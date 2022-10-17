CHICAGO (CBS) -- It's the largest return of unclaimed property ever in the United States, and it's in Illinois.State Treasurer Michael Fredrich just returned $11 million to the 119 heirs of Joseph Richard Stancak. The Chicago man died in 2016.Investment accounts, life insurance benefits, property and safe deposit boxes get turned over to the state if the owner has not made contact in three years.Most of Stancak's 119 heirs live in Poland (where his parents were born) and Slovakia, but there are seven relatives in the Chicago area. There's little known about how Stancak became wealthy, but he did own...

