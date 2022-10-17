Read full article on original website
Litter of puppies abandoned, caregivers say they will be available for adoption soon
A litter of puppies abandoned earlier will be ready for adoption in a few weeks. The puppies were being cared for by the Humane Society of Eastern Carolina. The seven puppies turned 4-weeks-old. Their caregiver, Morgan May, said they would be ready for adoption in about three weeks after they are spayed and neutered.
Best Dog Breeds to Have as Pets
According to experts, some dog breeds are better than others to have as pets and as your best friend. A Labrador Golden Retriever.Image by Manuela Hoppe from Pixabay. Science has shown that certain dog breeds make the best pets. Suppose you're looking for a furry friend to add to your family. In that case, these are the ten dog breeds you definitely should consider, according to experts.
The Dog and Cat Breeds With the Highest Vet Bills
We probably all know somebody who would do anything for a beloved pet. Some of us are that person. And pet insurance is designed so that we don’t go bankrupt protecting them from health issues. But say you don’t have a pet right now or you’re planning to get another — would you want to know what breeds have the costliest care and possibly more health issues than others?
CMPD Urgently Seeking Homes For Dogs
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care and Control is urgently seeking dog adoptions.
US Shelters Struggling to Keep Up as Pet Owners Surrender Animals in Batches
Increase in animal surrenders to US shelters; one animal was "returned in droves." As a result of pet owners giving up their dogs, cats, and guinea pigs due to inflation, shelters are overflowing. Reeling from Inflation. According to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, the great...
Forbes Advisor Reveals Dog and Cat Breeds With Highest Medical Costs
A trip to the vet’s office is never fun – even if it turns out your pet is OK and it was just a scare that got you there in the first place, there’s still a matter of vet bills to stress over. The high costs of veterinary care are, unfortunately, one of the most commonly cited reasons for surrendering a pet to a shelter, especially in the case of unexpected emergencies that can turn out to be quite expensive and put a real strain on a person’s budget. Naturally, the severity of the issue often dictates the financial aspect of veterinary care, but did you know that your pet’s breed can also play a part in how costly their vet bills are?
The cost of pet care is reaching record highs — causing some pet owners to make difficult decisions.
Pets give us unconditional love, couch snuggles, a buddy to “talk” to (what, just me?) and, unfortunately, dollar signs — lots of dollar signs. The cost of having a pet had been steadily creeping up recently. But over the past year, the price of keeping Fido fed and healthy has skyrocketed, leaving many wondering how they’ll care for their furry or scaly or hairy friend.
American Veterinary Group gifts PTO to celebrate National Vet Tech Week
AVG is recognizing its technicians during National Veterinary Technician Week, October 16-23, 2022. American Veterinary Group (AVG) announced the launch of its PTO initiative, “Gift of Time,” in a company release.1 AVG wants to prioritize work-life balance and self-care by gifting all technician employees a paid half day during National Veterinary Technician Week, October 16-23, 2022. According to the release, this initiative comes on the heels of a nationwide veterinarian shortage and increased feelings of burnout and “compassion fatigue” facing industry professionals.
Mars Launches Animal Shelter Volunteer Program to Address Shelter Crisis
Mars Petcare announced it is putting its strength and scale as the world's largest pet care company behind the launch of its largest shelter volunteer program ever. Supporting Mars Petcare's ambition to end pet homelessness, the program—Service Humans Needed—enlists the help of more than 60,000 Mars Associates and pet advocates across the U.S. and Canada to reciprocate the support our pets show us by volunteering acts of service to help shelters and pets in need.
BARK Expands Food Offering To Serve Ten Breeds Plus Puppies
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- BARK, Inc. (NYSE: BARK), a leading global omnichannel brand with a mission to make all dogs happy, today announced the expansion of its breed-specific food offering to include seven additional breeds plus puppy formulas. Following an initial rollout of premium kibble, supplements, broths, toppers and treats tailored to Chihuahuas, Labs and Pit bulls in August, BARK is expanding its food lineup to include a full suite of products for Dachshunds, French Bulldogs, Boxers, Australian Shepherds, German Shepherds, Golden Retrievers and Doodles, as well as mixes of those breeds. In addition, the Company is launching food tailored to puppies, ensuring the happy and healthy development of dogs from a young age. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005265/en/ https://food.bark.co (Photo: Business Wire)
Two Senior Cats Rehomed in Incredible Full-Circle Adoption Story
For many pet parents, surrendering a fur baby is unimaginable. But sometimes, it is the right thing to do. The Pongo Fund, an Oregon nonprofit, shared one heart-wrenching story that proves adoption can benefit everyone. Why the Cats Needed a New Home. According to The Pongo Fund’s Facebook page, a...
Merck Animal Health unveils Sure Petcare Animo GPS
Breakthrough smart device offers GPS and dog behavioral tracking features. Merck Animal Health has announced the US launch of Animo GPS, an activity and behavior monitor for dogs with GPS tracking capabilities. It can notify pet parents within 20 seconds if their dog leaves its designated "Safe Zone" and provides real-time tracking with location updates from every 5 seconds when in "Lost Dog Mode."
Considering One Health in daily veterinary practice
Deborah Thomson, DVM, shares the benefits of incorporating a One Health approach at the clinic. During a dvm360® interview recapping takeways from her lecture at the Atlantic Coast Veterinary Conference, Deborah Thomson, DVM, founder and CEO of One Health Lessons, provided examples on best treating patients to keep them, their families, and the environment safe.
