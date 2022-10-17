Read full article on original website
Archival Local Films Screening on Sunday at SAMFA
Museum of Fine Arts will be having a special screening of. “West Texas Movies & Music.” Pianist Jane Hays Smith will. accompany the unique viewing of archival footage. The. event will take place Sunday afternoon from 1 to 4 pm at the. San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts Community...
Chamber Hears State of the City Address
A video presentation from San Angelo City Manager Daniel Valenzuela. and a keynote speech from Mayor Brenda Gunter highlighted the State. of the City address for several hundred Chamber of Commerce members. and guests today. The annual State of the City Luncheon was held at the. McNease Convention Center. The...
