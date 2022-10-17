ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Driver Cited for DUII After Crashing Into Tumalo (OR) Fire Station

A 46-year-old man crashed into a fire station in Tumalo (OR) late Wednesday night while driving under the influence of intoxicants, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office, KPTV.com reported. Just before 11:30 p.m., Jamie Frank Slagter was driving a 2003 Ford Explorer when he lost control and crashed...

