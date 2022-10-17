ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Benzinga

Recap: Bank of New York Mellon Q3 Earnings

Bank of New York Mellon BK reported its Q3 earnings results on Monday, October 17, 2022 at 06:30 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Bank of New York Mellon beat estimated earnings by 10.0%, reporting an EPS of $1.21 versus an estimate of $1.1. Revenue was...
NEW YORK STATE
Benzinga

What 8 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About AT&T

AT&T T has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, AT&T has an average price target of $20.0 with a high of $24.00 and a low of $17.00.
Benzinga

A Recession May Just Prove To Be A Great Opportunity For Real Estate Investment

It seems like a tale of the past, but the U.S. saw record low mortgage rates in 2020 and 2021; concurrently, real estate investment soared. But the tried-and-true adage that real estate investment is a long-term proposition has never been more true today as mortgage interest rates steadily climb. As real estate prices come down and a recession looms, the question of whether now is a good time to invest in real estate takes center stage.
Benzinga

This Is What Whales Are Betting On General Motors

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on General Motors GM. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water

Over the past 3 months, 4 analysts have published their opinion on Zurn Elkay Water ZWS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
Benzinga

Where Ovintiv Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Ovintiv OVV within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 8 analysts have an average price target of $68.62 versus the current price of Ovintiv at $51.41, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 8 analysts rated...
Benzinga

Earnings Preview For Robert Half International

Robert Half International RHI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Robert Half International will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $1.63. Robert Half International bulls will hope to hear the company...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Dominion Energy

Within the last quarter, Dominion Energy D has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 7 analysts have an average price target of $83.86 versus the current price of Dominion Energy at $65.425, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts...
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for DT Midstream

DT Midstream DTM has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $60.0 versus the current price of DT Midstream at $55.24, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts...
Benzinga

A Preview Of Quest Diagnostics's Earnings

Quest Diagnostics DGX is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Thursday, 2022-10-20. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Quest Diagnostics will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $2.17. Quest Diagnostics bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for CMS Energy

CMS Energy CMS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, CMS Energy has an average price target of $66.75 with a high of $69.00 and a low of $63.00.
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings for Blackstone

Within the last quarter, Blackstone BX has observed the following analyst ratings:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 9 analysts have an average price target of $118.28 versus the current price of Blackstone at $87.73, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these 9 analysts rated Blackstone...
Benzinga

4 Analysts Have This to Say About Equity Lifestyle Props

Equity Lifestyle Props ELS has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 4 analysts have an average price target of $70.25 versus the current price of Equity Lifestyle Props at $62.005, implying upside. Below is a summary of how these...

