUNTINGTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

LAWRENCE COUNTY FISCAL COURT TALKS RALLY SPORTS MOTORCROSS…

Motorcross will be back to race on Saturday October 22, 2022. On Tuesday October 18, 2022 the Lawrence County Fiscal Court had a regular scheduled monthly meeting at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Louisa, Kentucky at 10AM. LC Judge Executive Phillip Carter was in attendance with LC Magistrates David Pinson, Rick Blackburn, David (Mouse) Halcomb and John Scaggs. Also attending were LC Attorney Brad Derifield, LC Clerk Chris Jobe, LC Deputy Clerk Crystal Smith and LC Deputy Judge and Economic development director Vince Doty.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, KY
Metro News

W.Va. hunter kills an extremely rare whitetail in Kansas

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A six year quest for a Putnam County hunter in the state of Kansas finally came to an end on a perfect September evening. “In 2017 I was scrolling through some trail camera pics and I came across this very unusual deer,” said Dave Powell of Winfield about the deer he set his sites on and gave the nickname “Bootsie.”
PUTNAM COUNTY, WV
WSAZ

School bus involved in accident on Route 1 in Greenup County

GREENUP COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A school bus was involved in an accident Wednesday afternoon along Route 1 in Greenup County, according to Greenup County Emergency Services. Greenup Schools posted on social media Wednesday that bus 704 was involved in the crash near W-Hollow. According to Greenup Schools, five students were on the feeder bus from Wurtland Middle School to Argillite Elementary.
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

School bus goes off road in South Charleston

SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A school bus was involved in an accident in South Charleston on Monday morning. According to Kanawha County Schools Communications Director Briana Warner, a school bus went off the road and “skimmed” a tree on Smith Creek Rd. in South Charleston. Warner said that students were on the bus, but nobody was […]
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
thelevisalazer.com

COST ESTIMATE FOR NEW LOUISA WEST SCHOOL IN RANGE OF $27 MILLION

The Lawrence County Schools Local Planning Meeting occurred on October 11, 2022, in the LCHS library at 5:30 PM. There were enough members present to complete an official forum. Mr. Matthew Maynard, LWES Principal, called the meeting to order. Paul Christy of the KY School Plant Managers Association presented a...
WOWK 13 News

Work continues on new emergency department at Ashland, KY hospital

ASHLAND, KY (WOWK) — Work is continuing on the new emergency department at King’s Daughters Medical Center in Ashland, Kentucky. As of Wednesday, most of Bath Avenue between 22nd and 23rd Streets will be permanently closed. The hospital is building a new emergency and imaging facility. The emergency room will have two CT scanners and […]
ASHLAND, KY
WOWK 13 News

Severe thunderstorm warnings in Tri-State area

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—The National Weather Service in Charleston and WOWK StormTracker 13 are monitoring severe weather in our region. At this time, there are no weather alerts. Earlier this afternoon, the NWS issued severe thunderstorm warnings this afternoon for Boyd, Greenup, Carter, Lewis, Mason, Lawrence and Pike counties in Kentucky, Lawrence, Scioto, Gallia and Adams […]
CHARLESTON, WV

