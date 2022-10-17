Read full article on original website
KPVI Newschannel 6
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Oregon
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
I you love eating pizza and you also happen to live in Oregon, this article is definitely for your. That's because below I have put together a list of four amazing pizza places in Oregon that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious pizza made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Report ranks best colleges and universities in Oregon
When it comes to the best colleges and universities in Oregon, a new report says the private schools take the cake.
philomathnews.com
Counties with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in Oregon
The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises the majority of cases in the U.S.
opb.org
Oregon governor candidate Christine Drazan on the big questions
OPB asked the three leading candidates for governor to explain their stances on a wide range of challenges facing Oregon. Here are Republican Christine Drazan’s unedited responses. Housing and homelessness. What is your plan to increase housing affordability?. If we are serious about improving housing affordability, we must protect...
opb.org
Oregon governor candidate Betsy Johnson on the big questions
OPB asked the three leading candidates for governor to explain their stances on a wide range of challenges facing Oregon. Here are unaffiliated candidate Betsy Johnson’s unedited responses. Housing and homelessness. Housing supply in Oregon has not kept pace with the population growth, and the state continues to fall...
‘It was absolutely surreal’: Biden hugs Oregon’s first university graduate with Down syndrome
Cody Sullivan got a welcome surprise Saturday: a hug from President Joe Biden at the East Portland Community Center, where the president gave a 25-minute address during his two-day swing through Portland to support Democrats ahead of Election Day. “I was so happy,” said Sullivan, 26. “It was magical.”...
opb.org
Weekday Wrap: Bad Oregon air quality; Oregon DEQ ponders dairy air pollution; Astoria camping ordinance and Salem’s mayor leaves
Across Oregon, 8 counties face poor air quality from smoke. Five Oregon counties are again under an air quality advisory due to smoke from several wildfires in the area, according to the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. The advisory went into effect this Wednesday morning and lasts through Friday for Columbia, Clackamas, Marion, Multnomah and Washington counties.
KGW political analyst Len Bergstein dies at 76
PORTLAND, Ore. — KGW's political analyst and longtime Oregon political consultant Len Bergstein died on Monday night, according to his family. Bergstein was 76 years old. For more than a decade, Bergstein appeared regularly on KGW to provide analysis of major political events. He was a mainstay during KGW’s election coverage and was planning to be part coverage of the upcoming election. Bergstein also owned the political strategy firm Northwest Strategies, Inc.
Oregon’s 5th District race attracts national attention
There are a few House races across the country that have attracted the attention of the entire country. One of those is the race for Oregons' 5th Congressional District.
Over 500,000 people to join the Great Oregon Shakeout Thursday
In Oregon specifically, over 500,000 people have already registered for the upcoming self-led drill.
The race to be Oregon’s next governor: Beat Check podcast
It’s finally time. Ballots will start arriving in mailboxes across Oregon in the coming days and weeks. On the latest episode of Beat Check with The Oregonian, we chat with state politics reporter Hillary Borrud, who is covering the unprecedented three-woman governor’s race. We talked about Hillary’s profiles...
opb.org
Two perspectives on Measure 113, which aims to curb legislative walkouts, in Salem
This November, Oregon voters will decide the fate of four statewide ballot measures, including Measure 113. If passed, the measure would bar state lawmakers from holding office after their current term expires if they have 10 or more unexcused absences from legislative sessions in the House or Senate. The measure would restrict the ability of lawmakers to stage walkouts to delay or block the passage of bills they oppose since the state constitution requires two-thirds of a chamber’s lawmakers to be present to conduct business.
portlandlivingonthecheap.com
The Best Scenic Drives for Fall Colors in Oregon
When it comes to beautiful fall foliage, you don’t want to miss the brilliant colors throughout the state of Oregon. There is no denying the natural beauty throughout Oregon. The fall is one of the most breathtaking times to explore the state. As summer fades into fall, deciduous trees begin shedding their leaves and the landscape goes from green to shades of yellow, orange and red.
thatoregonlife.com
Six Of The Prettiest Covered Bridges To Visit In Oregon This Fall
From Oregon’s oldest remaining covered bridge, to the widest covered bridge in the state, and the all around most gorgeous covered bridge Oregon has to offer, Oregon has 50 remaining covered bridges to visit. Fall is one of the most beautiful times of year in Oregon, and covered bridges are some of the best spots to stop and take in the beauty and history of our stunning state.
Republican candidate for governor Christine Drazan draws thousands to rally with ‘it’s the economy, stupid’ theme
Republican Rep. Shelly Boshart Davis of Albany had a piece of trivia for the Christine Drazan supporters who filled a barn in rural Marion County on Tuesday night: The last time Oregon had a Republican governor, the original “Top Gun” was in theaters. “It’s time for a sequel,”...
Over the line: Why some Oregonians want to become part of Idaho
Mike McCarter knows his American history almost as well as he knows his Bible. His family has lived and worshipped in Oregon for four generations. "The only time I lived out of the state was during the Vietnam War when I was in the military," he said. But his Oregon...
OPINION: Let's save Oregon lives by voting no on Measure 114
Kerry Spurgin: 'Ballot Measure 114 is unfunded and will pull funding from first responders, thus making our communities less safe.'I hope we all can agree we should act on effective measures to save as many Oregonian lives as possible. The latest posted numbers (reflecting 2020) from the Oregon Health Authority (OHA) indicate sobering statistics: drug-related deaths 900, suicide 835, transportation 579, drunk driving 185, homicides 158. Within these statistics are all factors (crisis, accident, mental illness, addiction) and methods (drugs, automobiles, firearms) For each of these, we need to drill into the true factors and causes to find effective preventative...
focushillsboro.com
Measure 114 Is Opposed By The State Sheriffs’ Association, According To Deschutes Da Hummel
Tuesday, Deschutes County District Attorney John Hummel joined a group of current and former law enforcement officials and prosecutors in endorsing Measure 114, which would limit the sale of magazines containing more than 10 rounds of ammunition and mandate a background check and safety instruction for anyone buying a firearm.
When are the 2022 general election ballots in Oregon sent to voters?
Election Day is getting closer, and that means registered Oregon voters will be receiving their ballots and other materials in their mail soon.
