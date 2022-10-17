ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

99.5 WKDQ

Haunted Car Wash Coming to Newburgh, Indiana in 2022

The Evansville area will have another haunted car wash to visit this Halloween season. Warrick County will have its very own haunted car wash in 2022. This is just one more spooky Halloween event that you might want to mark in your calendars. Here's everything you need to know. What...
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Train Derailment in Gibson County

MACKEY, Ind. (WEHT) – A train derailed in Mackey, Indiana on Wednesday morning. Eyewitness News received these photos from a bystander who witnessed the incident. This is a developing story, Eyewitness News will provide updates as more information becomes available.
MACKEY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville Fire Department thanks community after massive fire

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — As Monday’s massive fire at Morton Warehouse slowly dies down, the Evansville Fire Department recognizes and thanks all who helped them throughout the blaze. The fire department shared this statement on social media Tuesday afternoon: “Now that the smoke is thinning out a little, we would like to take an opportunity […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

One Southern Indiana Small Town Ranked as the “Coziest in America”

Looking for a small town to visit and get cozy in this winter? We have one of the coziest small towns in America right here in the Evansville area!. There are plenty of small towns in Indiana to cozy up in the winter this year. Given the fact that we are supposed to have more harsh of winter than usual in 2022, you might want to escape to a small, cozy town to really experience winter at it's finest one weekend.
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

SUV flips during crash in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Crews were called to a crash Monday involving a SUV that flipped over. It happened before 7 p.m. at Oregon and Lafayette. Police say nobody was hurt. They didn’t give any information on how the crash happened.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Watch: Air44 footage shows demolition of old Spottsville Bridge

Crews continued the process of demolishing the old Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County, Kentucky on Wednesday. The larger 360-foot truss of the bridge was imploded at 9 a.m. Wednesday, completing phase two of the four-phase demolition plan. In phase one of the plan, the smaller truss was imploded. Phases three...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

VCSO: Evansville man arrested after firing AK-47 in neighborhood

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is now in jail after officials say that he fired an AK-47 in the air during an argument on Monday. Deputies with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office say they arrived at a house on Webster Grove Court in response to a shots fired run. They located Collin Salyer, who officials say was waiting to talk with deputies.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Newburgh bakery closing for good

A bakery in Newburgh, Indiana, is closing its doors for good. The owner of Lil' Tate's Cupcakes in Newburgh took to Facebook on Tuesday to announce the closure, citing several reasons for making the "bittersweet" decision. The post from Lil' Tate's Cupcakes cites the rising cost of goods and pricing....
NEWBURGH, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Bethesda soon to start mobile food distribution event

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Bethesda Ministries International, Inc. will soon open up their mobile food distribution event. The event will be at 1820 Stringtown Road, in Evansville. It will on November 2 at 6:00 p.m. The income eligibility guidelines are as follows: # in Household Yearly Income 1 $29,300 2 $33,500 3 $37,700 4 $41,850 […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
KISS 106

Daviess Co. Animal Control Has 250 Cats – Peanut and Ziggy Need a Home by Oct 20th

Man, I hate seeing posts like this. Daviess County Animal Care and Control in Owensboro, KY, posted on Facebook today that two sweet kitties will have to be put down tomorrow if no one adopts them today. They went on to say in the post that they have 250 cats in their care and have no space left to put any more cats. Unfortunately, making room by euthanizing is the only way to make space for more cats that are coming in.
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Hundreds of dollars worth of items stolen from Evansville church

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville church was burglarized on Monday night. According to a police report Tuesday, the burglary happened in the Parrish House that’s connected to Saint Mary’s Catholic Church on Cherry Street. The report states the caller woke up and found that several items were...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Crash slows traffic on Twin Bridges in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Traffic was backed up on the northbound Twin Bridges in Henderson as crews are responded to an accident Tuesday morning. According to officials with the Henderson Fire Department, there were injuries. It happened between the bridges and the Vanderburgh County line.
HENDERSON, KY
WEHT/WTVW

Stuck truck freed from Vanderburgh County bridge

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Evansville-Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says agencies were able to quickly free a large truck that got stuck underneath a bridge Monday afternoon. We’re told the call for the incident came in 3:44 p.m. The sheriff’s office says the truck was stuck under the railroad bridge on Mohr Road, and at the […]
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
14news.com

Truck hits building on Evansville’s west side, driver arrested

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Dispatchers say a truck hit a building at St. Joseph Avenue and Columbia. It happened around 5 p.m. Monday. According to an affidavit, the driver has been arrested. Authorities say they found a syringe on 36-year-old Wesley Nicholson’s lap. According to an affidavit, a witness...
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Day 3 wraps up for Owensboro murder re-trial

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - On Wednesday, the trial continued for the man charged with murder following the 2017 car crash that left another man dead. [PREVIOUS: Re-trial for Owensboro man accused of murder begins]. The prosecution continued presenting witnesses Wednesday in its case against Robert Garner, who is also charged...
OWENSBORO, KY

