Major discount retail chain opening another new store in TexasKristen WaltersAustin, TX
San Fran. Mayor Tears Into Elon Musk, Says Billionaire "Took Money and Ran"TaxBuzzAustin, TX
Beto O'Rourke gains another celebrity endorsement at ACL when he brings Kacey Musgraves a beer.Euri Giles | ClareifiAustin, TX
VP Harris says Texas abortion ban leaves women "in life-threatening situations that could have otherwise been prevented.Ash JurbergTexas State
These three roads are the deadliest in TexasAsh JurbergTexas State
Texas commit Sydir Mitchell already learning from Longhorns DL coach
MONTVALE, N.J. -- Sydir Mitchell spent time with Texas defensive line coach Bo Davis going over technique when he was on campus in the spring, and the Longhorns commit continues to pick up pointers during conversations with him. Mitchell, a 6-foot-5, 335-pound defensive tackle at Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic, knows...
Houston Texans Coach Lovie Smith on Going to Longhorns Game: 'Had a Blast'
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith watched the the Texas Longhorns defeat the Iowa State Cyclones in person on Saturday.
swimswam.com
Texas Scores Verbal Commitment from Legacy Campbell Chase, #18 in Class of 2024
USA Swimming National Junior Teamer Campbell Chase from City of Richardson Swim Team has verbally committed to Texas for 2024-25. Current photo via Steve Chase. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
Arch Manning gave Colton Vasek ‘a ton to think about’ during visit
There was a pretty significant visitor list for Texas football last weekend as head coach Steve Sarkisian and his squad faced head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones in a close Big 12 battle at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Oct. 15. Texas was able to grind out a close three-point win that came down to the final few minutes against Iowa State over the weekend.
QB Spencer Sanders OUT vs. Longhorns? Oklahoma State's Mike Gundy Gives Vague Answer
Oklahoma State Cowboys coach Mike Gundy might be playing mind games with the Texas Longhorns by not revealing the injury status of quarterback Spencer Sanders.
A night out at the 'Welcome to Austin' bar, now open in the Heights
The new Austin's Backyard in Houston got some attention over the summer for its mural.
Texas held serious meeting despite win over Iowa State
Texas took care of business at home against Iowa State on Saturday to win their third straight game, but head coach Steve Sarkisian was not all that pleased with his team’s performance. The No. 22 Longhorns needed a fourth-quarter rally to come from behind and beat Iowa State, who...
fox7austin.com
UT Austin alumni not happy with ticket options for sport games at Moody Center
AUSTIN, Texas - The University of Texas men’s basketball season at the brand-new Moody Center kicks off in about a week, but some alumni aren’t happy with the ticket process, and they’re worried about not being able to see a game. One alum said it isn’t as...
Austin-based Mighty Fine Burgers to build new $1M Kyle restaurant
The location will open in 2023.
travellens.co
17 Best Things to Do in Georgetown, TX
Did you know that Georgetown in Williamson County, Texas, is one of the oldest towns in the state?. With a history like that, it’s no wonder there are plenty of things to do in this charming city. When Georgetown was founded, its population comprised a mix of Native Americans,...
Hobby Lobby, Rudy’s Bar-B-Q, Academy Sports coming to Kyle
This southern suburb of Austin is hitting a trifecta in small-town retail, bringing in an arts and crafts retail giant, a well-known barbecue chain and a major sports outfitter.
thetexastasty.com
17 Best Breakfast Places in Austin, Texas
A get-together that becomes an experience is what Breakfast is all about in Austin. A last-minute show-up won’t suffice so make sure to make a reservation before. A variety of restaurants for your craving are here for your taste, from Mexican to soul food and more. The diverse variety...
The Dead Rabbit could be phase one of Austin's Dirty Sixth refresh
The Dead Rabbit proudly calls itself 'The World's Most Awarded Pub.'
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
The Chicks Rule Austin, And Rightfully Ignore Lubbock
I wish I could just drop this one, but having any star associated with your town can be a very, very good thing. a review of The Chicks show at ACL and it's a reminder of how dumb Lubbock is. Almost all artists are covered by just a couple of talent agencies, so yeah, this matters to you rock fans too.
14-foot Halloween skeleton stolen from Austin neighborhood
Neighbors' security cameras captured the suspect stealing the massive decoration Saturday afternoon from a northwest Austin condominium community.
Fire extinguished at Sam's Bar-B-Que in East Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters are clearing the scene of a structure fire at a barbecue restaurant, Sam's Bar-B-Que, on E. 12th Street in Austin. As of 9:13 a.m., the fire was cited to be a grease fire. According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), the crews on scene were clearing it and Austin Code was also on scene to expedite re-opening the business.
fox7austin.com
Fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que
AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que. AFD says it responded to the fire in the 2000 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Officials say it was a grease fire and that it was contained...
Man accused of killing Houston friends after Austin festival faces capital murder charges
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The murder trial for the man accused of killing two Houston-area friends is scheduled to begin in Travis County early next year. On April 1, 2016, Sidney Taylor, a 35-year-old father of four, went to Austin with his friend Krislyn Gibson for a music festival. Investigators said they were last seen that night outside a club with Harvey Cyphers, described as an acquaintance. Cyphers has been charged with murder in the case, although the bodies of Taylor and Gibson have never been found.
hellogeorgetown.com
Ascension Seton Breaks Ground in Georgetown, TX
Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown, a multi-specialty health center, has begun construction on its new 60,000 square-foot building in the new Wolf Lakes Village development. The health center will include Georgetown Surgery Center, an outpatient surgery center in joint partnership with Ascension Texas. “We are proud to expand multidisciplinary expertise...
