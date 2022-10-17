ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

swimswam.com

Texas Scores Verbal Commitment from Legacy Campbell Chase, #18 in Class of 2024

USA Swimming National Junior Teamer Campbell Chase from City of Richardson Swim Team has verbally committed to Texas for 2024-25. Current photo via Steve Chase. Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Arch Manning gave Colton Vasek ‘a ton to think about’ during visit

There was a pretty significant visitor list for Texas football last weekend as head coach Steve Sarkisian and his squad faced head coach Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones in a close Big 12 battle at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin on Oct. 15. Texas was able to grind out a close three-point win that came down to the final few minutes against Iowa State over the weekend.
AUSTIN, TX
travellens.co

17 Best Things to Do in Georgetown, TX

Did you know that Georgetown in Williamson County, Texas, is one of the oldest towns in the state?. With a history like that, it’s no wonder there are plenty of things to do in this charming city. When Georgetown was founded, its population comprised a mix of Native Americans,...
GEORGETOWN, TX
thetexastasty.com

17 Best Breakfast Places in Austin, Texas

A get-together that becomes an experience is what Breakfast is all about in Austin. A last-minute show-up won’t suffice so make sure to make a reservation before. A variety of restaurants for your craving are here for your taste, from Mexican to soul food and more. The diverse variety...
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
FMX 94.5

The Chicks Rule Austin, And Rightfully Ignore Lubbock

I wish I could just drop this one, but having any star associated with your town can be a very, very good thing. a review of The Chicks show at ACL and it's a reminder of how dumb Lubbock is. Almost all artists are covered by just a couple of talent agencies, so yeah, this matters to you rock fans too.
LUBBOCK, TX
KVUE

Fire extinguished at Sam's Bar-B-Que in East Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — Firefighters are clearing the scene of a structure fire at a barbecue restaurant, Sam's Bar-B-Que, on E. 12th Street in Austin. As of 9:13 a.m., the fire was cited to be a grease fire. According to the Austin Fire Department (AFD), the crews on scene were clearing it and Austin Code was also on scene to expedite re-opening the business.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Fire Department responded to a fire at iconic East Austin BBQ restaurant Sam's Bar-B-Que. AFD says it responded to the fire in the 2000 block of East 12th Street just before 9 a.m. Officials say it was a grease fire and that it was contained...
AUSTIN, TX
KHOU

Man accused of killing Houston friends after Austin festival faces capital murder charges

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The murder trial for the man accused of killing two Houston-area friends is scheduled to begin in Travis County early next year. On April 1, 2016, Sidney Taylor, a 35-year-old father of four, went to Austin with his friend Krislyn Gibson for a music festival. Investigators said they were last seen that night outside a club with Harvey Cyphers, described as an acquaintance. Cyphers has been charged with murder in the case, although the bodies of Taylor and Gibson have never been found.
HOUSTON, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Ascension Seton Breaks Ground in Georgetown, TX

Ascension Seton Health Center Georgetown, a multi-specialty health center, has begun construction on its new 60,000 square-foot building in the new Wolf Lakes Village development. The health center will include Georgetown Surgery Center, an outpatient surgery center in joint partnership with Ascension Texas. “We are proud to expand multidisciplinary expertise...
GEORGETOWN, TX

