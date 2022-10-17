ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get an 8GB MacBook Air for More Than $1,000 Off

Working hard or hardly working? If you're working with an old device, you might have no choice but to do the latter. In these remote working days, you owe it to yourself to invest in tools that will help you do your best while working from home.

Fortunately, during our Apple Days promotion, you can gear up while saving a ton of money. Running until Apple Day on October 21, this promotion has all kinds of great deals on refurbished Apple products , from laptops to tablets and more. If you're looking for a computer to help you thrive while working on the go, the Apple MacBook Air 13.3" 8GB RAM 128GB gives you a ton of bang for your buck.

This 2017 model has been returned to the factory and fixed up to work like new. The 13.3" widescreen display with 1440x900 native resolution helps you get immersed in your work while the 1.8GHz Intel Core i5 processor and 8GB of RAM ensures outstanding performance when you're multitasking and juggling all of your work. The Intel HD Graphics 6000 card also delivers incredible images and videos when you're browsing social media or streaming your favorite shows.

Need to access your most important files right on your device? 128GB of onboard storage gives you plenty of support without having to resort to cloud storage right away. With WiFi and Bluetooth capabilities, you can get online anywhere there's a network and connect to external devices like wireless headphones and mice. And, finally, the 12-hour battery life is some of the best power you can ask for from a laptop.

Now is the perfect time to shop for a tech upgrade. Until October 21, you can get a refurbished Apple MacBook Air 13.3" 8GB RAM 128GB for just $389.99, a huge discount from the typical $1,599 retail price.

