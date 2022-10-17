NORTH PROVIDENCE – A local U.S. Army veteran has a new roof installed through a national initiative, bringing peace of mind and an extended life for his home. Crews worked on the Cottage Avenue home of James Burke, a 74-year-old U.S. Army veteran, throughout the day on Oct. 13. The work was being completed by AEM Roofing Services, an Owens Corning Platinum Roofing Contractor, as part of the Owens Corning Roof Deployment Project. The Owens Corning Foundation donated roofing materials and AEM Roofing Services donated the labor, with no cost falling on the homeowner.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO