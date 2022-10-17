Read full article on original website
Fallout 76 lead designer Ferret Baudoin has died
A Facebook tribute page says Baudoin died on October 15.
'Fallout's yours'—Todd Howard learned he could make Fallout 3 from a Post-It
Todd Howard, Pete Hines, and Tim Cain share memories of Fallout 3.
IGN
Starfield Seems to Include a Throwback to an Infamous Elder Scrolls NPC
It's no surprise that Bethesda is hiding a ton of easter eggs around Starfield's 1,000 planets, and one of them appears to be a reference to its landmark RPG The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion. As reported by PCGamesN, an infamous NPC from Oblivion called the Adoring Fan might just be...
IGN
God of War Ragnarok PlayStation 5 Bundle Releases Alongside The Game on November 9, 2022
God of War: Ragnarok is a title that every single player can't wait to try out. Recently, we were informed that God of War Ragnarok has gone Gold ahead of its November 9 release date. Moreover, we have learned additional information about the title, thanks to its ESRB rating. Now, we have been informed that a God of War Ragnarok PlayStation 5 Bundle is on its way alongside the game.
Former Skyrim developer shows off open-world horror game
The Axis Unseen is a heavy metal horror game with a unique soundtrack that reacts to the way that you hunt the folkloric monsters in the world with you. Clifford Meyer, who some will recognise from the post-metal bands ISIS and Red Sparowes, contributes to the original music arrangements that use both heavy metal and "primitive" instruments to dynamically reflect the events of the game. We've covered The Axis Unseen once before but this trailer, hot off the presses of developer Just Purkey Games, shows off even more of its entrancing world.
Gotham Knights gameplay leaks online as copies of the game go on sale early
The Batman-less action-RPG launches this Friday
Marvel's Spider-Man 2 gets PS5 release date update from Insomniac Games
"We're making good progress..."
IGN
Overwatch 2's Latest Skin Is Only Available at McDonalds
Overwatch 2's latest skin is an Epic-grade Tracer costume only available at McDonalds, and seemingly only in Australia. As reported by Dot Esports, developer Blizzard and McDonalds have united for the promotion that rewards the Overwatch 2 "Tracer Lightning" skin to anyone who orders a Big Mac, McChicken, or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets combo through the MyMacca's App.
Fallout: Miami looks like the best new Fallout in a long time
Fallout fans of the world have been relatively starved of a new adventure since Fallout 4 released way back in 2015. Seven years ago!. Yes, Bethesda released a string of expansions for Fallout 4 that went some way towards keeping us invested in the post-apocalyptic fun, but we were hungry for more. It’s fair to say that 2018’s Fallout 76 did about as much to satisfy our appetite as a single dry cornflake at dinnertime.
IGN
Splinter Cell Remake Director Leaves Ubisoft
The director of the Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell Remake has left Ubisoft after more than 11 years at the company. As reported by VGC, David Grivel announced on LinkedIn that he'd be moving on to a new adventure following more than a decade working on Ubisoft games including Assassin's Creed Unity, Far Cry 5, and most recently Splinter Cell Remake.
Silent Hill 2 remake announced as timed PS5 console exclusive
It's also coming to PC, and "other formats" after a year
IGN
Mortal Kombat: Onslaught Is a New Mobile RPG
Warner Bros. Games has announced Mortal Kombat: Onslaught, a mobile RPG featuring a cinematic story set to arrive in 2023. Onslaught will feature a vast roster of Mortal Kombat characters that players can collect and unleash against enemies in real-time group battles. It's being made by NetherRealm Studios, the developer...
IGN
An Overwatch 2 Tracer Skin Is Being Given Away by McDonalds
An Overwatch 2 Tracer skin is being given away at McDonalds, and seemingly only in Australia. As reported by Dot Esports, developer Blizzard and McDonalds have united for the promotion that rewards the Overwatch 2 "Tracer Lightning" skin to anyone who orders a Big Mac, McChicken, or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets combo through the MyMacca's App.
IGN
Overwatch 2 Hero Tips: Kiriko
Learn to balance the cleansing power of Kiriko's healing with her precise and deadly Kunai with these tips to master Overwatch 2's newest Support hero. For more on Overwatch 2, check out our full wiki on IGN: https://in.ign.com/overwatch-2/175007/wiki/overwatch-2.
IGN
Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons Official Clip
Produced by Warner Bros. Animation, DC and Warner Bros. Home Entertainment, the PG-13 rated Batman and Superman: Battle of the Super Sons begins as 11-year-old Jonathan Kent discovers he has superpowers, thrusting the half-Kryptonian into the complicated world of Super Heroes and Super-Villains – who are now under attack by a malevolent alien force known as Starro! It’s a race against time as Jonathan must join forces with assassin-turned-Boy-Wonder Damian Wayne to rescue their fathers (Superman & Batman) and save the planet by becoming the Super Sons they were destined to be! Jack Dylan Glazer (Shazam!, Luca, It) and Jack Griffo (The Thundermans) lead the voice cast as Jonathan Kent and Damian Wayne, respectively. Matt Peters (Justice League Dark: Apokolips War) directs Battle of the Super Sons from a script penned by Jeremy Adams (Mortal Kombat Legends franchise). Supervising Producer is Rick Morales (Injustice, Batman: Return of the Caped Crusaders).
IGN
Apex Legends Mobile: Champions - Gameplay Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Apex Legends Mobile: Champions to see what to expect, including gameplay, see Ash in action, new weapons, and more. Apex Legends Mobile: Champions event is available today, October 18, 2022.
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Is the Animal Crossing-like Game I Needed
I am what you might call a casual gamer. I enjoy playing video games, but I don't always have the time to dive into giant open-world RPGs. It's for this reason that cozy games like Animal Crossing and Disney Dreamlight Valley have always appealled to me. These are titles that you can play at your own convenience for any amount of time and enjoy every second of it. There is a deep comfort in stress-free games like these that always calls to me.
IGN
Silent Hill 2 Remake Announced From Bloober Team, First Look at Pyramid Head
It's official: after months of rumors and speculation, Konami is remaking Silent Hill 2. During today's Silent Hill Transmission event, Konami showcased a three-minute trailer that provided a look at the famously foggy town in 4K. In addition to providing glimpses of Pyramid Head and other notable elements from the original game, the trailer confirmed that Bloober Team will handling development and that it will utilize the Unreal Engine. It will be a PS5 console exclusive.
IGN
How to Get Destiny 2 Spectral and Manifested Pages
It is time to don your Festival Masks and participate in the Festival of the Lost 2022 in Destiny 2, which runs from October 18, 2022 to November 8, 2022. Candy is not the only reward you can reap during Destiny 2's Halloween Event. By collecting Spectral Pages during in-game events and converting those into Manifested Pages during Haunted Sectors runs, you can complete the Book of the Forgotten to earn secret rewards.
