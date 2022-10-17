Read full article on original website
Valley Breeze
Derek J. Driscoll – Lincoln
Derek J. Driscoll, 39, of Lincoln, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Oct. 17, 2022. Born in Pawtucket, the beloved son of Kevin F. Driscoll of Lincoln and the late Suzanne (McLaughlin) Driscoll, he had lived in Lincoln all of his life.
Valley Breeze
Robert G. Erickson Jr. – North Smithfield
Robert G. Erickson Jr., 81, of North Smithfield, R.I., passed away on Sunday, Oct. 16, at The Lighthouse Memory Care Center in Lincoln, R.I. He was the beloved husband for 57 years of Barbara A. (Medeiros) Erickson and was the loving son of the late Robert G. Erickson Sr. and Tyyne (Kari) Erickson.
Valley Breeze
Alice Rebelo – Cumberland
Alice Rebelo, 96, passed away on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, in the St. Antoine Residence, North Smithfield. She was the wife of the late Jose Rebelo. Born in Cumberland, she was the daughter of the late Fernando and Maria (Albuquerque) Lourenco. Alice was a lifelong Cumberland resident.
Valley Breeze
Gary L. Matthews – Sangerville, Maine
Gary L. Matthews, 71, of Sangerville, Maine, and formerly of Cumberland, R.I., passed away peacefully Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Sandra (Jewett) Matthews. Born in Mineola, N.Y., and son of the late Norris Matthews...
Valley Breeze
Robert C. 'Bob' Brin – Woonsocket
Robert C. “Bob” Brin 65, of Elm Street, Woonsocket, passed away on Oct. 16, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Barbara (Peloquin) Brin. Born in Woonsocket, he was a son of the late George E. and Lucille H. (Brousseau) Brin.
Valley Breeze
Principals get acquainted with new school halls
PAWTUCKET – Students and staff are getting acquainted with new principals at Joseph Jenks Junior High School and Samuel Slater Middle School, and those leaders are also getting to know their schools. The search for a new principal at Slater began earlier this year after Mike Cordeiro, who had...
Valley Breeze
Slaterettes bingo fundraiser Friday
PAWTUCKET – The Pawtucket Slaterettes Girls’ and Women’s Baseball League will host a bingo fundraiser for the girls’ travel program and Holy Ghost Brotherhood Scholarship on Friday, Oct. 21, at the Brightridge Club (back hall, located behind the main building), 59 Brightridge Ave., East Providence. The...
Valley Breeze
Romano's calendar raffle gives back to The Tomorrow Fund
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Macie Romano’s high school experience has been far from typical. She was a freshman at North Providence High School, preparing to celebrate her mother’s birthday in November 2019, when her health took a turn.
Valley Breeze
Winters Elementary school tour open to public Thursday
PAWTUCKET – The community is invited to a tour of the new Winters Elementary School, 481 Broadway, this Thursday, Oct. 20. The open-house tour will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Registration is required. To sign up, go to https://bit.ly/3z8L1LN.
Valley Breeze
Woonsocket Historical Society will hold walking tour Sunday
WOONSOCKET – The Woonsocket Historical Society will hold a free North End walking tour on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1 p.m. Attendees are asked to park at the St. Stanislaus Kostka parking lot, located at 174 Harris Ave. The tour will begin across the street at the corner of Homestead and Harris Avenue in the little park.
Valley Breeze
Owner at 787 Restaurant makes payments, but police details still to be decided
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The owner of the 787 Restaurant and Lounge at 1270 Mineral Spring Ave. has paid back about two-thirds of its bill for regular police details required by the town, but there was no action last week on whether the club will be required to keep paying them.
Valley Breeze
Upcoming classes at the Arnolds Mills Community House
CUMBERLAND – The registration date for upcoming activities at the Arnolds Mills Community House, 75 Hillside Road, is Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Valley Breeze
Middle school, high school building upgrades eyed
NORTH PROVIDENCE – State leaders visited Stephen Olney Elementary School last week to announce a multi-million dollar grant for Rhode Island school districts, providing “innovative technology and equipment that fosters a science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) project-based learning approach and career and technical education (CTE) pathways to ensure all students have access to high-quality learning spaces.”
Valley Breeze
N. Providence veteran receives new roof
NORTH PROVIDENCE – A local U.S. Army veteran has a new roof installed through a national initiative, bringing peace of mind and an extended life for his home. Crews worked on the Cottage Avenue home of James Burke, a 74-year-old U.S. Army veteran, throughout the day on Oct. 13. The work was being completed by AEM Roofing Services, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. The Owens Corning Foundation donated roofing materials and AEM Roofing Services donated the labor, with no cost falling on the homeowner.
Valley Breeze
North Providence Library announces programs for teens and adults
NORTH PROVIDENCE – The North Providence Union Free Library announces the following events. • Teen Take Out: Thursday, Oct. 20, at 6 p.m. Students in grades 7-12 are invited to join Miss Eve, a trained chef and teacher, to make food and then enjoy eating. Waffle cookies are on the menu this month. Register online.
Valley Breeze
Tourism Council launches Spirit of Pawtucket
PAWTUCKET – The Blackstone Valley Tourism Council launched The Spirit of Pawtucket on Oct. 17 from Festival Pier in Pawtucket. The Spirit of Pawtucket, a six-passenger research and development vessel, is being launched with the purpose of promoting the environmental and economic life on the Pawtucket River and upper Narragansett Bay.
Valley Breeze
Town officials opposing question allowing cannabis in NP
NORTH PROVIDENCE – Town officials are presenting a united front as they ask residents to reject question four on the Nov. 8 ballot, which, if approved, would allow cannabis to be sold within North Providence’s borders. Mayor Charles Lombardi said there’s a rumor going around that someone in...
Valley Breeze
Costs at Ann & Hope escalate, but project still on target
CUMBERLAND – The Ann & Hope Mill off Broad Street is full of clues about the activity that once filled the structure, including an old shopping carriage or two, wall advertisements, rotary phones, those old creaking floors that everyone remembers, and the carriage lift that got helped shoppers out of the basement with their goods.
